southocbeaches.com
Orange International Street Fair Guide Saturday September 3 2022
Orange International Street Fair continues Saturday September 3 2022. The Orange International Street Fair is Friday September 2 2022 thru Sunday September 4 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy The Orange International Street Fair!. The Orange International Street Fair is a Family Friendly Event.
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Fair Just Announced Its New Theme and 2023 Dates
Labor Day Weekend is on fast approach, which may put thoughts of the LA County Fair in your ride-obsessed, treat-loving, quilt-admiring, pig-petting, concert-cheering mind. This is completely understandable, of course, due to the fact that the gargantuan to-do, which has long been billed as the "largest county fair in the nation," long took place on or around early September, coinciding with the holiday weekend for several decades.
oc-breeze.com
Enjoy fresh lobster and live entertainment at the Original Lobster Festival Sept. 9-11
The Original Lobster Festival, Southern California’s largest lobster festival, prepares fresh, live Maine lobsters in the world’s largest cookers, which steams up to a thousand pounds of lobster at a time—so there’s plenty to go around! And if that’s not enough, you can find all things lobster from lobster rolls to lobster mac and lobster fries, lobster bisque, and even lobster surf ‘n’ turf! Also, the infamous signature drink, the “Screaming Lobster,” among other specialty drinks.
spectrumnews1.com
At Knott's Scary Farm, the food is just as scary as the mazes
BUENA PARK, Calif. — The fried frog legs were bent like a splayed bowlegged diver propped up in the middle of a shallow plate of brown sausage and rice. The black shredded seaweed on top of the crab sushi roll appeared like spider legs on a porch step. One...
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los Angeles
The world's largest pizza isn't just a big deal — it's a big, big deal. Where to find the largest pizza in Los AngelesCredit: Instagram: @bigmamasnpapas. (Los Angeles, CA) - The largest deliverable pizza in California is being sold at Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria in Los Angeles.
Headlines: A Thousand L.A. Residents Making Less Than $56,000 Start to Receive ‘Guaranteed Basic Income;’ Twitter Gets an Edit Button
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —LAPD released video footage of last month’s shooting of Jermaine Petit in Leimert Park last month, revealing that a...
macaronikid.com
A Fun Night at Irvine Nights at Great Park
Irvine Nights is the latest and greatest event for families, friends and colleagues in Irvine. It's a night of fun and activities that will help you enjoy the local community while also supporting local businesses and artists. At Irvine Nights, you can expect to find plenty of food trucks serving...
L.A. Weekly
Serge Cannabis Debuts with Blackberry Gary
Serge Damirdjian has been a player in the Los Angeles scene for over a decade, and after grows, dispensaries, hydro shops and hit flower lines he’s partnered on in the past, today he drops his official line, Serge Cannabis. Some of the most notable things he’s been affiliated with...
localemagazine.com
How to Score a VIP Advance Access Invite to the New Orange County Museum of Art
On Oct. 8, the Orange County Museum of Art is reopening its doors to the public, providing an immersive cultural, artistic and architectural experience right in the heart of Orange County. This 53,000-square-foot space will feature five inaugural exhibitions, including the California Biennial, a stunning outdoor sculpture by Sanford Biggers and a collective exhibition that pays tribute to the female founders of the museum. Orange County Museum Art.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, CA (Free Maps)
If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, look no further than these top restaurants. Plus, they offer plenty of atmosphere and options that make dining in Rancho Cucamonga a special experience. So what are you waiting for? Make your reservations today and enjoy some delicious food!
orangecoast.com
Shave Ice Delights in Orange County
Crave is an independent dessert shop in the heart of the Korean District in Garden Grove. While its extensive menu ranges from acai bowls to churro waffles, the shop is also known for its shave ice, better known as “milk snow”. Crave offers traditional milk snow flavors such as red bean and injeolmi (Korean rice cake), as well as Oreo, mango, strawberry, and more. 8939 W. Garden Grove Blvd., Garden Grove, 714-539-3759.
Business owner, suspects exchange gunfire in Huntington Beach
A Huntington Beach business owner and two armed suspects exchanged gunfire as the suspects attempted to rob the business around 4 p.m. on Saturday, police said. The two suspects forcibly entered Isabella’s Fine Jewelry, located on Algonquin St., and were confronted by the owner, who attempted to defend himself. The owner was not injured, but […]
Orange International Street Fair is Back for Its 50th Year
The Orange Circle will transform into a culture hub this weekend for the return of the 50th annual Orange International Street Fair. The theme of this year’s fair is “Circle the World,” with a full array of various international food booths, arts and crafts and more. The...
wonderwall.com
Heartbreaking new details about Anne Heche's fiery crash revealed, plus more news
Anne Heche was trapped in her car for more than 45 minutes while the house surrounding her burned last month. On Thursday, Sept. 1, NBC4 published a timeline of the events of Aug 5, in which Anne crashed her car into a Los Angeles home, setting it ablaze. A week later, Anne died from inhalation and thermal injuries. The new report said firefighters couldn't get to Anne for 20 minutes. Then, it took 20 to get her out of the car. "Given the heavy fire and smoke conditions, it wasn't that you could clearly see into the vehicle or clearly be able to access it," LAFD Deputy Chief Richard Fields said. "Heavy smoke conditions, heavy fire conditions, which makes it very difficult for us to just see each other on the inside of a working structure fire." When Anne was found, she was not in the driver's seat of the car, but rather pushed up against the floorboard in the passenger seat. Recordings show that the first firefighters arrived on scene at 11:01 a.m.. Anne was pulled from the wreckage at 11:49 a.m. "We have one patient in the auto, being assessed, about to be loaded up on the gurney for transport," a firefighter reported over the radio at the time. It took 30 minutes to fight the fire to the point where a rescue could be made, NBC4 said.
Doctor convicted for child annoyance of 2 teen cheerleaders
A physician who volunteered to work at Newport Harbor High School faces up to two years in jail for sending sexually charged messages to girls on the cheerleader squad, according to court records.
8-year-old boy struck by car in OC community taken off life support, family says
Bradley Rofer was hit on Thursday as he walked his bike through a crosswalk. It was his first time riding his bike to school.
Missing Long Beach man found in Carson, police say
Robert Alonso Roach was found unharmed today by deputies after being reported missing earlier this week. The post Missing Long Beach man found in Carson, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested for Stealing Bike Off Car Bike Rack at William Woollett Aquatics Center
A Santa Ana man was arrested after an $8,000 bike was stolen off a car bike rack in Irvine. The week of August 15th, a friend of the bike owner witnessed Estevan Aguilar, 25, steal the bicycle by cutting off the lock and removing the bike from the rack on the back of the vehicle. The car was parked at the William Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine.
sanpedrotoday.com
Eat in San Pedro: ‘Hole-in-the-Wall’ Taco Spots
It’s an understatement to say that tacos are beloved in Southern California. Although their exact origin is unknown, they have long been associated with Mexico, eventually finding their way north of the border where they have found a strong foothold. Despite their humble beginnings as street food, tacos have...
Huntington Beach mom spots drone peering into daughter's room
A woman in Huntington Beach says on Monday she spotted a drone hovering above the balcony in the family's backyard and is worried the drone's pilot was using the camera to watch her adult daughter. "I could hear a drone and then I was just walking up and I realized one kind of swooped down and was only maybe, like, five feet from me, looking right in," the Huntington Beach wife and mother told CBSLA. The woman said her daughter was unaware of the drone and didn't hear it because she was watching television. "For her not to know that that was just...
