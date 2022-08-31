Read full article on original website
Putin Forces 'Confused' by Ukraine Strikes, Headed for Surrender: General
Morale was plunging and the potential for disease was rising among Russian troops, according to U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling.
Russian Soldiers Riot, Refuse To Fight Over Lack of Supplies—Kyiv
A U.S. think tank has said it is likely that Russian forces are reinforcing frontline positions with inexperienced and forcibly mobilized elements that lack the will to fight.
Video shows Ukraine attack on key bridge used by Russia
CNN’s Sam Kiley reports on Ukraine’s counter-offensive to recapture Kherson in the southern part of the country.
Europe's Russian energy crisis is escalating and so are the costs
Europe's energy crisis is deepening as Russia further limits exports of natural gas, forcing governments to spend billions to protect businesses and consumers from soaring bills as the region slides towards recession.
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Israeli military admits Shireen Abu Akleh likely killed by Israeli fire, but won't charge soldiers
The Israel Defense Forces have admitted for the first time that there is a "high possibility" Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed by Israeli fire while covering an Israeli military operation in May.
Camp David Accords Fast Facts
Read CNN's Camp David Accords Fast Facts and learn more about the 1978 agreement between Israel and Egypt that was brokered by US President Jimmy Carter.
Benghazi Mission Attack Fast Facts
Read CNN's Benghazi Mission Attack Fast Facts to learn more about about the September 11, 2012, attack on the US mission in Benghazi, Libya.
Survivors evacuated after eight die while trying to climb Russian volcano
Rescuers have evacuated survivors of a climbing expedition on Eurasia's highest volcano that claimed eight lives, local authorities say.
Hamas executes five in Gaza, including two accused of spying for Israel
Hamas executed five Palestinians in Gaza, including two on charges of cooperating with Israel, the militant group announced on Sunday -- the first known executions in Gaza in more than five years.
5 things to know for Sept. 6: Mar-a-Lago, Canada stabbing, Britain, Ukraine, Uvalde
Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
Water from Pakistan's largest lake threatens to spill into densely populated cities
Pakistan authorities intentionally breached the country's largest freshwater lake on Sunday, displacing 100,000 people from their homes but preventing more densely populated areas further afield from being hit by flood water.
