Services slated across county

By Marilyn Wright Contributing columnist
Sampson Independent
 4 days ago
Holy Tabernacle U.H.C. pre- 23rd Anniversary Services is held Wednesday, Aug. 31; Friday, Sept. 2, at 7:30 p.m. each night. Bishop Christopher Brown Jr. On Sunday, Sept. 4, at 3 p.m. Bishop Christopher Brown Jr. 23rd Anniversary closeout.

On Sunday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m., The N.C. Prayer Tower will have regular morning service. The pastor will bring forth the regular morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s praise and worship the word of God. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m., regular morning service will be held at Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove. Pastor Claudie Morrisey will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Sept. 4, from 11 a.m. till 12 p.m., regular morning service will be held at Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. Pastor Jeffery White will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Sept. 4, at 3 p.m., service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/American Church). Pastor Rosemond Delva will render the service. Church choir will render the music. (Several guest speakers will attend in the service). Location: 75 Hanson Road (Friendly Community Center Clinton) FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us. (Face masks are required)

The Great And Terrible God’s Church see the messenger: Apostle Gino Jennings on Youtube

Divine Presence Worship Center of Clinton, presents: Cook off Carnival on Friday, September 9th at 3:30 p.m. FMI, call 910-379-1892.

On Friday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m., The Friendly Trio will have a drive-thru distribution, at the Friendly Community Center on 75 Hanson Road, Clinton, NC. FMI, call Charles Strickland at 910-590-4925.

First Baptist Church Stedman, NC will distribute food boxes every third Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. (Pastor the Rev. P. Melvin)

On Sunday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m., Homecoming will be held at Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, N.C.

The guest messenger will be the Rev. Floyd Ray and the congregation of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Dunn, N.C. Dinner will be served following morning service.

Fall Festival will be held at Divine Presence Worship Center on Oct. 1 at 3 p.m.

“Free Gospel Quartet Music” (free food and free vending.) FMI, call Pastor Tanisha Moore 910-379-1892.

Lisbon St. Noon Day Prayer is held every Wednesday Conference call- 1 712-432-61322 code- 645099#

Bible Study on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. in person and Facebook live. (Face masks are required.)

Union Star Freewill Baptist Church Clinton, Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The Ram In The Bush Church has Sunday morning service every second and third Sundays.

Holly Grove Church of Christ Clinton, Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. first and third Sundays & fifth Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. online.

Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. (online) 1-978-990-5044 Access Code: 5930546#

Robinson Chapel Church, Roseboro, Bible Study is held every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. dial 978-990-5000 Access Code: 179610#

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry Sunday morning service at 11 a.m.

Prayer and Bible Study Mondays and Wednesdays (on Zoom) ID number is 209 952-3830 and password to join is 485677.

Thought For The Week: “Show Love and Kindness to Everyone, May God Bless You.”

Be aware of your surroundings and please be safe.

Prayers go out for the sick/shut-ins.and the families that lost loved ones.

No community without unity

Clinton’s Unity Walk, scheduled for Sept. 10, seeks to reclaim the city as a place of safety and belonging in the wake of violence and loss. The event has already attracted significant support and event organizer Heather Dixon, founder of the non-profit Changing Lives 365, said the day of hope and healing will bring in more change for the community.
CLINTON, NC
