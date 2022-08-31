Read full article on original website
Trenton non-profit holds conference on Black people in philanthropy
The Smith Family Foundation held its first Bridging the Gap: Blacks in Philanthropy conference at the Calvary Pentecostal Church in Trenton on Aug. 25. “Nobody really thinks about philanthropy, in terms of well, how are Black people or African Americans part of philanthropy outside of being on the receiving end,” foundation Executive Director and CEO Katherine Nunnally said. “So, we want to let people know we’re here, and we care about our communities. And there’s quite a few Black people who are working in much larger philanthropic organizations in mind.”
These are the best pizzerias in Mercer County, NJ
One of the greatest parts about living in New Jersey is how amazing every pizza place is. Even if you order takeout from your least favorite shop, it’s still a million times better than any pizza you’ll get anywhere else!. Being from the New Jersey and New York...
Camden Prosecutor’s Office Helps Cathedral Kitchen on National Food Bank Day
Camden, NJ-Friday was National Food Bank Day and the CCPO Community Outreach & Engagement Unit...
trentondaily.com
This Week’s Trenton’s Levitt AMP Concert Brings Hip-Hop’s Message of Hope
The last week in August saw Levitt AMP bring Hip-Hop to Trenton with artists near and far. Bri Blvck, a Trenton performer moved from North Carolina six years ago, opened The Levitt AMP concert this weekend as she serenaded Trentonians with her violin. “I’ve been in this city for six...
Support Surges For ‘Pillar Of Community’ After Robbery, Ferocious Beating In Trenton
Support is on the rise for a pillar of the Trenton community who was robbed and brutally beaten. Dan Corvino was robbed and ferociously beaten in Trenton on the night of Saturday, Aug. 20, according to a GoFundMe launched for his medical expenses. Corvino, described in the campaign as a...
'24 Hours of Peace' hopes to keep Newark streets free of violence
There was a huge turnout of people hoping to take a break from violence for 24 hours. The 24 Hours of Peace event is meant to engage the community and encourage dialogue and conflict resolution. Starting at 6 p.m. they came together.
thesunpapers.com
Fair showcases care resources available in Camden County
The Camden County Partnership for Children has organized a community resource fair at the Voorhees Town Center on Tuesday, an event that already has more than 300 registrants. The fair’s purpose is to share with families and caretakers the abundant resources available in Camden County, according to April DiPietro, the partnership’s community resource director. The Jewish Abilities Alliance, The Thrive Network, Jag-One Physical Therapy and the New Jersey Department of Children and Families have helped DiPietro and the Camden Care Management Organization (CMO) assemble a resource network for the event.
$2M in rental assistance money left for Camden County residents
There is $2 million in rental assistance money remaining for people in Camden County who suffered financially during the pandemic. County officials have urged people to send their applications right away.
timespub.com
Trenton Area Soup Kitchen rises to the ‘task’ for 40 years
September is Hunger Action Month, a time when people from all over the country stand together to fight food insecurity and raise awareness to help those in need. This year, TASK is facing conditions not unlike those they faced when they served their first meal in 1982. “Current housing conditions...
trentondaily.com
Jersey Fresh Jam Ushers in Artists from Across the World
At TerraCycle, the sound of shaking cans, the smell of spray paint, and the feeling of a creative space being open to any idea, only means one thing: Jersey Fresh Jam is about to give TerraCycle’s headquarters a whole new look. New Jersey’s premiere Hip Hop festival brought artists...
You’re kidding? This city in NJ named as a best place to live (Opinion)
US News and World Report is out with its 2022-23 rankings of the best places to live in the United States and only one New Jersey city made the list. You might be surprised to hear which one it is. Trenton, which is ranked #86. Yes, that Trenton. The one...
Queen Latifah to co-host, Faith Evans to headline Newark’s 24 Hours of Peace Fri-Sat
Newark’s 11th annual 24 Hours of Peace celebration starting Friday night will again be hosted by its founder, Mayor Ras Baraka. But he’ll be joined this year by fellow Newark native Queen Latifah as co-host, along with headliner Faith Evans, who also has Newark roots and a deeply personal reason to appeal for peace.
phillygoes2college.org
Cecil B. Moore Scholarship: Full-Tuition at Temple for North Philadelphia Students
Learn below about Temple University’s Cecil B. Moore Scholars Program which creates an academic pathway and offers full-tuition scholarships for Philadelphia public school students living in North Philadelphia. There are 20-25 scholarships offered each academic year. Interested students, families, and counselors can register here for an upcoming information session.
Sign at Cherry Hill school to return to regular announcements after 'Sign Jokester' switches display
Students will return to Johnson Elementary in Cherry Hill next week, which means the sign in front of the school will start displaying regular old school announcements again.
South Philly 12-year-old turns lemonade stand into social media phenomenon
Micah Harrigan is a South Philadelphia 12-year-old known across our area and on social media for his Micah’s Mixx sidewalk lemonade stand. But he isn’t letting success go to his head.
midjersey.news
September 3, 2022
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide. A body...
themontclairgirl.com
Queen Latifah is Hosting an Anti-Violence Event in Newark This Weekend
After dead vultures and a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, we’re in need of some uplifting North Jersey news — and luckily, today’s local headlines have delivered. The one and only Queen Latifah — along with Mayor Ras Baraka — will be hosting a 24-hour anti-violence event in Newark this weekend called ’24 Hours of Peace.’ This event is a Newark tradition and aims to encourage and celebrate a violence-free community by taking a day-long ‘time out’ from violence. There will be music, including headliner performances by Faith Evans, Fabolous, and CL Smooth; a poetry session; food + retail vendors; a midnight movie; and much more. This free, public event will be held on Springfield Avenue between Bergen and Blum Streets from 6PM on September 2nd to 6PM on September 3rd. Read on to learn more about about the 24 Hours of Peace event, happening in Newark tomorrow.
trentondaily.com
Trenton Public Schools’ Back to School Extravaganza Helps Thousands
Thousands of students, parents, and teachers went to the Board of Education Parking lot for the 2022 “Back to School Extravaganza.” They were met with an eighties-themed staff of vendors filling the entire parking lot. Denise Kreiss, the parent coordinator and homeless liaison for the entire school district...
Prosecutor: Body Found in PA Woods is South Brunswick Softball Coach
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ – days after police found the body of a woman in the...
Atlantic City Says Goodbye To A Great Citizen & County Employee
Today, friends and colleagues of the late Clarence “CC” Davenport are gathering at New Hope Baptist Church in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Because “CC” was such a special man, who touched many lives in the Atlantic County, New Jersey region, we have written two previous articles about his life and times … and, all of those that he touched at work and at play.
