Warrick County, IN

KISS 106

The Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse

It is often simply called the "Old Courthouse," and was once the center of Vanderburgh County, Indiana government. Construction started in the spring of 1888 and was completed in November 1890. The building was ready to be occupied by the county government in early 1891. It sits in the heart of downtown Evansville.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
KISS 106

Evansville Area Students Can Take a Swing at Winning Prizes in EVPL Pinata Contest

A pinata is defined as a "decorated figure of an animal containing toys and candy that is suspended from a height and broken open by blindfolded children as part of a celebration." I'm gonna go out on a limb and assume that at some point in your life, you have been the one blindly swinging a stick (or more likely a whiffle bat) hoping to smack a pinata hard even to bust in open.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Local
Indiana Society
County
Warrick County, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Warrick County, IN
Society
Warrick County, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
KISS 106

Everybody Cut Footloose at the Free “Big 80’s Bash” This Weekend in Newburgh

There is just something about the 80s that everybody seems to love - the fashion, the movies, and especially the music are all timeless. It's easy for me to understand why, because I grew up in the 80s, and I remember when all of those things actually happened. But even young people, like my teenage daughter and her friends, have fallen in love with some of the "classics" from the 80s. It's for those reasons, and more, that we love to play so much of that great 80s music every weekend - but we're not the only one giving you 80s music this Labor Day weekend.
NEWBURGH, IN
KISS 106

How to Squeeze Out the Last Bit of Summer in the Evansville Area

"Summer is leaving silently. Much like a traveler approaching the end of an amazing journey." - David Lamont Walker. Wanting to squeeze in a few last-minute summer activities and create some lasting warm weather memories? There are still many options to choose from, whether you're looking for date night ideas, thrill-seeking at local theme parks, or needing a family weekend plan that includes some time spent outdoors. The Tri-State has so much to offer!
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Evansville Food Truck Announces They Will Be Closing

After hitting the streets earlier this Summer, an Evansville food truck announced they will be closing up shop. I don't know what it is, but for some reason when food comes off of a truck it just tastes fantastic! I don't know if it's the allure because you can only get food truck food when the food truck is out and about, or if it's just because we have so many delicious food trucks in the Tri-State area, but I'm always down for food truck food.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Save the Date for the 2022 Boonville Square Flair

The Boonville Merchants Association has announced the return of the annual Square Flair in Boonville for 2022. The town of Boonville plays to host quite a few events throughout the year for families in the community. One of the biggest events in Boonville each year is the Square Flair. It's the perfect fall gathering that takes place at the Square in Boonville. There's something there for everyone in the family to enjoy.
BOONVILLE, IN
#Labor Day#Local Life#Localevent#Demolition Derby#Linus Parade#The Labor Day Association
KISS 106

American Heritage Riverboat Announces Return to Evansville Through the Fall

Say what you will about the Ohio River, but we are pretty fortunate to have it as a border to the city we call home. If you're a boater and you want to get out and enjoy a nice summer day on the river, it's right there. You don't have to drive a long way to get to it. Plus, it makes a great backdrop for hosting events on the riverfront like the annual fireworks, Shrinersfest, or any of the other numerous events that take place along the Evansville riverfront over the course of the year. It also provides us opportunities to experience things we would have the chance to if it weren't there. Such as the recent announcement that the American Heritage riverboat will be returning to town to offer more rides throughout the Fall.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Evansville Residential Recycling Collections Temporarily Suspended

Residents in the city of Evansville who utilize trash and recycling services through Evansville Water Sewer Utility will see a delay in their recycling collections as there has been a temporary suspension of those services. Services Temporarily Suspended. In a press release, the Evansville Water Sewer Utility has announced that...
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Myriad Brewing Company Is Closing Their Newburgh Coffee House

Myriad is well known for serving up delicious, locally brewed beer, they added a second taproom with a coffee house, but unfortunately, the coffee house will be closing. Earlier this summer Myriad opened its second taproom location in Newburgh. They also opened their Myriad Coffee House so they were brewing up more than just beer. Their coffee house specialized in iced latte flights, and more. Myriad Cofee House took to Instagram to announce that unfortunately, they will be closing their doors on Sunday, September 11th.
NEWBURGH, IN
KISS 106

Two West Side Evansville Businesses Remodeling – One Downsizing, The Other Expanding

Time to Level-Up High Score Player 2: Classic Arcade is an all-ages arcade, so parents can play games like Mario Bros., Galaga, Q*Bert, Space Invaders, Spider-Man, and pinball with their kids. It's also a cool spot for a fun outing with co-workers. We did that last year and it was a blast! This fall they plan on expanding to more than double the current size. This will bring more party room space, and of course, more classic games.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]

Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

Evansville Area McDonald’s Locations Taking Nominations for Outstanding Educator Awards

I think it's impossible for us to over-recognize the amazing teachers in our communities. Our teachers need all the love we can give them, so whenever there is a chance to do that, I'm gonna tell you about it. While I'm sure teachers appreciate hearing and reading kind words and getting that kind of support, it never ever hurts to give them something a little more tangible - like cash - and several Evansville area McDonald's owners going to do just that...again.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

