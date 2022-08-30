ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange International Street Fair Guide Saturday September 3 2022

Orange International Street Fair continues Saturday September 3 2022. The Orange International Street Fair is Friday September 2 2022 thru Sunday September 4 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy The Orange International Street Fair!. The Orange International Street Fair is a Family Friendly Event.
ORANGE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA County Fair Just Announced Its New Theme and 2023 Dates

Labor Day Weekend is on fast approach, which may put thoughts of the LA County Fair in your ride-obsessed, treat-loving, quilt-admiring, pig-petting, concert-cheering mind. This is completely understandable, of course, due to the fact that the gargantuan to-do, which has long been billed as the "largest county fair in the nation," long took place on or around early September, coinciding with the holiday weekend for several decades.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Enjoy fresh lobster and live entertainment at the Original Lobster Festival Sept. 9-11

The Original Lobster Festival, Southern California’s largest lobster festival, prepares fresh, live Maine lobsters in the world’s largest cookers, which steams up to a thousand pounds of lobster at a time—so there’s plenty to go around! And if that’s not enough, you can find all things lobster from lobster rolls to lobster mac and lobster fries, lobster bisque, and even lobster surf ‘n’ turf! Also, the infamous signature drink, the “Screaming Lobster,” among other specialty drinks.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

At Knott's Scary Farm, the food is just as scary as the mazes

BUENA PARK, Calif. — The fried frog legs were bent like a splayed bowlegged diver propped up in the middle of a shallow plate of brown sausage and rice. The black shredded seaweed on top of the crab sushi roll appeared like spider legs on a porch step. One...
BUENA PARK, CA
macaronikid.com

A Fun Night at Irvine Nights at Great Park

Irvine Nights is the latest and greatest event for families, friends and colleagues in Irvine. It's a night of fun and activities that will help you enjoy the local community while also supporting local businesses and artists. At Irvine Nights, you can expect to find plenty of food trucks serving...
IRVINE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Serge Cannabis Debuts with Blackberry Gary

Serge Damirdjian has been a player in the Los Angeles scene for over a decade, and after grows, dispensaries, hydro shops and hit flower lines he’s partnered on in the past, today he drops his official line, Serge Cannabis. Some of the most notable things he’s been affiliated with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

How to Score a VIP Advance Access Invite to the New Orange County Museum of Art

On Oct. 8, the Orange County Museum of Art is reopening its doors to the public, providing an immersive cultural, artistic and architectural experience right in the heart of Orange County. This 53,000-square-foot space will feature five inaugural exhibitions, including the California Biennial, a stunning outdoor sculpture by Sanford Biggers and a collective exhibition that pays tribute to the female founders of the museum. Orange County Museum Art.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, CA (Free Maps)

If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, look no further than these top restaurants. Plus, they offer plenty of atmosphere and options that make dining in Rancho Cucamonga a special experience. So what are you waiting for? Make your reservations today and enjoy some delicious food!
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
orangecoast.com

Shave Ice Delights in Orange County

Crave is an independent dessert shop in the heart of the Korean District in Garden Grove. While its extensive menu ranges from acai bowls to churro waffles, the shop is also known for its shave ice, better known as “milk snow”. Crave offers traditional milk snow flavors such as red bean and injeolmi (Korean rice cake), as well as Oreo, mango, strawberry, and more. 8939 W. Garden Grove Blvd., Garden Grove, 714-539-3759.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Business owner, suspects exchange gunfire in Huntington Beach

A Huntington Beach business owner and two armed suspects exchanged gunfire as the suspects attempted to rob the business around 4 p.m. on Saturday, police said. The two suspects forcibly entered Isabella’s Fine Jewelry, located on Algonquin St., and were confronted by the owner, who attempted to defend himself. The owner was not injured, but […]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
wonderwall.com

Heartbreaking new details about Anne Heche's fiery crash revealed, plus more news

Anne Heche was trapped in her car for more than 45 minutes while the house surrounding her burned last month. On Thursday, Sept. 1, NBC4 published a timeline of the events of Aug 5, in which Anne crashed her car into a Los Angeles home, setting it ablaze. A week later, Anne died from inhalation and thermal injuries. The new report said firefighters couldn't get to Anne for 20 minutes. Then, it took 20 to get her out of the car. "Given the heavy fire and smoke conditions, it wasn't that you could clearly see into the vehicle or clearly be able to access it," LAFD Deputy Chief Richard Fields said. "Heavy smoke conditions, heavy fire conditions, which makes it very difficult for us to just see each other on the inside of a working structure fire." When Anne was found, she was not in the driver's seat of the car, but rather pushed up against the floorboard in the passenger seat. Recordings show that the first firefighters arrived on scene at 11:01 a.m.. Anne was pulled from the wreckage at 11:49 a.m. "We have one patient in the auto, being assessed, about to be loaded up on the gurney for transport," a firefighter reported over the radio at the time. It took 30 minutes to fight the fire to the point where a rescue could be made, NBC4 said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Arrested for Stealing Bike Off Car Bike Rack at William Woollett Aquatics Center

A Santa Ana man was arrested after an $8,000 bike was stolen off a car bike rack in Irvine. The week of August 15th, a friend of the bike owner witnessed Estevan Aguilar, 25, steal the bicycle by cutting off the lock and removing the bike from the rack on the back of the vehicle. The car was parked at the William Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine.
IRVINE, CA
sanpedrotoday.com

Eat in San Pedro: ‘Hole-in-the-Wall’ Taco Spots

It’s an understatement to say that tacos are beloved in Southern California. Although their exact origin is unknown, they have long been associated with Mexico, eventually finding their way north of the border where they have found a strong foothold. Despite their humble beginnings as street food, tacos have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Huntington Beach mom spots drone peering into daughter's room

A woman in Huntington Beach says on Monday she spotted a drone hovering above the balcony in the family's backyard and is worried the drone's pilot was using the camera to watch her adult daughter. "I could hear a drone and then I was just walking up and I realized one kind of swooped down and was only maybe, like, five feet from me, looking right in," the Huntington Beach wife and mother told CBSLA. The woman said her daughter was unaware of the drone and didn't hear it because she was watching television. "For her not to know that that was just...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

