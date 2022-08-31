Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
RMO versus QS: Which EV Battery Stock is Better?
EV stocks have been hot for years, but the makers of EV components haven’t gotten quite as much attention. However, QuantumScape’s technological breakthroughs could make it a solid candidate for future success, while it’s harder to see a road to profitability for Romeo Power. The Inflation Reduction...
tipranks.com
What’s up with the Recently Listed GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock?
GoodRx has disappointed investors with sluggish returns since its listing in 2020. However, the company is confident about its long-term growth potential as it makes efforts to expand its user base and grow inorganically. Consumer-focused digital healthcare platform GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) is gradually losing the charm that it created...
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks From Wall Street’s Best Analyst
Finding the right stock is the key to successful investing, but it’s never as easy as that sounds. The answer to the question, which stock to buy? is no secret, but it is hidden, in the avalanche of data that the markets produce. What’s needed is some clear signal that will cut through the noise and indicate the right stocks for the times.
tipranks.com
Tyson Foods Stock: Pricing Power to Result in Record Profits?
Tyson Foods is benefiting from current market conditions, and the company should achieve record earnings this year, powered by its robust pricing leverage. The stock remains an interesting pick, with a decent dividend and a relatively-cheap valuation. Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) is a food producer, and it’s presently enjoying fantastic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tipranks.com
3 IPO Stocks to Watch in September
Let’s talk about IPOs, the most common route for companies to enter the public trading markets. Last year, and the year before, saw record-breaking and record-setting numbers, in total number of public offerings, and in capital raised, but that blistering pace has slowed down this year. The first half...
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
Let’s understand why HCP, IOT, LULU, NCNO, and PD stocks were the major market movers in Friday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. HashiCorp, Inc....
tipranks.com
Here’s How the $214M AAM Buyout Deal Will Help Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)
Sun Life Financial is witnessing solid demand for its alternative investment capabilities. The buyout is expected to help the company in expanding its footprint in the high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth markets of the U.S. Canadian financial services company Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) recently announced its plans to buy a...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Friday, September 2: What You Need to Know
Stocks finished Friday’s trading session in the red after a strong start. Nonfarm Payrolls beat expectations, however, this may give the Federal Reserve more reason to continue being hawkish. Nevertheless, Fed Funds futures indicate that investors’ expectations for December interest rates have fallen compared to yesterday. Stocks Finish...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Rocket Lab USA Stock (NASDAQ:RKLB) is Up Today
Rocket Lab USA is up today after the validation of one key principle of the entire company’s operations – reusable rockets. Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) is up today after a successful test that proves one of the company’s main underlying investment thesis about reusable rocket engines. Back in May, the company launched one of its own Rutherford engines in a successful test. Following that launch, the company recovered and refurbished the engine. After a few months of work, the company then test-fired the reused rocket engine successfully. Thus, the company demonstrated that the whole concept works and quite well.
tipranks.com
Two banking stocks recommended by UBS analyst Jason Napier
Banking sector stocks are in the spotlight as interest rates rise. Banking stocks such as HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) and NatWest Group (GB:NWG) have shown stable growth post-pandemic – and one highly rated analysts believe the two banks are well-placed to weather the coming economic storm. Four-star-rated analyst Jason Napier...
tipranks.com
Can Innovation Save Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock?
Roku stock is stuck in the gutter, but the bulls, like Cathie Wood, continue to stand by the name in such a trying moment. Though catalysts are few and far between, I wouldn’t underestimate the firm’s ability to innovate its way to a higher multiple. Shares of video-streaming...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why RingCentral Stock (NYSE:RNG) May Continue to Fall
Due to increased risk aversion in the stock market, RingCentral’s stock has performed direly this year, dropping more than 75%. However, the company is unlikely to have ended its downtrend. I am bearish on RingCentral stock (NYSE:RNG) as some significant headwinds are weighing on this business and will continue...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Reports Solid Q3-2022 Results; Here are the Numbers
Broadcom’s Fiscal Q3-2022 results came in better than expected both in terms of earnings per share and revenue. Similarly, the company issued guidance that was ahead of expectations. Analysts are also unanimously bullish on the stock, and it’s easy to see why. After market close today, semiconductor giant...
tipranks.com
Is Spirit Realty Stock’s (NYSE:SRC) 6.5% Dividend Yield Worth Buying?
Spirit Realty is a diversified retail REIT with an expansive tenant base. The company’s results remain rather robust during the ongoing uncertain environment. Risks attached to retail REITs could threaten the company’s performance, but shares remain reasonably valued, while its 6.5% yield offers a decent margin of safety.
tipranks.com
Time to get bullish again on China? J.P. Morgan sees buying opportunity in these 2 Chinese stocks
Chinese stocks have come under pressure for various reasons over the past year and a half or so; a slowing economy has been one cause while domestic tussles with the regulators haven’t helped either, particularly for those in the tech sector. Another element keeping sentiment low and impacting performance has been the fear of de-listing for U.S.-listed Chinese stocks. This is on account of Chinese companies not meeting U.S. auditing standards. But the prospects of de-listing might be less likely now.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why NOC Stock is Reasonably Valued despite Recent Rally
Northrop Grumman shares continue to perform well despite most equities suffering these days. The company’s backlog remains very strong and should contribute to growing revenues and profits in the coming years. Despite many industries struggling in the current trading environment, some companies have instead flourished. Specifically, aerospace & defense...
tipranks.com
Reckitt Benckiser’s CEO quits, pushing the stock down by more than 5%
Owner of brands like Dettol and Durex, Reckitt Benckiser’s shares went down on Thursday after the company announced the departure of its chief executive. Reckitt Benckiser (GB:RKT) took the market by surprise with the announcement of its CEO, Laxman Narasimhan, stepping down – with the news coming as a shock to investors and analysts as he has only been in the post for three years.
tipranks.com
ChargePoint: FY23 Guidance Might Be Too Conservative, Says Needham
ChargePoint (CHPT) might have been affected by the supply chain snags impacting scores of companies recently, but that didn’t stop it delivering a beat on the top-line in its fiscal second quarter 2023 results. The company’s revenue haul increased by 93% year-over-year to reach $108.29 million, above consensus at...
tipranks.com
What does Hedge Fund Trading Activity Tell about Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock?
Shopify stock has lost substantial value in the recent past. Despite the dip, SHOP stock has a negative signal from hedge fund managers. Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)(TSE:SHOP) offers a platform for internet commerce. A slowdown in e-commerce growth, tough year-over-year comparisons, and the broad tech sell-off amid fears of a recession led to a significant decline in Shopify stock. Though Shopify stock has declined quite a lot (down 77% year-to-date), TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that hedge funds remain negative about its prospects.
tipranks.com
Five-Star Insider Buys 9%-Yielding Slate Office REIT: Should You?
A top-rated insider has been consistently buying Slate Office REIT stock for four months now. The insider may be correct with his purchases, as the company’s valuation and dividend yield point to decent upside potential ahead. Recently, Sime Armoyan, a large shareholder of Slate Office REIT (TSE: SOT.UN), has...
Comments / 0