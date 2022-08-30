Read full article on original website
BUH TOWNSHIP -- A Pierz man was hurt after crashing his ATV on Saturday. It happened just before 2:00 p.m. near a home about five miles north of Pierz. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 68-year-old George Gold was driving the machine on a neighboring property on 193rd Street when he lost control while making a turn and rolled.
LITTLE FALLS -- A one-vehicle crash Saturday near Little Falls has sent two to the hospital. The Morrison County Sheriff says Saturday at 11:55 pm, deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash two miles South of Little Falls on Great River Road in Swan River Township. A 17-year-old male from Little...
SAUK CENTRE -- A fun ride with a sweet treat is coming up next weekend. The 11th annual Caramel Apple ride is Saturday, September 10th. Lake Wobegon Trail Association spokesman Cliff Borgerding says the ride will start in Sauk Centre at the fairgrounds, which is right next to the trail. From there you can choose to go to Melrose, West Union, or Osakis.
SAUK CENTRE -- An early morning crash caused a power outage in western Stearns County. The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 12:15 a.m. Monday on County Road 185 about 2 1/2 miles east of Sauk Centre. Thirty-seven-year-old Teresa Focier of Sauk Centre was heading west when a...
ST. CLOUD -- An Eagan man faces an attempted arson charge after allegedly trying to burn down a woman's shed in Albany. Forty-one-year-old Anthony Vankirk is also charged with threats of violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the charges, a woman called Albany police Friday afternoon and asked...
The city of Sartell is in the process of purchasing the former Paper Mill site in Sartell from developer AIM. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum explained that he and the city have a plan for what that property could look like. He says he expects some sort of park land on the property in addition to selling the majority of the land to a private developer. Fizthum explains the interest in the site has ranged from industrial use, cold storage, multi-family residential, single family homes and retail on the bottom with residential on the top.
LITTLE FALLS -- Traffic in Little Falls will be detoured around a railroad bridge on the west side of town for a few days this week. The bridge is on Highway 27 west of the Mississippi River. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says crews will be making repairs to the...
LITCHFIELD -- A case of bird flu has been found in a Meeker County turkey flock. The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was confirmed in a commercial turkey operation after discovering an increase in the bird mortality rate last weekend. Samples in the birds confirmed the presence of bird flu and...
Cathedral football started their season Thursday night with a 26-12 loss at New London-Spicer. Trevor Fleege threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Eickhoff and Max Bastian had a 3-yard touchdown run for the Crusaders. That was Bastian's first varsity touchdown. High School Football tonight:. Sartell-St. Stephen at Sauk Rapids-Rice,...
For some reason, I've always been a big fan of flea markets, . I think it's that it's all not just run of the mill stuff you find in most stores and a lot of the stuff, you just know, probably has some stories behind it. It happens early every...
SARTELL -- Sartell officials got a first look at their preliminary budget for 2023 during Monday's city council meeting. The total proposed budget would be for over $6.76-million, roughly an 8.5% increase. The proposed levy is $9.21-million, which is an increase of 17.2% from last year. The budget increases account...
CLEARWATER -- Somebody turned $50 into $100,000 in Clearwater. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $100,000 winning ticket sold playing the scratch-off game CASH at the Kwik Trip on Monday. That's the top prize in that game. LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state. Just saying...
When I worked for Todd County 4-H in high school, there was only a couple of kids that participated in the Llama project. We would have one or two at the fair and that's about it, which I found really unfortunate because I love llamas and alpacas. Also, selfishly, I really wanted there to be a llama costume contest on a local level I could watch.
FOLEY -- As Foley Public Schools gets ready for the first day of classes, there’s a new face in the principal’s office. Joel Foss started as principal at Foley High School on July 1st and is looking forward to the start of school. Previously the Assistant Principal at Milaca, Foss says the small-town feel of Foley High School is one of its strengths.
