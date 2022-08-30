ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Serena Williams Continues Streak of First-Round Dominance At US Open

By Bernard &quot;Beanz&quot; Smalls
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2izj1I_0hcLITSG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vOWmy_0hcLITSG00

Source: Newsday LLC / Getty


T he stars were in attendance to see Serena Williams , but it was the GOAT who shined the brightest in her opening match at the US Open.

In what could be her final US Open before she formally evolves from the world of professional tennis, Serena Williams continued her streak of opening night dominance on Monday night (Aug.29).

The vibe at Arthur Ashe stadium in Queens was celebratory as big names like Mike Tyson , Spike Lee, Offset, Oprah, former US President Bill Clinton, and more packed seats for one last glimpse of Williams’ dominance. The vibe for the night was  Serena Williams being given her well-deserved flowers to celebrate years of professional tennis greatness, whether she was victorious or not.

Before the match with 80th-ranked Danka Kovinic, Williams, dressed in a custom all-black Nike ensemble with diamonds in her hair, walked out to what might be the loudest roar of her entire career.

Once the match started, it took some for Williams to get into winning form. In the first set, she was down 4-2 Kovinic before she turned things around with a backhand return that eventually led her to a  6-3, 6-3 comeback victory in straight sets. The win was the 40th time she won an opening match and gave Williams her 366 Grand Slam victory, the most for a woman player.

Serena Williams Got Her Flowers

Following the end of the match, Williams was surprised by CBS This Morning’s Gayle King, who paid homage to the tennis superstar with a special tribute ceremony. A video narrated by Oprah Winfrey was played, and fellow tennis legend Billie Jean King was on hand to salute the GOAT.

“You touched our hearts and minds to be our authentic self,” King told Williams. “To use our voices. To dream big. Thank you for your leadership and commitment to diversity, equality, and inclusion and especially for women and women of color. Most of all, thank you for sharing your journey with every single one of us.”

“I could feel it in my chest, and it was a really good feeling. It’s a feeling I will never forget, and that meant a lot to me,” a visibly moved Williams said, acknowledging the energy throughout the night.

Since penning her essay in Vogue Magazine announcing she was “evolving” away from the sport, Williams has received standing ovations at every tournament she has played in.

You can expect that energy to continue when she takes the court with her sister Venus Williams for doubles play and her second singles match against the number two seed in the tournament, Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.

Photo: Newsday LLC / Getty

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams

Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
QUEENS, NY
Daily Mail

Anett Kontaveit leaves her press conference in tears after Serena Williams US Open loss and admits the raucous Arthur Ashe crowd was 'very difficult'... as the Estonian journalist who asked the last question insists 'it wasn't my intention'

Annett Kontaveit left her media obligations with tears in her eyes following the second-round loss to Serena Williams at the US Open on Wednesday night. The Estonian world No. 2 couldn't contain her emotions any longer, beginning to cry when asked a question by a reporter in her native tongue.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Ticket prices for Serena Williams' 3rd round US Open match skyrocket

Prices for Serena Williams’ third-round match at the US Open have unsurprisingly skyrocketed as the tennis legend builds a wave of momentum in what could be her last grand slam tournament. One of the biggest stories in sports currently is of Serena Williams competing in what could be her...
TENNIS
CBS Sports

Serena Williams vs. Ajla Tomljanovic odds, 2022 U.S. Open predictions: Tennis expert reveals third-round picks

The biggest story of the 2022 U.S. Open continues Friday at 7 p.m. ET as Serena Williams takes on Jla Tomljanovic in the third round at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows. The 40-year-old Williams has drawn the attention of both the sports and entertainment worlds as she is expected to retire at the conclusion of the tournament. Her hopes for a seventh U.S. Open championship and record-tying 24th Grand Slam title remained alive when she upset World No. 2 and second seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-2 in the second round on Wednesday.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Gayle King
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Spike Lee
Reuters

Tennis-Williams retirement on hold after win over world number two

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Playing more like a world number one than a player ranked outside the top 600, Serena Williams turned back the clock on Wednesday to stun world number two Anett Kontaveit 7-6(4) 2-6 6-2 and move into the third round of the U.S. Open, putting her retirement plans on pause.
TENNIS
Footwear News

Coco Gauff Cinches Third Round at U.S. Open in Head-to-Toe New Balance

Coco Gauff earned her latest U.S. Open victory in style. The 18-year-old tennis star hit the court at the USTA Bille Jean King National Tennis Center on Wednesday for her match against Russian player Elena-Gabriela Ruse. After a bit of back and forth, Gauff cinched her spot in the third round thanks to a 6-2, 7-6 (4) win over Ruse. Not only did she earn the win, but she clocked the third-fastest serve on record in women’s US Open history.  While on the court, Gauff wore a skirt and top from New Balance. Her top featured a navy blue bodice with white sleeves...
TENNIS
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy