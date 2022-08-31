Read full article on original website
Steam Games Not Launching? Here Are 8 Ways to Fix it
Sometimes, when you launch the game from Steam, you might have come across an error where you can’t open them even after trying multiple times. It is a rare error, but it can be very annoying when this happens to you. This issue mostly occurs when you have some...
How to Fix UNEXPECTED STORE EXCEPTION on Windows?
BSOD with stop code UNEXPECTED STORE EXCEPTION error usually means the system has run into hardware failures or corrupted system files. Hardware failures may include faulty hard drives, GPU, or RAM. Although the blue screen does not provide sufficient information about what caused the issue, you can perform some steps...
Teams Camera Not Working? Try These Fixes
Imagine getting suited up for a meeting, and your camera isn’t working; you really don’t want the effort to go in vain. The Teams app has been around for quite some time. This has given us enough time to understand why the camera may not be working. Camera...
How to Clear Cache on PS5? (Easy Step-By-Step Guide)
You may have heard about it as an all-inclusive solution for all kinds of random PS5 errors, bugs, and glitches. And it’s true, so we’d better teach you how to clear the cache on PS5. It’s a key troubleshooting step, often the first thing you should do to...
How to Fix CE-34878-0 PS4 Error Code?
There’re general errors on the PS4 that prevent you from playing some of its most important games. For example, after opening a AAA game, you may have come to learn how to fix CE-34878-0 PS4 error code. Let me be clear; this can be a troublesome problem. That’s because...
How to Fix NETIO.SYS BSOD Error in Windows?
The NETIO.sys BSOD appears with different error codes such as Page Fault in Nonpaged Area, System Service Exception, IRQL Not Less Equal, etc. This system service handles the Network Input/Output devices such as WiFi dongle, Network Card, Modem, etc. If some faulty drivers, programs, or malware hinders the functionality of netio.sys, the system will run the bug check to prevent further damage. Hence, you will see the BSOD.
How to Fix the Invalid Data Access Trap Error in Windows 11
The INVALID DATA ACCESS TRAP bugcheck, which has a value of 0x4, occurs when a Windows upgrade fails due to an incompatible driver. In most cases, this BSOD results from problematic third-party media drivers. As such, uninstalling the faulty software will resolve this error in most cases. If you can’t...
Dell Touchpad Not Working? Here’s How to Fix it
Navigating the Operating System on laptop heavily depends on the touchpad. Even the BIOS supports navigation through the touchpad. So, it becomes more than a mere inconvenience when your touchpad does not work, unless you connect an external mouse to the PC. Touchpads on laptops doesn’t malfunction very often. But,...
Gmail Notifications Not Working Android? Here’s 9 Ways to Fix It
If you are someone who carries out emailing tasks from your phone, you know the importance of notifications. Through notifications, you can find out who has sent the mail and read the highlights without opening the app itself. However, if your Gmail notification is not working, the issue could stem...
How to Find My Microsoft Product Key?
When you buy a Microsoft product from genuine sources, you will also receive a combination of numbers and letters that authenticates your purchase. This unique string of letters and numbers is called a product key. The main purpose of this key is to validate and activate your Microsoft product. If...
X Ways to Fix Storport.sys BSOD Errors on Windows
Storport.sys is the driver file for Microsoft Storage Port Driver. If this driver is responsible for a BSOD error, you’ll see “What failed: storport.sys” on the error message below the Stopcode. This driver can fail due to issues with the storage disk, or the driver software itself....
How to Fix REFS_FILE_SYSTEM BSOD Error on Windows
The REFS_FILE_SYSTEM BSOD occurs with the stop code value 0x00000149. This BSOD manifests if the ReFS file system is incompatible with your Windows device or its associated system files are corrupt. The majority of Windows operating system variations can only read ReFS volumes and cannot function as effectively as they...
8 Ways to Fix Attempted_Write_to_Readonly_Memory BSOD Error
The Attempted_Write_to_Readonly_Memory Blue screen error or the error code 0x000000BE is not quite common. It occurs when some drivers or programs tend to write on a restricted memory section. When you see this error on your PC, it is usually due to hardware issues, especially the memory. However, the unsigned,...
Operating System Not Found or Missing? Try these Fixes
Sometimes, you may encounter the “Operating System not found” or “Missing operating system” message while attempting to boot your system. It can occur when you are trying to use the internal disk or a bootable external media. Usually, it’s because of issues with the boot files,...
How to Remove OneDrive From File Explorer?
Is your computer filled with too many files and applications? If yes, getting rid of the apps you no longer need, like OneDrive is a good place to start. There are a few easy ways to remove OneDrive from your File Explorer. How to Remove OneDrive From File Explorer?. How...
Acer Laptop Plugged in But Not Charging? Try These 9 Fixes
Your laptop not charging even though the power cable is connected is a very common issue found in laptops. Even though the issue might be something we have all faced, it can sometimes leave new users clueless. Usually, with charging problems, it has to do something with the battery or...
How to Fix “Your PC Did Not Start Correctly” Error
The error “Your PC did not start Correctly” pops up when you try to boot up your Windows device. Generally, this problem gets initiated when the Boot configuration data (BCD) are modified or damaged. The BCD guides the bootloader to get the boot information. So, when it’s malfunctioning, you might encounter this startup issue.
USB Device Not Recognized Keeps Popping up? Here’s How to Fix it
Whenever you try to connect an external USB device to your system, you may come across the “USB Device Not Recognized” error message instead of showing the device. But the error could still pop up repeatedly on your system even if you haven’t connected any external devices. While sometimes, it’s the external device that’s causing the error to pop up, some port-related issues can also lead to this issue.
SteamVR Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It
SteamVR isn’t a virtual-reality device in and of itself. Instead, it lets users with VR headsets link up with games they have on Steam and play in the virtual environment. Unfortunately, it can take a little elbow grease to get SteamVR working the right way unless you’re one of the players who get lucky enough to link in and start playing. There are a few different avenues to fixing SteamVR problems, depending on what issue you’re experiencing.
Accidentally Disabled Bluetooth Device? Here’s How to Fix it
With the launch of Bluetooth 4.0/Smart, it has been widely used among various battery-powered wearables for interconnection. From fitness bands to earphones, it has made wireless tech very convenient to go mainstream. Though the usefulness of Bluetooth is unavoidable, connectivity and pairing flaws have always been there. Many users reported...
