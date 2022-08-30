ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Centre, MN

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Pierz Man Hurt in ATV Crash

BUH TOWNSHIP -- A Pierz man was hurt after crashing his ATV on Saturday. It happened just before 2:00 p.m. near a home about five miles north of Pierz. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 68-year-old George Gold was driving the machine on a neighboring property on 193rd Street when he lost control while making a turn and rolled.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Little Falls Crash Sends Pair To Hospital

LITTLE FALLS -- A one-vehicle crash Saturday near Little Falls has sent two to the hospital. The Morrison County Sheriff says Saturday at 11:55 pm, deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash two miles South of Little Falls on Great River Road in Swan River Township. A 17-year-old male from Little...
LITTLE FALLS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

11th Annual Caramel Apple Ride in Sauk Centre

SAUK CENTRE -- A fun ride with a sweet treat is coming up next weekend. The 11th annual Caramel Apple ride is Saturday, September 10th. Lake Wobegon Trail Association spokesman Cliff Borgerding says the ride will start in Sauk Centre at the fairgrounds, which is right next to the trail. From there you can choose to go to Melrose, West Union, or Osakis.
SAUK CENTRE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sauk Centre, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Sauk Centre, MN
Melrose, MN
Crime & Safety
Sauk Centre, MN
Accidents
Stearns County, MN
Accidents
County
Stearns County, MN
Melrose, MN
Accidents
City
Melrose, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Stearns County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
1390 Granite City Sports

Sartell Has a Vision for Former Paper Mill Site

The city of Sartell is in the process of purchasing the former Paper Mill site in Sartell from developer AIM. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum explained that he and the city have a plan for what that property could look like. He says he expects some sort of park land on the property in addition to selling the majority of the land to a private developer. Fizthum explains the interest in the site has ranged from industrial use, cold storage, multi-family residential, single family homes and retail on the bottom with residential on the top.
SARTELL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Machinery#County Road#Medical Emergency#Accident#Melrose Twp#Melrose Hospital
1390 Granite City Sports

High School Sports Results: Thursday September 1

Cathedral football started their season Thursday night with a 26-12 loss at New London-Spicer. Trevor Fleege threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Eickhoff and Max Bastian had a 3-yard touchdown run for the Crusaders. That was Bastian's first varsity touchdown. High School Football tonight:. Sartell-St. Stephen at Sauk Rapids-Rice,...
SARTELL, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

$100,000 Lottery Winner in Clearwater

CLEARWATER -- Somebody turned $50 into $100,000 in Clearwater. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $100,000 winning ticket sold playing the scratch-off game CASH at the Kwik Trip on Monday. That's the top prize in that game. LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state. Just saying...
CLEARWATER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
1390 Granite City Sports

New Principal at Foley High Ready for First Day

FOLEY -- As Foley Public Schools gets ready for the first day of classes, there’s a new face in the principal’s office. Joel Foss started as principal at Foley High School on July 1st and is looking forward to the start of school. Previously the Assistant Principal at Milaca, Foss says the small-town feel of Foley High School is one of its strengths.
FOLEY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy