Accidentally Disabled Bluetooth Device? Here’s How to Fix it
With the launch of Bluetooth 4.0/Smart, it has been widely used among various battery-powered wearables for interconnection. From fitness bands to earphones, it has made wireless tech very convenient to go mainstream. Though the usefulness of Bluetooth is unavoidable, connectivity and pairing flaws have always been there. Many users reported...
Operating System Not Found or Missing? Try these Fixes
Sometimes, you may encounter the “Operating System not found” or “Missing operating system” message while attempting to boot your system. It can occur when you are trying to use the internal disk or a bootable external media. Usually, it’s because of issues with the boot files,...
How to Fix UNEXPECTED STORE EXCEPTION on Windows?
BSOD with stop code UNEXPECTED STORE EXCEPTION error usually means the system has run into hardware failures or corrupted system files. Hardware failures may include faulty hard drives, GPU, or RAM. Although the blue screen does not provide sufficient information about what caused the issue, you can perform some steps...
How to Fix NETIO.SYS BSOD Error in Windows?
The NETIO.sys BSOD appears with different error codes such as Page Fault in Nonpaged Area, System Service Exception, IRQL Not Less Equal, etc. This system service handles the Network Input/Output devices such as WiFi dongle, Network Card, Modem, etc. If some faulty drivers, programs, or malware hinders the functionality of netio.sys, the system will run the bug check to prevent further damage. Hence, you will see the BSOD.
Oculus Quest 2 Not Connecting to PC? Try These Fixes
While your Oculus Quest 2 doesn’t have to connect to the PC to function, there are so many other possibilities for programs and features on the PC that it’s an excellent upgrade for any Oculus user. However, struggling to link the two devices is common because many factors can prevent a successful connection. Isolating the source of the problem can help give you a direction to start fixing it so you can enjoy all the benefits of having your Quest 2 connected to your PC.
8 Ways to Fix Attempted_Write_to_Readonly_Memory BSOD Error
The Attempted_Write_to_Readonly_Memory Blue screen error or the error code 0x000000BE is not quite common. It occurs when some drivers or programs tend to write on a restricted memory section. When you see this error on your PC, it is usually due to hardware issues, especially the memory. However, the unsigned,...
Two Finger Scroll Not Working? Try These Fixes
Two-finger scrolling is a built-in feature in almost every laptop and is very easy to use. It is even more comfortable to use than a mouse scroll, and many users have made it their default scrolling method. However, two-finger scrolling can stop working for various reasons sometimes. Subsequently, it makes...
Gmail Notifications Not Working Android? Here’s 9 Ways to Fix It
If you are someone who carries out emailing tasks from your phone, you know the importance of notifications. Through notifications, you can find out who has sent the mail and read the highlights without opening the app itself. However, if your Gmail notification is not working, the issue could stem...
iMessage Not Syncing on Mac? Try These 7 Fixes
IMessage is a pretty handy application if you use multiple Apple devices. That’s because logging in to all your iDevices with the same Apple ID syncs your message across all the devices. However, at times, iMessage fails to sync on a Mac computer, which is what we’ll be talking about here.
How to Fix MSRPC_STATE_VIOLATION BSOD Error on Windows
Msrpc.sys is an RPC (Remote Procedure Call) driver. In a nutshell, MSRPC is a driver that helps your computer communicate with other systems. Various programs use this driver for its functions. When the process of utilizing MSRPC violates its operation principles, the MSRPC STATE VIOLATION BSOD error pops up. So,...
X Ways to Fix Storport.sys BSOD Errors on Windows
Storport.sys is the driver file for Microsoft Storage Port Driver. If this driver is responsible for a BSOD error, you’ll see “What failed: storport.sys” on the error message below the Stopcode. This driver can fail due to issues with the storage disk, or the driver software itself....
How to Fix CE-34878-0 PS4 Error Code?
There’re general errors on the PS4 that prevent you from playing some of its most important games. For example, after opening a AAA game, you may have come to learn how to fix CE-34878-0 PS4 error code. Let me be clear; this can be a troublesome problem. That’s because...
9 Ways to Fix “This site can’t be reached” Error
Whenever you get the “This site can’t be reached” error on Chrome, it’s usually because of a weak internet connection or the URL that can’t reach the server. But, there can also be other causes depending on the type of error. Usually, this message always...
Teams Camera Not Working? Try These Fixes
Imagine getting suited up for a meeting, and your camera isn’t working; you really don’t want the effort to go in vain. The Teams app has been around for quite some time. This has given us enough time to understand why the camera may not be working. Camera...
How to Fix “Your PC Did Not Start Correctly” Error
The error “Your PC did not start Correctly” pops up when you try to boot up your Windows device. Generally, this problem gets initiated when the Boot configuration data (BCD) are modified or damaged. The BCD guides the bootloader to get the boot information. So, when it’s malfunctioning, you might encounter this startup issue.
How to Remove OneDrive From File Explorer?
Is your computer filled with too many files and applications? If yes, getting rid of the apps you no longer need, like OneDrive is a good place to start. There are a few easy ways to remove OneDrive from your File Explorer. How to Remove OneDrive From File Explorer?. How...
Dell Touchpad Not Working? Here’s How to Fix it
Navigating the Operating System on laptop heavily depends on the touchpad. Even the BIOS supports navigation through the touchpad. So, it becomes more than a mere inconvenience when your touchpad does not work, unless you connect an external mouse to the PC. Touchpads on laptops doesn’t malfunction very often. But,...
5 Ways How to Open PSD Files Without Photoshop
PSD files are the default file format whenever you edit and save an image in Photoshop. However, if the Photoshop app isn’t working and you still need to open them, you have various other options too. But, since the PSD files are meant to be opened with the Photoshop...
How to Use a Laptop as a Monitor for Xbox One?
Xbox consoles have been a fan favorite for many years for their list of features. With newer lineups of devices like Xbox One hitting the market, users can expect many more things to be added. One such feature is the ability to use your console on the go. Now you...
How to Shutdown/Restart You PC Without Updating Windows?
Shutting down or restarting your Windows device directly come in handy when you’re in a hurry and don’t have time to update the device. However, Windows does not let you restart or shutdown the device unless the update process is complete. Avoiding updates may be necessary when you...
