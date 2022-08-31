Read full article on original website
The Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse
It is often simply called the "Old Courthouse," and was once the center of Vanderburgh County, Indiana government. Construction started in the spring of 1888 and was completed in November 1890. The building was ready to be occupied by the county government in early 1891. It sits in the heart of downtown Evansville.
Two Kentucky Farms Bring Farm To Table Event To Town [PHOTOS]
Farmers are what make the world go round. They bless our lives with the hard work they do. Two Kentucky Farms have come together to host a Farm To Table Event. Farming is so much more than people realize. Farmers provide food to our homes each and every day. According...
So. Indiana Nature Preserve Celebrates 50th Anniversary with FREE Birthday Bash
When you turn 50 years old, a one-day party just may not be enough - an occasion this momentous feels more like a four-day kind of celebration to me. One such party is happening this Labor Day weekend in Evansville, and you are invited. It was back in September of...
Evansville Area Students Can Take a Swing at Winning Prizes in EVPL Pinata Contest
A pinata is defined as a "decorated figure of an animal containing toys and candy that is suspended from a height and broken open by blindfolded children as part of a celebration." I'm gonna go out on a limb and assume that at some point in your life, you have been the one blindly swinging a stick (or more likely a whiffle bat) hoping to smack a pinata hard even to bust in open.
Everybody Cut Footloose at the Free “Big 80’s Bash” This Weekend in Newburgh
There is just something about the 80s that everybody seems to love - the fashion, the movies, and especially the music are all timeless. It's easy for me to understand why, because I grew up in the 80s, and I remember when all of those things actually happened. But even young people, like my teenage daughter and her friends, have fallen in love with some of the "classics" from the 80s. It's for those reasons, and more, that we love to play so much of that great 80s music every weekend - but we're not the only one giving you 80s music this Labor Day weekend.
How to Squeeze Out the Last Bit of Summer in the Evansville Area
"Summer is leaving silently. Much like a traveler approaching the end of an amazing journey." - David Lamont Walker. Wanting to squeeze in a few last-minute summer activities and create some lasting warm weather memories? There are still many options to choose from, whether you're looking for date night ideas, thrill-seeking at local theme parks, or needing a family weekend plan that includes some time spent outdoors. The Tri-State has so much to offer!
Evansville Food Truck Announces They Will Be Closing
After hitting the streets earlier this Summer, an Evansville food truck announced they will be closing up shop. I don't know what it is, but for some reason when food comes off of a truck it just tastes fantastic! I don't know if it's the allure because you can only get food truck food when the food truck is out and about, or if it's just because we have so many delicious food trucks in the Tri-State area, but I'm always down for food truck food.
Save the Date for the 2022 Boonville Square Flair
The Boonville Merchants Association has announced the return of the annual Square Flair in Boonville for 2022. The town of Boonville plays to host quite a few events throughout the year for families in the community. One of the biggest events in Boonville each year is the Square Flair. It's the perfect fall gathering that takes place at the Square in Boonville. There's something there for everyone in the family to enjoy.
American Heritage Riverboat Announces Return to Evansville Through the Fall
Say what you will about the Ohio River, but we are pretty fortunate to have it as a border to the city we call home. If you're a boater and you want to get out and enjoy a nice summer day on the river, it's right there. You don't have to drive a long way to get to it. Plus, it makes a great backdrop for hosting events on the riverfront like the annual fireworks, Shrinersfest, or any of the other numerous events that take place along the Evansville riverfront over the course of the year. It also provides us opportunities to experience things we would have the chance to if it weren't there. Such as the recent announcement that the American Heritage riverboat will be returning to town to offer more rides throughout the Fall.
High Score Saloon and Evansville Raptor Con Hosting Throwback Event on Main Street
If you follow the events in Downtown Evansville, you might've noticed that a popular series missing in 2022. The Downtown Economic Improvement District did not continue the 'Night on Main' themed events. High Score Saloon is hopeful that its new event will become an annual tradition. High Score Gives Back.
Evansville Residential Recycling Collections Temporarily Suspended
Residents in the city of Evansville who utilize trash and recycling services through Evansville Water Sewer Utility will see a delay in their recycling collections as there has been a temporary suspension of those services. Services Temporarily Suspended. In a press release, the Evansville Water Sewer Utility has announced that...
Where to Buy Discounted All-You-Can-Ride Fall Festival Wristbands in Evansville
The 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival will kick off on October 3rd (2022), and as they have done for the past several years, the Club is giving you the chance to save some money on all-you-can-ride wristbands before this year's Festival gets underway. Save $5 on All-You-Can-Ride...
Puppies of All Sizes and Colors Ready for Adoption at WHS in Newburgh
When I was searching for a dog, I knew what I wanted. I wanted a young small dog under 20 pounds that was good with kids and cats. I also wanted a male and for him to be housetrained. Anything else? Oh yes, I wanted him to look like a miniature Doberman Pinscher. Where would I ever find such a dogicorn?
Love Tacos-The Hub Kentucky is Hosting Tacos & Tie-Dye in the Park This Weekend
FREE Tacos! This is not a drill people. The Hub Kentucky is hosting a super fun event in the park this weekend and everyone is welcome. The Hub Kentucky is a one-stop shop for all recovery-related resources. The hub is a recovery center that’s goal is to enhance the quality of support available to people seeking and experiencing long-term recovery from addiction.
Myriad Brewing Company Is Closing Their Newburgh Coffee House
Myriad is well known for serving up delicious, locally brewed beer, they added a second taproom with a coffee house, but unfortunately, the coffee house will be closing. Earlier this summer Myriad opened its second taproom location in Newburgh. They also opened their Myriad Coffee House so they were brewing up more than just beer. Their coffee house specialized in iced latte flights, and more. Myriad Cofee House took to Instagram to announce that unfortunately, they will be closing their doors on Sunday, September 11th.
Friday After 5 Hosting a Totally Rad 80s Party in Downtown Owensboro
The 26th season of Friday After 5 is wrapping up this Friday night in downtown Owensboro with a totally tubular 80s party that will feature some iconic bands from decade. The night will be headlined by The Motels!. The Motels are best known for two hits they landed inside the...
Two West Side Evansville Businesses Remodeling – One Downsizing, The Other Expanding
Time to Level-Up High Score Player 2: Classic Arcade is an all-ages arcade, so parents can play games like Mario Bros., Galaga, Q*Bert, Space Invaders, Spider-Man, and pinball with their kids. It's also a cool spot for a fun outing with co-workers. We did that last year and it was a blast! This fall they plan on expanding to more than double the current size. This will bring more party room space, and of course, more classic games.
Kentucky Restaurant Serves Massively Delicious Pancakes Fit for a King
Dee's Diner in Owensboro serves a full line of breakfast and lunch items that include pancakes big enough to fill up a pizza box. Satisfy your hunger with comfort food like your mother or grandmother once made. Take a look at the food and menu to see why you need to visit this hidden gem!
Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]
Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
Evansville Area McDonald’s Locations Taking Nominations for Outstanding Educator Awards
I think it's impossible for us to over-recognize the amazing teachers in our communities. Our teachers need all the love we can give them, so whenever there is a chance to do that, I'm gonna tell you about it. While I'm sure teachers appreciate hearing and reading kind words and getting that kind of support, it never ever hurts to give them something a little more tangible - like cash - and several Evansville area McDonald's owners going to do just that...again.
