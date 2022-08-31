Read full article on original website
Dell Touchpad Not Working? Here’s How to Fix it
Navigating the Operating System on laptop heavily depends on the touchpad. Even the BIOS supports navigation through the touchpad. So, it becomes more than a mere inconvenience when your touchpad does not work, unless you connect an external mouse to the PC. Touchpads on laptops doesn’t malfunction very often. But,...
USB Device Not Recognized Keeps Popping up? Here’s How to Fix it
Whenever you try to connect an external USB device to your system, you may come across the “USB Device Not Recognized” error message instead of showing the device. But the error could still pop up repeatedly on your system even if you haven’t connected any external devices. While sometimes, it’s the external device that’s causing the error to pop up, some port-related issues can also lead to this issue.
Accidentally Disabled Bluetooth Device? Here’s How to Fix it
With the launch of Bluetooth 4.0/Smart, it has been widely used among various battery-powered wearables for interconnection. From fitness bands to earphones, it has made wireless tech very convenient to go mainstream. Though the usefulness of Bluetooth is unavoidable, connectivity and pairing flaws have always been there. Many users reported...
Gmail Notifications Not Working Android? Here’s 9 Ways to Fix It
If you are someone who carries out emailing tasks from your phone, you know the importance of notifications. Through notifications, you can find out who has sent the mail and read the highlights without opening the app itself. However, if your Gmail notification is not working, the issue could stem...
Dell Wireless Keyboard Not Working? Here’s How to Fix it
Wireless keyboards let you overcome the flexibility limits of traditional wired keyboards. You don’t have to worry about either managing wires or sticking yourself near your computer to access the keyboard’s functionality. Though convenient for some reasons, wireless keyboards are prone to connectivity and similar problems. Troubleshooting connection...
Oculus Quest 2 Not Connecting to PC? Try These Fixes
While your Oculus Quest 2 doesn’t have to connect to the PC to function, there are so many other possibilities for programs and features on the PC that it’s an excellent upgrade for any Oculus user. However, struggling to link the two devices is common because many factors can prevent a successful connection. Isolating the source of the problem can help give you a direction to start fixing it so you can enjoy all the benefits of having your Quest 2 connected to your PC.
8 Ways to Fix Attempted_Write_to_Readonly_Memory BSOD Error
The Attempted_Write_to_Readonly_Memory Blue screen error or the error code 0x000000BE is not quite common. It occurs when some drivers or programs tend to write on a restricted memory section. When you see this error on your PC, it is usually due to hardware issues, especially the memory. However, the unsigned,...
How to Update Outlook on Mac (4 Possible Ways)
Microsoft Outlook is an email hosting service that can help you manage your emails more efficiently. Microsoft often releases patches for Outlook with new features and functions incorporated. And in this guide, we’ll talk about how to install these patches by updating the application on your mac. Although Outlook...
How to Fix NETIO.SYS BSOD Error in Windows?
The NETIO.sys BSOD appears with different error codes such as Page Fault in Nonpaged Area, System Service Exception, IRQL Not Less Equal, etc. This system service handles the Network Input/Output devices such as WiFi dongle, Network Card, Modem, etc. If some faulty drivers, programs, or malware hinders the functionality of netio.sys, the system will run the bug check to prevent further damage. Hence, you will see the BSOD.
9 Ways to Fix “This site can’t be reached” Error
Whenever you get the “This site can’t be reached” error on Chrome, it’s usually because of a weak internet connection or the URL that can’t reach the server. But, there can also be other causes depending on the type of error. Usually, this message always...
How to Find My Microsoft Product Key?
When you buy a Microsoft product from genuine sources, you will also receive a combination of numbers and letters that authenticates your purchase. This unique string of letters and numbers is called a product key. The main purpose of this key is to validate and activate your Microsoft product. If...
Teams Camera Not Working? Try These Fixes
Imagine getting suited up for a meeting, and your camera isn’t working; you really don’t want the effort to go in vain. The Teams app has been around for quite some time. This has given us enough time to understand why the camera may not be working. Camera...
How to Fix the Invalid Data Access Trap Error in Windows 11
The INVALID DATA ACCESS TRAP bugcheck, which has a value of 0x4, occurs when a Windows upgrade fails due to an incompatible driver. In most cases, this BSOD results from problematic third-party media drivers. As such, uninstalling the faulty software will resolve this error in most cases. If you can’t...
How to Fix “Your PC Did Not Start Correctly” Error
The error “Your PC did not start Correctly” pops up when you try to boot up your Windows device. Generally, this problem gets initiated when the Boot configuration data (BCD) are modified or damaged. The BCD guides the bootloader to get the boot information. So, when it’s malfunctioning, you might encounter this startup issue.
X Ways to Fix Storport.sys BSOD Errors on Windows
Storport.sys is the driver file for Microsoft Storage Port Driver. If this driver is responsible for a BSOD error, you’ll see “What failed: storport.sys” on the error message below the Stopcode. This driver can fail due to issues with the storage disk, or the driver software itself....
How to Remove a Folder in Discord
If Discord is your go-to platform, it’s fun to be a part of the community on multiple different servers. You can organize these servers in folders as well. However, if you don’t prefer the appearance and want a more minimal look, you can also remove such folders. Luckily,...
How to Fix CE-34878-0 PS4 Error Code?
There’re general errors on the PS4 that prevent you from playing some of its most important games. For example, after opening a AAA game, you may have come to learn how to fix CE-34878-0 PS4 error code. Let me be clear; this can be a troublesome problem. That’s because...
Steam Games Not Launching? Here Are 8 Ways to Fix it
Sometimes, when you launch the game from Steam, you might have come across an error where you can’t open them even after trying multiple times. It is a rare error, but it can be very annoying when this happens to you. This issue mostly occurs when you have some...
How to Fix REFS_FILE_SYSTEM BSOD Error on Windows
The REFS_FILE_SYSTEM BSOD occurs with the stop code value 0x00000149. This BSOD manifests if the ReFS file system is incompatible with your Windows device or its associated system files are corrupt. The majority of Windows operating system variations can only read ReFS volumes and cannot function as effectively as they...
Operating System Not Found or Missing? Try these Fixes
Sometimes, you may encounter the “Operating System not found” or “Missing operating system” message while attempting to boot your system. It can occur when you are trying to use the internal disk or a bootable external media. Usually, it’s because of issues with the boot files,...
