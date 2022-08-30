ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
osu.edu

Today's Update: Friday, September 2, 2022

You probably know how excited I am for tomorrow’s game, not just for the football but the whole Buckeye experience in the ‘Shoe. A big part of that is TBDBITL, and I want to congratulate Zarek Ahmed, Zia’s son, for being one of the newest members of the band. Can’t wait to watch him perform!
COLUMBUS, OH
osu.edu

Buckeye fans can choose from variety of new food options at Ohio Stadium

Alongside traditional favorites like bratwurst, popcorn, pretzels and nachos, Buckeye fans can look forward to several new food options when they visit Ohio Stadium for home football games this season. “We’re excited to offer fans a variety of game day options,” said Chris North, director of operations for Levy, the...
COLUMBUS, OH
osu.edu

New library exhibition celebrates 100 years in the ’Shoe

The ’Shoe is celebrating a century: As Ohio Stadium turns 100, University Archives is giving campus visitors a peek inside its history, traditions, milestones, pageantry and some lesser-known curiosities. “A Walk in Our ’Shoe: 100 Years of Ohio Stadium” is a free exhibition that will be on view in...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Pets & Animals
osu.edu

Skull Session livestream returns for new season

As the Ohio State football season is set to kick off with a prime-time showdown, a beloved pregame tradition is returning to the small screen. Skull Session will air live on YouTube for those who cannot be at St. John Arena to watch in person. The Ohio State University Office...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy