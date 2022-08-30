Read full article on original website
September is Life Insurance Awareness Month: Ohioans Urged to Evaluate Life Insurance During Financial Planning
COLUMBUS – A recent national study by Life Happens found that half of the population is financially unprepared in the event that a family’s primary wage earner was to pass away. The study revealed that 10 percent of people would experience financial strain in one week and 44 percent of people within six months.
