Read full article on original website
Related
Sampson Independent
No community without unity
Clinton’s Unity Walk, scheduled for Sept. 10, seeks to reclaim the city as a place of safety and belonging in the wake of violence and loss. The event has already attracted significant support and event organizer Heather Dixon, founder of the non-profit Changing Lives 365, said the day of hope and healing will bring in more change for the community.
Sampson Independent
Organ breathes new life into church
Last month, Grove Park Baptist Church in Clinton held a dedication concert for its new organ. The Allen GX-340 organ marks the first time the organ has been replaced since the current sanctuary’s initial construction in 1978. The previous Allen organ served as musical inspiration at the church for more than 44 years. The new model, also made in the U.S., features three manuals, 50 stops and GeniSys Voices. The solid wood keyboards and mechanical draw knobs highlight the Anniversary Console built with a walnut hardwood exterior and oak interior. The purchase also included a Klann Zimbelstern that rings small bells at random as an accompaniment to organ music. In addition to a congregation-led dedication litany, Dr. Daniel W. Hester was invited as a feature organist to perform a concert to display the organ’s full array of sound. The church plans to feature the unique sounds that only an organ can offer in weekly worship gatherings and many other sacred services, Reverend Cameron Dunn wrote in a statement.
Hired mover ghosts Raleigh grad, makes off with all her possessions
A Raleigh family appears to have unknowingly paid someone $1,200 to steal from them.
WITN
North Carolina offering new round of rural transformation grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Local governments in North Carolina’s rural areas can once again apply for support from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund. The grant fund is run by the Department of Commerce and helps communities overcome challenges that limit their economic competitiveness. Starting September 1, and running through...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coastal Horizons CEO accuses commissioner of offering $50M from hospital sale for silence
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — State prosecutors are looking into a possible offer a New Hanover County Commissioner made using money from the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to a non-profit in Wilmington to stay quiet. It all started over who would manage the new substance abuse treatment...
columbuscountynews.com
$160,000 3bd 4ba 1,600 sq ft. Chadbourn NC
HVAC needs to be installed. Ductwork has been run with the exception of the return line. Kitchen: Additional cabinets, countertop and sinks need to be installed Electrical panel box: missing cover Plumbing: end fixtures needs to be installed. Both washers’ drain pipes needs to be re-routed. Guttering on rear of roof needs to be replaced Install vents or bars in crawl space, needs to be completed. New Electrical Wiring Completed converted to additional unit for extended family New Plumbing completed converted to additional unit for family. Installed two water heaters (shut off valve needs to be installed) Installed all new windows Roof Repairs completed Brand new stainless steel appliances for 2 kitchens (2 electrical ovens, 2 double refrigerators, two dishwashers, two microwaves with vents. Completed foundation and flooring ( additional work for wood adjustments needed. Bathrooms completed (installation of fixtures needed) Upstairs ceilings are less than 7 ft. tall. Therefore the heated sq. ft. will be less than 1600. This agent is not responsible for the sq. footage.
Daughter, Farmville Central grad in military surprises father with return home
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — James Pittman figured he was just going to enjoy his birthday by watching the Farmville Central Jaguars take on the West Carteret Patriots in a high school football game on Friday night. Then the mascot changed all of that. Touchdown Friday: East Duplin, New Bern get shutouts Kenya Pittman, who is […]
WECT
Amidst complaints and an investigation, N.C. based solar provider says another company is to blame for shortfalls
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Solar energy is having its moment in the sun as more people are making the switch to alternative energy sources. But as with many emerging technologies, more companies are capitalizing on the product. As the industry becomes crowded, some companies are facing backlash from customers. North...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ribbon cut held for new pharmacy in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials with the Kinston Community Health Center cut the ribbon on a new pharmacy on Thursday. This new in-house, full-service pharmacy will act as a one-stop shop for those in need of health care. This pharmacy hopes to provide comprehensive care at an affordable cost, with help from the 340B Drug […]
North Carolina animal sanctuary takes in 100 potbelly pigs
Daehnrich and Joseph Purington, executive director and co-founder of Sisu Refuge, went to the property and say they saw nearly 100 pigs in need of help.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Rent rates increase across the Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The price of rent is on the rise across the Cape Fear. The rate increase is drawing concerns from both property owners leasing their homes, and from renters. Coastal Realty & Management owner Tammy Sanders says average rent rates across the country have increased by...
wineindustryadvisor.com
Duplin Winery Grape Stomp Returns to Rose Hill
Makers of America’s favorite sweet wine to reveal top-secret Christmas wine at biggest party of the year. Rose Hill, N.C. (Aug. 31, 2022) – Whenever Duplin Winery co-founder Dave Fussell Sr. got an idea, people knew it would turn into something unforgettable. So, when Fussell invited everyone to come help stomp grapes for Duplin’s first-ever batch of muscadine wine nearly a half century ago, hundreds of people showed up. From that moment, the Duplin Winery Grape Stomp became one of North Carolina’s most famous events.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Student charged with voluntary manslaughter in Jacksonville school stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A fight turned deadly inside a high school in Jacksonville, now one student is charged with voluntary manslaughter. Petitions and Secure Custody Orders have been filed on three teenagers involved in the fight. Since they are juveniles, their names cannot be released. As well as...
The Daily South
Here's How to Hunt for Shark Teeth in North Carolina
Every week can be Shark Week, when you're vacationing at the beaches of North Carolina. The Tar Heel State has some of the biggest caches of shark teeth around and a new adventure helps tourists track them down. Over in Surf City, North Carolina, not too far from Wilmington, an...
NC town manager fired in 3-2 vote after police force quit
Two former Kenly police officers share why they quit after years of service in the small Johnston County town.
WITN
Wayne County to get $2.6 million in broadband expansion
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - InfinityLink Communications has been given $2,691,142 under the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grant program to expand broadband in Wayne County. The GREAT grant program gives grants to internet service providers that partner with counties to compete for funding to expand high-speed internet...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘A lot of wrong’: Family of Ned Byrd accuses sheriff of retaliatory, improper behavior
Three deputies in the department reportedly were reassigned from the K-9 unit in which slain Deputy Ned Byrd worked.
wine-searcher.com
Liquor Raids Lead to Scores of Arrests
A crackdown on liquor retailers in North Carolina led to a seried of raids that has some complaining of bullying, racism and unfair treatment. Last week, the Garner, North Carolina-based Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) agency found 21 businesses in violation of state laws. This is likely to include convenience stores and groceries as well as dedicated liquor retailers. Six firearms and 78 fake IDs were also seized. Twenty felony charges were among a total of 449 charges with the remainder being 261 alcohol-related charges and 80 that were drug related, according to a press release from ALE.
Homeless family in Fayetteville lives in fear after minivan they use for shelter vandalized
"I'm a forgiving person and I forgive him."
WITN
Jacksonville police file juvenile petitions against 3 teens following Northside High School fatal attack
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police said that they’ve filed juvenile petitions against three teenagers surrounding the death of a Northside High School student and the injury of another. Jacksonville police filed petitions against two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy. One of the 16-year-olds is accused of voluntary manslaughter,...
Comments / 0