Dell Touchpad Not Working? Here’s How to Fix it
Navigating the Operating System on laptop heavily depends on the touchpad. Even the BIOS supports navigation through the touchpad. So, it becomes more than a mere inconvenience when your touchpad does not work, unless you connect an external mouse to the PC. Touchpads on laptops doesn’t malfunction very often. But,...
SteamVR Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It
SteamVR isn’t a virtual-reality device in and of itself. Instead, it lets users with VR headsets link up with games they have on Steam and play in the virtual environment. Unfortunately, it can take a little elbow grease to get SteamVR working the right way unless you’re one of the players who get lucky enough to link in and start playing. There are a few different avenues to fixing SteamVR problems, depending on what issue you’re experiencing.
USB Device Not Recognized Keeps Popping up? Here’s How to Fix it
Whenever you try to connect an external USB device to your system, you may come across the “USB Device Not Recognized” error message instead of showing the device. But the error could still pop up repeatedly on your system even if you haven’t connected any external devices. While sometimes, it’s the external device that’s causing the error to pop up, some port-related issues can also lead to this issue.
Accidentally Disabled Bluetooth Device? Here’s How to Fix it
With the launch of Bluetooth 4.0/Smart, it has been widely used among various battery-powered wearables for interconnection. From fitness bands to earphones, it has made wireless tech very convenient to go mainstream. Though the usefulness of Bluetooth is unavoidable, connectivity and pairing flaws have always been there. Many users reported...
Gmail Notifications Not Working Android? Here’s 9 Ways to Fix It
If you are someone who carries out emailing tasks from your phone, you know the importance of notifications. Through notifications, you can find out who has sent the mail and read the highlights without opening the app itself. However, if your Gmail notification is not working, the issue could stem...
Dell Wireless Keyboard Not Working? Here’s How to Fix it
Wireless keyboards let you overcome the flexibility limits of traditional wired keyboards. You don’t have to worry about either managing wires or sticking yourself near your computer to access the keyboard’s functionality. Though convenient for some reasons, wireless keyboards are prone to connectivity and similar problems. Troubleshooting connection...
iMessage Not Syncing on Mac? Try These 7 Fixes
IMessage is a pretty handy application if you use multiple Apple devices. That’s because logging in to all your iDevices with the same Apple ID syncs your message across all the devices. However, at times, iMessage fails to sync on a Mac computer, which is what we’ll be talking about here.
9 Ways to Fix “This site can’t be reached” Error
Whenever you get the “This site can’t be reached” error on Chrome, it’s usually because of a weak internet connection or the URL that can’t reach the server. But, there can also be other causes depending on the type of error. Usually, this message always...
Teams Camera Not Working? Try These Fixes
Imagine getting suited up for a meeting, and your camera isn’t working; you really don’t want the effort to go in vain. The Teams app has been around for quite some time. This has given us enough time to understand why the camera may not be working. Camera...
How to Fix NETIO.SYS BSOD Error in Windows?
The NETIO.sys BSOD appears with different error codes such as Page Fault in Nonpaged Area, System Service Exception, IRQL Not Less Equal, etc. This system service handles the Network Input/Output devices such as WiFi dongle, Network Card, Modem, etc. If some faulty drivers, programs, or malware hinders the functionality of netio.sys, the system will run the bug check to prevent further damage. Hence, you will see the BSOD.
How to Remove OneDrive From File Explorer?
Is your computer filled with too many files and applications? If yes, getting rid of the apps you no longer need, like OneDrive is a good place to start. There are a few easy ways to remove OneDrive from your File Explorer. How to Remove OneDrive From File Explorer?. How...
How to Fix UNEXPECTED STORE EXCEPTION on Windows?
BSOD with stop code UNEXPECTED STORE EXCEPTION error usually means the system has run into hardware failures or corrupted system files. Hardware failures may include faulty hard drives, GPU, or RAM. Although the blue screen does not provide sufficient information about what caused the issue, you can perform some steps...
How to Fix CE-34878-0 PS4 Error Code?
There’re general errors on the PS4 that prevent you from playing some of its most important games. For example, after opening a AAA game, you may have come to learn how to fix CE-34878-0 PS4 error code. Let me be clear; this can be a troublesome problem. That’s because...
Acer Laptop Plugged in But Not Charging? Try These 9 Fixes
Your laptop not charging even though the power cable is connected is a very common issue found in laptops. Even though the issue might be something we have all faced, it can sometimes leave new users clueless. Usually, with charging problems, it has to do something with the battery or...
How to Clear Cache on PS5? (Easy Step-By-Step Guide)
You may have heard about it as an all-inclusive solution for all kinds of random PS5 errors, bugs, and glitches. And it’s true, so we’d better teach you how to clear the cache on PS5. It’s a key troubleshooting step, often the first thing you should do to...
How to Fix MSRPC_STATE_VIOLATION BSOD Error on Windows
Msrpc.sys is an RPC (Remote Procedure Call) driver. In a nutshell, MSRPC is a driver that helps your computer communicate with other systems. Various programs use this driver for its functions. When the process of utilizing MSRPC violates its operation principles, the MSRPC STATE VIOLATION BSOD error pops up. So,...
Two Finger Scroll Not Working? Try These Fixes
Two-finger scrolling is a built-in feature in almost every laptop and is very easy to use. It is even more comfortable to use than a mouse scroll, and many users have made it their default scrolling method. However, two-finger scrolling can stop working for various reasons sometimes. Subsequently, it makes...
8 Ways to Fix Attempted_Write_to_Readonly_Memory BSOD Error
The Attempted_Write_to_Readonly_Memory Blue screen error or the error code 0x000000BE is not quite common. It occurs when some drivers or programs tend to write on a restricted memory section. When you see this error on your PC, it is usually due to hardware issues, especially the memory. However, the unsigned,...
How to Update Outlook on Mac (4 Possible Ways)
Microsoft Outlook is an email hosting service that can help you manage your emails more efficiently. Microsoft often releases patches for Outlook with new features and functions incorporated. And in this guide, we’ll talk about how to install these patches by updating the application on your mac. Although Outlook...
How to Find My Microsoft Product Key?
When you buy a Microsoft product from genuine sources, you will also receive a combination of numbers and letters that authenticates your purchase. This unique string of letters and numbers is called a product key. The main purpose of this key is to validate and activate your Microsoft product. If...
