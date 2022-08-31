Summer vacation is over (sorry, kids), but at least one teacher still has the disposable income for an Italian getaway. The new rom-com Love in the Villa stars Kat Graham as a jilted teacher who heads to Verona for some me time (also the title of a movie on this list!) only to be forced to share her villa with some British guy. Guess what happens next. A lot of people apparently don't have to guess — the movie has already flown to No. 1 on Netflix's Top 10 Movies list on Friday, Sept. 2. Other new entries on the list include Michael Mann's Collateral and Judd Apatow's This Is 40. Meanwhile, Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list is still led by Echoes, while the anime JoJo's Bizarre Adventure joins the ranking at No. 8. Can Bones' Emily Deschanel elbow her way into the top 10 over the weekend with Devil in Ohio, her new limited series about a cult? People do love cults. And Bones.

