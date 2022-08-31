Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
3 Louisiana Officers Arrested in Separate Cases
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two officers in Louisiana's capital city face charges after one allegedly leaked details to drug dealers about an investigation in exchange for cash and the other allegedly sexually assaulted a woman, department officials said. A third officer, who has since been fired, was charged...
US News and World Report
Police: Van Driver May Have Had Medical Issue Before Crash
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (AP) — The driver of a passenger van carrying warehouse workers may have had a medical emergency before the vehicle overturned on a major highway in northern New Jersey, killing four people and injuring eight others, authorities said. The crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in...
US News and World Report
State Resources Sent to Wildfire in Remote Northeast Oregon
IMNAHA, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday invoked the emergency conflagration act in response to a wildfire in remote northeastern Oregon that has grown rapidly and is prompting evacuations. The Double Creek Fire near the community of Imnaha in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area grew to...
US News and World Report
Fast-Moving California Wildfire Prompts Evacuations of Thousands of Residents
(Reuters) - A rapidly moving fire in Northern California had burned about 4,000 acres (1,620 hectares) of land by Saturday morning and prompted evacuations of thousands of residents, some of whom were also injured. The blaze, called the Mill Fire, started on Friday nearly 230 miles (370 km) north of...
US News and World Report
Northern California Wildfire Burns Homes, Causes Injuries
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of...
US News and World Report
Washington OKs Killing 1 Wolf in Pack After Cattle Attacks
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind has authorized the killing of one wolf because of cattle attacks in northeast Washington. The Smackout wolf pack has attacked cattle on private and public land in Stevens and Pend Oreille counties, the Capital Press reported.
US News and World Report
Police Investigate Death of Man After Trooper's Stun Gun Use
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state police are investigating a man's death four days after a state trooper shot him with a stun gun, authorities said Friday. Ryan Marzi, 38, of Hebron, died unexpectedly in his sleep on Aug. 28, according to an obituary prepared by his family. A memorial service was scheduled for Friday afternoon.
US News and World Report
California Temperatures Soar to New Records, Adding Strain to Power Grid
(Reuters) - Record high temperatures were expected in California's Central Valley from Sacramento to outside of Los Angeles on Sunday, with officials warning that the dangerous heat wave could afflict the state through the end of the week and test the limits of the electric grid. State officials on Sunday...
US News and World Report
Hobbs Declines to Meet Lake in Live Arizona Governor Debate
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs on Friday declined to agree to a televised debate with Republican Kari Lake as both seek the Arizona governor's office, instead proposing individual interviews with the moderator. The campaign manager for Hobbs, who is currently secretary of state, pointed to a raucous debate...
US News and World Report
Crews Begin Containment Work on Remote Oregon Wildfire
IMNAHA, Ore. (AP) — About 300 firefighters assisted by air tankers and water-dropping helicopters were building containment lines Sunday to combat a growing wildfire in remote eastern Oregon that forced has evacuations of campers, authorities said. The Double Creek fire near the community of Imnaha in Hells Canyon Recreation...
US News and World Report
Audit: Cost of Delayed Minnesota Light Rail Doubles to $2.7B
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The cost of Minnesota’s most expensive public works project has more than doubled to $2.7 billion in a decade, according to a legislative audit of the Southwest light rail project released Friday. The report by the nonpartisan Office of the Legislative Auditor says...
