Read full article on original website
Related
🏐 FHSU splits final non-conference action
DENTON, Texas - The Fort Hays State volleyball team wrapped up its non-conference schedule Saturday with one win and one loss at the Denton Volleyfest. The Tigers made quick work of Ouachita Baptist in the first match of the day before falling in four sets against Northwestern Oklahoma State in the weekend finale.
🏐 Tigers split day one in Texas
DENTON, Texas - The Fort Hays State volleyball team turned in a 1-1 record on Friday's day one of the Denton Volleyfest (Sept. 2). The Tigers opened the weekend with a 3-0 sweep of East Central before falling in four tough sets against tournament-host Texas Woman's. Riley Tinder recorded 25...
🎾 HHS girls win home invitational
The Hays High tennis team brought home a first place finish at their own invitational Thursday. The Hays Gold team finished with three third place finishers to take home the team title. Katrina Delimont was 2-1 and finished third in No. 1 singles. In No. 2 singles Isabelle Jones finished...
🏈 Hays gains over 500 yards in win over Junction City
HAYS - The 2022 football season for Hays High opened by hosting the Junction City Blue Jays at Lewis Field Stadium. Junction City jumped out to a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter after the Indians had taken their first drive of the season down to the three yard line but failed to score.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
⚽ Tiger men settle for draw with Rockhurst
HAYS, Kan. - Fort Hays State played to a 1-1 draw with Rockhurst on Thursday. Each team netted a goal in the first half nearly a minute apart, but neither could cash in opportunities in the second half. The No. 7 ranked Tigers moved to 1-1-1 on the year and the Hawks picked up their second straight tie, now 0-0-2. The Tigers found the net first as a corner kick from Inigo Jimenez was expertly headed in by Callum Frogson in the 14th minute for his second goal of the season. The Hawks answered quickly as a foul inside the box lined Kaden Cripe up for a penalty kick that squeaked into the bottom right of the goal in the 15th minute. The Hawks outshot the Tigers 8-4 in the first half.
🏐 Monarchs go 0-3 at Abilene
The TMP volleyball team went 0-3 at the Abilene quadrangular on Thursday. The Monarchs were swept in all three matchups losing to Concordia, Smokey Valley and Abilene. TMP is 3-7 and will travel to Hill City on Tuesday. Concordia def TMP 9-25, 13-25 Smoky Valley def TMP 11-25, 18-25 Abilene...
🎙Post Podcast: USD 489 settling into school year
On this episode of the Post Podcast, USD 489 Superintendent Ron Wilson shares updates from the Hays Public School district. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts click here.
Sake2Me mural emphasizes China, Hays connection
A dragon is now bursting from the side of the Sake2Me building, 803 Fort thanks to local artist Matt Miller. The mural is part of the Brush the Bricks downtown Hays art project. This is the second mural Miller has done in the series. RELATED STORY: Individuals with disabilities featured...
RELATED PEOPLE
How weather in outer space could cost Midwest farmers $1B
HAYS, Kan. — Kansas farmers battered by drought and heat now have more weather to worry about — in outer space. An expected surge in solar flares over the next several years will likely send massive bursts of radiation hurtling toward our atmosphere. And that would threaten satellite signals.
Miss Kansas to join panel discussion on students and trauma
Fort Hays State University will host a panel discussion on the impact of childhood trauma at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Black and Golf Room in the university’s Memorial Union Building. According to federal statistics, more than two-thirds of children in the U.S. report experiencing a...
🎙 Thunder on the Plains rumbles into Hays this month
On Sept. 17, area car enthusiasts will again come together in Hays for the Thunder on the Plains Car, Truck and Cycle Show. But the show will offer much more than just vehicles on display. In its seventh year, the event will host various family-friendly events, starting the night before the show.
Friday's quake the 14th in NW Kansas since beginning of August
Another area earthquake was reported in southern Rooks County at 12:47 p.m. Friday. The Kansas Geological Survey recorded the 2.8-magnitude quake near the Rooks-Ellis county line. There have been 14 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas since the beginning of August, according to KGS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
🎥 TMP-M pays tribute to Ross during prayer, procession
Video by Jordan Schaeffer / photos by Cristina Janney. Jeannine Marie Ross (Jean) passed away August 24, 2022, at Hays Medical Center at the age of 86. She was born November 16, 1935, in Hays, Kansas, to Walter C. and Philomene Frances (Fisher) Ross. Jean entered the convent when she...
🎙 Post Podcast: New childcare, housing developments proposed in Hays
On this episode of the Post Podcast Grow Hays executive director Doug Williams shares updates on proposed childcare and housing developments in Hays.
20 years later: Memories of life before, after Great Bend murders
On Sept. 4, 2002, the tragic and inexplicable occurred: an unknown subject murdered two Great Bend residents and walked away from the Dolly Madison bakery - one of the city's busiest intersections at one of the busiest times of day. Yet 20 years later, the case remains unsolved. Just before...
City of Hays changes trash routes for Labor Day
Due to the observance of the Labor Day, the city of Hays refuse/recycling route collection schedules will be altered as follows:. Monday and Tuesday routes will be picked up on Tuesday. There is no anticipated change to Wednesday, Thursday or Friday collection schedules. Although collections may not occur on your...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Rogue' storm pounds Great Bend with wind, rain
GREAT BEND — Forecasts called for a slight chance of storms in Barton County Thursday evening. No one expected the deluge that arrived or the downed power poles that followed. Frey Street on the east side of Great Bend was hit particularly hard with broken power poles in the stretch from 24th Street to the crossing at 281 Bypass.
🎙 Ellis County Historical Society wraps season with Family Day events
In a continued effort to strengthen its connection to the community, the Ellis County Historical Society will host a free family event to celebrate the end of the season. The Family Day is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and will serve as the closing reception for the Big Bang Firearm Exhibit, which features the George Sternberg firearm collection.
Hays-area food banks' shelves bare; inflation likely to blame
Higher food costs as well as other essentials, such as gas, are driving more people to use area food banks. Theresa Hill, director of the Community Assistance Center food bank, said she has seen a significant increase in demand for food. "I just spent $700 last month at Walmart. ......
Larned historical sites hosting free space-themed event
A space-themed weekend is coming up Sept. 10 in Larned. That Saturday, the Santa Fe Trail Center and Fort Larned National Historic Site will host hands-on and instructional events that are free to the public. The events are a celebration of the scientific achievements of the James Webb Telescope. Fort Larned Park Ranger Celeste Dixon offers a hint about the telescope.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0