CASTAIC, Calif. -- Northbound Interstate 5 has reopened following a brush fire that erupted Wednesday afternoon in Castaic in Southern California, according to the California Highway Patrol on Thursday. CAL FIRE says the so-called Route Fire has exploded to more than It has exploded to more than 5,200 acres. shutting down key roadways and prompting evacuation orders. It is now 12% contained, CAL FIRE said.

CASTAIC, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO