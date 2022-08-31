ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

No community without unity

Clinton’s Unity Walk, scheduled for Sept. 10, seeks to reclaim the city as a place of safety and belonging in the wake of violence and loss. The event has already attracted significant support and event organizer Heather Dixon, founder of the non-profit Changing Lives 365, said the day of hope and healing will bring in more change for the community.
Organ breathes new life into church

Last month, Grove Park Baptist Church in Clinton held a dedication concert for its new organ. The Allen GX-340 organ marks the first time the organ has been replaced since the current sanctuary’s initial construction in 1978. The previous Allen organ served as musical inspiration at the church for more than 44 years. The new model, also made in the U.S., features three manuals, 50 stops and GeniSys Voices. The solid wood keyboards and mechanical draw knobs highlight the Anniversary Console built with a walnut hardwood exterior and oak interior. The purchase also included a Klann Zimbelstern that rings small bells at random as an accompaniment to organ music. In addition to a congregation-led dedication litany, Dr. Daniel W. Hester was invited as a feature organist to perform a concert to display the organ’s full array of sound. The church plans to feature the unique sounds that only an organ can offer in weekly worship gatherings and many other sacred services, Reverend Cameron Dunn wrote in a statement.
North Carolina offering new round of rural transformation grants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Local governments in North Carolina’s rural areas can once again apply for support from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund. The grant fund is run by the Department of Commerce and helps communities overcome challenges that limit their economic competitiveness. Starting September 1, and running through...
$160,000 3bd 4ba 1,600 sq ft. Chadbourn NC

HVAC needs to be installed. Ductwork has been run with the exception of the return line. Kitchen: Additional cabinets, countertop and sinks need to be installed Electrical panel box: missing cover Plumbing: end fixtures needs to be installed. Both washers’ drain pipes needs to be re-routed. Guttering on rear of roof needs to be replaced Install vents or bars in crawl space, needs to be completed. New Electrical Wiring Completed converted to additional unit for extended family New Plumbing completed converted to additional unit for family. Installed two water heaters (shut off valve needs to be installed) Installed all new windows Roof Repairs completed Brand new stainless steel appliances for 2 kitchens (2 electrical ovens, 2 double refrigerators, two dishwashers, two microwaves with vents. Completed foundation and flooring ( additional work for wood adjustments needed. Bathrooms completed (installation of fixtures needed) Upstairs ceilings are less than 7 ft. tall. Therefore the heated sq. ft. will be less than 1600. This agent is not responsible for the sq. footage.
Wesley Johnson
Ribbon cut held for new pharmacy in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials with the Kinston Community Health Center cut the ribbon on a new pharmacy on Thursday. This new in-house, full-service pharmacy will act as a one-stop shop for those in need of health care. This pharmacy hopes to provide comprehensive care at an affordable cost, with help from the 340B Drug […]
Rent rates increase across the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The price of rent is on the rise across the Cape Fear. The rate increase is drawing concerns from both property owners leasing their homes, and from renters. Coastal Realty & Management owner Tammy Sanders says average rent rates across the country have increased by...
Duplin Winery Grape Stomp Returns to Rose Hill

Makers of America’s favorite sweet wine to reveal top-secret Christmas wine at biggest party of the year. Rose Hill, N.C. (Aug. 31, 2022) – Whenever Duplin Winery co-founder Dave Fussell Sr. got an idea, people knew it would turn into something unforgettable. So, when Fussell invited everyone to come help stomp grapes for Duplin’s first-ever batch of muscadine wine nearly a half century ago, hundreds of people showed up. From that moment, the Duplin Winery Grape Stomp became one of North Carolina’s most famous events.
Here's How to Hunt for Shark Teeth in North Carolina

Every week can be Shark Week, when you're vacationing at the beaches of North Carolina. The Tar Heel State has some of the biggest caches of shark teeth around and a new adventure helps tourists track them down. Over in Surf City, North Carolina, not too far from Wilmington, an...
Wayne County to get $2.6 million in broadband expansion

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - InfinityLink Communications has been given $2,691,142 under the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grant program to expand broadband in Wayne County. The GREAT grant program gives grants to internet service providers that partner with counties to compete for funding to expand high-speed internet...
Liquor Raids Lead to Scores of Arrests

A crackdown on liquor retailers in North Carolina led to a seried of raids that has some complaining of bullying, racism and unfair treatment. Last week, the Garner, North Carolina-based Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) agency found 21 businesses in violation of state laws. This is likely to include convenience stores and groceries as well as dedicated liquor retailers. Six firearms and 78 fake IDs were also seized. Twenty felony charges were among a total of 449 charges with the remainder being 261 alcohol-related charges and 80 that were drug related, according to a press release from ALE.
