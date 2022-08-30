ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids, MN

High School Sports Results: Thursday September 1

Cathedral football started their season Thursday night with a 26-12 loss at New London-Spicer. Trevor Fleege threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Eickhoff and Max Bastian had a 3-yard touchdown run for the Crusaders. That was Bastian's first varsity touchdown. High School Football tonight:. Sartell-St. Stephen at Sauk Rapids-Rice,...
SARTELL, MN
High School Football Preview: ROCORI Spartans

The ROCORI Spartans return many key players and are excited for the 2022 season after posting a 5-4 record in 2021. The season already began last week for the Spartans with a 31-10 win over Becker on week zero. James Herberg is the head coach of the Spartans. He says they've put together a new offense from last year and morphed their defense into a different type of defense. Herberg was very pleased with how the team played against Becker but acknowledged some mistakes on special teams.
COLD SPRING, MN
New Principal at Foley High Ready for First Day

FOLEY -- As Foley Public Schools gets ready for the first day of classes, there’s a new face in the principal’s office. Joel Foss started as principal at Foley High School on July 1st and is looking forward to the start of school. Previously the Assistant Principal at Milaca, Foss says the small-town feel of Foley High School is one of its strengths.
FOLEY, MN
11th Annual Caramel Apple Ride in Sauk Centre

SAUK CENTRE -- A fun ride with a sweet treat is coming up next weekend. The 11th annual Caramel Apple ride is Saturday, September 10th. Lake Wobegon Trail Association spokesman Cliff Borgerding says the ride will start in Sauk Centre at the fairgrounds, which is right next to the trail. From there you can choose to go to Melrose, West Union, or Osakis.
SAUK CENTRE, MN
Sartell Has a Vision for Former Paper Mill Site

The city of Sartell is in the process of purchasing the former Paper Mill site in Sartell from developer AIM. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum explained that he and the city have a plan for what that property could look like. He says he expects some sort of park land on the property in addition to selling the majority of the land to a private developer. Fizthum explains the interest in the site has ranged from industrial use, cold storage, multi-family residential, single family homes and retail on the bottom with residential on the top.
SARTELL, MN
Round Lake Accident Send Woman to Hospital

CUSHING TWP -- A boating accident on Round Lake has sent a Baxter woman to the hospital. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Round Lake, about four miles northeast of Randall at about 6:59 Wednesday afternoon. Officials say 56-year-old Harold Parduhn of Baxter was driving...
BAXTER, MN
Farm accident kills Sauk Centre Man

MELROSE TWP -- A farming accident has claimed the life of a Sauk Centre man. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical emergency at the intersection of County Road 17 and 360th Avenue in Melrose Township, about three miles North of Melrose Monday afternoon. Seventy-six-year-old Michael Zirbes...
SAUK CENTRE, MN
$100,000 Lottery Winner in Clearwater

CLEARWATER -- Somebody turned $50 into $100,000 in Clearwater. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $100,000 winning ticket sold playing the scratch-off game CASH at the Kwik Trip on Monday. That's the top prize in that game. LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state. Just saying...
CLEARWATER, MN
Little Falls Crash Sends Pair To Hospital

LITTLE FALLS -- A one-vehicle crash Saturday near Little Falls has sent two to the hospital. The Morrison County Sheriff says Saturday at 11:55 pm, deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash two miles South of Little Falls on Great River Road in Swan River Township. A 17-year-old male from Little...
LITTLE FALLS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

