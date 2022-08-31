ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Trenton non-profit holds conference on Black people in philanthropy

The Smith Family Foundation held its first Bridging the Gap: Blacks in Philanthropy conference at the Calvary Pentecostal Church in Trenton on Aug. 25. “Nobody really thinks about philanthropy, in terms of well, how are Black people or African Americans part of philanthropy outside of being on the receiving end,” foundation Executive Director and CEO Katherine Nunnally said. “So, we want to let people know we’re here, and we care about our communities. And there’s quite a few Black people who are working in much larger philanthropic organizations in mind.”
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Society
City
Trenton, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Fair showcases care resources available in Camden County

The Camden County Partnership for Children has organized a community resource fair at the Voorhees Town Center on Tuesday, an event that already has more than 300 registrants. The fair’s purpose is to share with families and caretakers the abundant resources available in Camden County, according to April DiPietro, the partnership’s community resource director. The Jewish Abilities Alliance, The Thrive Network, Jag-One Physical Therapy and the New Jersey Department of Children and Families have helped DiPietro and the Camden Care Management Organization (CMO) assemble a resource network for the event.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#African Americans
timespub.com

Trenton Area Soup Kitchen rises to the ‘task’ for 40 years

September is Hunger Action Month, a time when people from all over the country stand together to fight food insecurity and raise awareness to help those in need. This year, TASK is facing conditions not unlike those they faced when they served their first meal in 1982. “Current housing conditions...
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

Jersey Fresh Jam Ushers in Artists from Across the World

At TerraCycle, the sound of shaking cans, the smell of spray paint, and the feeling of a creative space being open to any idea, only means one thing: Jersey Fresh Jam is about to give TerraCycle’s headquarters a whole new look. New Jersey’s premiere Hip Hop festival brought artists...
TRENTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Charities
phillygoes2college.org

Cecil B. Moore Scholarship: Full-Tuition at Temple for North Philadelphia Students

Learn below about Temple University’s Cecil B. Moore Scholars Program which creates an academic pathway and offers full-tuition scholarships for Philadelphia public school students living in North Philadelphia. There are 20-25 scholarships offered each academic year. Interested students, families, and counselors can register here for an upcoming information session.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
midjersey.news

September 3, 2022

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide. A body...
TRENTON, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Queen Latifah is Hosting an Anti-Violence Event in Newark This Weekend

After dead vultures and a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, we’re in need of some uplifting North Jersey news — and luckily, today’s local headlines have delivered. The one and only Queen Latifah — along with Mayor Ras Baraka — will be hosting a 24-hour anti-violence event in Newark this weekend called ’24 Hours of Peace.’ This event is a Newark tradition and aims to encourage and celebrate a violence-free community by taking a day-long ‘time out’ from violence. There will be music, including headliner performances by Faith Evans, Fabolous, and CL Smooth; a poetry session; food + retail vendors; a midnight movie; and much more. This free, public event will be held on Springfield Avenue between Bergen and Blum Streets from 6PM on September 2nd to 6PM on September 3rd. Read on to learn more about about the 24 Hours of Peace event, happening in Newark tomorrow.
NEWARK, NJ
trentondaily.com

Trenton Public Schools’ Back to School Extravaganza Helps Thousands

Thousands of students, parents, and teachers went to the Board of Education Parking lot for the 2022 “Back to School Extravaganza.” They were met with an eighties-themed staff of vendors filling the entire parking lot. Denise Kreiss, the parent coordinator and homeless liaison for the entire school district...
TRENTON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City Says Goodbye To A Great Citizen & County Employee

Today, friends and colleagues of the late Clarence “CC” Davenport are gathering at New Hope Baptist Church in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Because “CC” was such a special man, who touched many lives in the Atlantic County, New Jersey region, we have written two previous articles about his life and times … and, all of those that he touched at work and at play.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy