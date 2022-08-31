Read full article on original website
How to Fix NETIO.SYS BSOD Error in Windows?
The NETIO.sys BSOD appears with different error codes such as Page Fault in Nonpaged Area, System Service Exception, IRQL Not Less Equal, etc. This system service handles the Network Input/Output devices such as WiFi dongle, Network Card, Modem, etc. If some faulty drivers, programs, or malware hinders the functionality of netio.sys, the system will run the bug check to prevent further damage. Hence, you will see the BSOD.
Two Finger Scroll Not Working? Try These Fixes
Two-finger scrolling is a built-in feature in almost every laptop and is very easy to use. It is even more comfortable to use than a mouse scroll, and many users have made it their default scrolling method. However, two-finger scrolling can stop working for various reasons sometimes. Subsequently, it makes...
How to Fix UNEXPECTED STORE EXCEPTION on Windows?
BSOD with stop code UNEXPECTED STORE EXCEPTION error usually means the system has run into hardware failures or corrupted system files. Hardware failures may include faulty hard drives, GPU, or RAM. Although the blue screen does not provide sufficient information about what caused the issue, you can perform some steps...
iMessage Not Syncing on Mac? Try These 7 Fixes
IMessage is a pretty handy application if you use multiple Apple devices. That’s because logging in to all your iDevices with the same Apple ID syncs your message across all the devices. However, at times, iMessage fails to sync on a Mac computer, which is what we’ll be talking about here.
How to Record Discord Audio?
It is a fact that Discord doesn’t come with the inbuilt audio recording option. So, it is natural for you to try various other techniques to get hold of essential conversations in Discord. In doing so, you may wonder what methods you can implement to record discord audio. Several...
How to Fix CE-34878-0 PS4 Error Code?
There’re general errors on the PS4 that prevent you from playing some of its most important games. For example, after opening a AAA game, you may have come to learn how to fix CE-34878-0 PS4 error code. Let me be clear; this can be a troublesome problem. That’s because...
Teams Camera Not Working? Try These Fixes
Imagine getting suited up for a meeting, and your camera isn’t working; you really don’t want the effort to go in vain. The Teams app has been around for quite some time. This has given us enough time to understand why the camera may not be working. Camera...
How to Fix the Invalid Data Access Trap Error in Windows 11
The INVALID DATA ACCESS TRAP bugcheck, which has a value of 0x4, occurs when a Windows upgrade fails due to an incompatible driver. In most cases, this BSOD results from problematic third-party media drivers. As such, uninstalling the faulty software will resolve this error in most cases. If you can’t...
How to Convert Rows to Columns in Google Sheets
Google Sheets is a great alternative for premium spreadsheet programs. The web-based spreadsheet has several features, including altering the data on your worksheet. Among these, Sheets has a special feature to convert rows to columns and vice-versa!. For instance, if your colleague switched the rows and columns during data entry,...
8 Ways to Fix Attempted_Write_to_Readonly_Memory BSOD Error
The Attempted_Write_to_Readonly_Memory Blue screen error or the error code 0x000000BE is not quite common. It occurs when some drivers or programs tend to write on a restricted memory section. When you see this error on your PC, it is usually due to hardware issues, especially the memory. However, the unsigned,...
Operating System Not Found or Missing? Try these Fixes
Sometimes, you may encounter the “Operating System not found” or “Missing operating system” message while attempting to boot your system. It can occur when you are trying to use the internal disk or a bootable external media. Usually, it’s because of issues with the boot files,...
5 Ways How to Open PSD Files Without Photoshop
PSD files are the default file format whenever you edit and save an image in Photoshop. However, if the Photoshop app isn’t working and you still need to open them, you have various other options too. But, since the PSD files are meant to be opened with the Photoshop...
Gmail Notifications Not Working Android? Here’s 9 Ways to Fix It
If you are someone who carries out emailing tasks from your phone, you know the importance of notifications. Through notifications, you can find out who has sent the mail and read the highlights without opening the app itself. However, if your Gmail notification is not working, the issue could stem...
How to Update Outlook on Mac (4 Possible Ways)
Microsoft Outlook is an email hosting service that can help you manage your emails more efficiently. Microsoft often releases patches for Outlook with new features and functions incorporated. And in this guide, we’ll talk about how to install these patches by updating the application on your mac. Although Outlook...
How to Remove OneDrive From File Explorer?
Is your computer filled with too many files and applications? If yes, getting rid of the apps you no longer need, like OneDrive is a good place to start. There are a few easy ways to remove OneDrive from your File Explorer. How to Remove OneDrive From File Explorer?. How...
X Ways to Fix Storport.sys BSOD Errors on Windows
Storport.sys is the driver file for Microsoft Storage Port Driver. If this driver is responsible for a BSOD error, you’ll see “What failed: storport.sys” on the error message below the Stopcode. This driver can fail due to issues with the storage disk, or the driver software itself....
9 Ways to Fix “This site can’t be reached” Error
Whenever you get the “This site can’t be reached” error on Chrome, it’s usually because of a weak internet connection or the URL that can’t reach the server. But, there can also be other causes depending on the type of error. Usually, this message always...
Oculus Quest 2 Not Connecting to PC? Try These Fixes
While your Oculus Quest 2 doesn’t have to connect to the PC to function, there are so many other possibilities for programs and features on the PC that it’s an excellent upgrade for any Oculus user. However, struggling to link the two devices is common because many factors can prevent a successful connection. Isolating the source of the problem can help give you a direction to start fixing it so you can enjoy all the benefits of having your Quest 2 connected to your PC.
How to Remove a Folder in Discord
If Discord is your go-to platform, it’s fun to be a part of the community on multiple different servers. You can organize these servers in folders as well. However, if you don’t prefer the appearance and want a more minimal look, you can also remove such folders. Luckily,...
How to Clear Cache on PS5? (Easy Step-By-Step Guide)
You may have heard about it as an all-inclusive solution for all kinds of random PS5 errors, bugs, and glitches. And it’s true, so we’d better teach you how to clear the cache on PS5. It’s a key troubleshooting step, often the first thing you should do to...
