Operating System Not Found or Missing? Try these Fixes
Sometimes, you may encounter the “Operating System not found” or “Missing operating system” message while attempting to boot your system. It can occur when you are trying to use the internal disk or a bootable external media. Usually, it’s because of issues with the boot files,...
8 Ways to Fix Attempted_Write_to_Readonly_Memory BSOD Error
The Attempted_Write_to_Readonly_Memory Blue screen error or the error code 0x000000BE is not quite common. It occurs when some drivers or programs tend to write on a restricted memory section. When you see this error on your PC, it is usually due to hardware issues, especially the memory. However, the unsigned,...
How to Fix NETIO.SYS BSOD Error in Windows?
The NETIO.sys BSOD appears with different error codes such as Page Fault in Nonpaged Area, System Service Exception, IRQL Not Less Equal, etc. This system service handles the Network Input/Output devices such as WiFi dongle, Network Card, Modem, etc. If some faulty drivers, programs, or malware hinders the functionality of netio.sys, the system will run the bug check to prevent further damage. Hence, you will see the BSOD.
How to Fix UNEXPECTED STORE EXCEPTION on Windows?
BSOD with stop code UNEXPECTED STORE EXCEPTION error usually means the system has run into hardware failures or corrupted system files. Hardware failures may include faulty hard drives, GPU, or RAM. Although the blue screen does not provide sufficient information about what caused the issue, you can perform some steps...
How to Fix REFS_FILE_SYSTEM BSOD Error on Windows
The REFS_FILE_SYSTEM BSOD occurs with the stop code value 0x00000149. This BSOD manifests if the ReFS file system is incompatible with your Windows device or its associated system files are corrupt. The majority of Windows operating system variations can only read ReFS volumes and cannot function as effectively as they...
How to Fix the Invalid Data Access Trap Error in Windows 11
The INVALID DATA ACCESS TRAP bugcheck, which has a value of 0x4, occurs when a Windows upgrade fails due to an incompatible driver. In most cases, this BSOD results from problematic third-party media drivers. As such, uninstalling the faulty software will resolve this error in most cases. If you can’t...
How to Fix “Your PC Did Not Start Correctly” Error
The error “Your PC did not start Correctly” pops up when you try to boot up your Windows device. Generally, this problem gets initiated when the Boot configuration data (BCD) are modified or damaged. The BCD guides the bootloader to get the boot information. So, when it’s malfunctioning, you might encounter this startup issue.
How to Fix MSRPC_STATE_VIOLATION BSOD Error on Windows
Msrpc.sys is an RPC (Remote Procedure Call) driver. In a nutshell, MSRPC is a driver that helps your computer communicate with other systems. Various programs use this driver for its functions. When the process of utilizing MSRPC violates its operation principles, the MSRPC STATE VIOLATION BSOD error pops up. So,...
X Ways to Fix Storport.sys BSOD Errors on Windows
Storport.sys is the driver file for Microsoft Storage Port Driver. If this driver is responsible for a BSOD error, you’ll see “What failed: storport.sys” on the error message below the Stopcode. This driver can fail due to issues with the storage disk, or the driver software itself....
Oculus Quest 2 Not Connecting to PC? Try These Fixes
While your Oculus Quest 2 doesn’t have to connect to the PC to function, there are so many other possibilities for programs and features on the PC that it’s an excellent upgrade for any Oculus user. However, struggling to link the two devices is common because many factors can prevent a successful connection. Isolating the source of the problem can help give you a direction to start fixing it so you can enjoy all the benefits of having your Quest 2 connected to your PC.
9 Ways to Fix “This site can’t be reached” Error
Whenever you get the “This site can’t be reached” error on Chrome, it’s usually because of a weak internet connection or the URL that can’t reach the server. But, there can also be other causes depending on the type of error. Usually, this message always...
How to Remove a Folder in Discord
If Discord is your go-to platform, it’s fun to be a part of the community on multiple different servers. You can organize these servers in folders as well. However, if you don’t prefer the appearance and want a more minimal look, you can also remove such folders. Luckily,...
Teams Camera Not Working? Try These Fixes
Imagine getting suited up for a meeting, and your camera isn’t working; you really don’t want the effort to go in vain. The Teams app has been around for quite some time. This has given us enough time to understand why the camera may not be working. Camera...
How to Remove OneDrive From File Explorer?
Is your computer filled with too many files and applications? If yes, getting rid of the apps you no longer need, like OneDrive is a good place to start. There are a few easy ways to remove OneDrive from your File Explorer. How to Remove OneDrive From File Explorer?. How...
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Gmail Notifications Not Working Android? Here’s 9 Ways to Fix It
If you are someone who carries out emailing tasks from your phone, you know the importance of notifications. Through notifications, you can find out who has sent the mail and read the highlights without opening the app itself. However, if your Gmail notification is not working, the issue could stem...
How to Find My Microsoft Product Key?
When you buy a Microsoft product from genuine sources, you will also receive a combination of numbers and letters that authenticates your purchase. This unique string of letters and numbers is called a product key. The main purpose of this key is to validate and activate your Microsoft product. If...
Dell Touchpad Not Working? Here’s How to Fix it
Navigating the Operating System on laptop heavily depends on the touchpad. Even the BIOS supports navigation through the touchpad. So, it becomes more than a mere inconvenience when your touchpad does not work, unless you connect an external mouse to the PC. Touchpads on laptops doesn’t malfunction very often. But,...
How to Shutdown/Restart You PC Without Updating Windows?
Shutting down or restarting your Windows device directly come in handy when you’re in a hurry and don’t have time to update the device. However, Windows does not let you restart or shutdown the device unless the update process is complete. Avoiding updates may be necessary when you...
How to Restore Windows Photo Viewer
Windows Photo Viewer is the traditional image viewing image files on Windows up to Windows 8.1. Then, Microsoft removed it so that the users would use the Microsoft Photos app for opening images. While Microsoft Photos provides slightly better rendering for most images, it doesn’t support all file formats.
