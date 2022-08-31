Read full article on original website
Crypto company accidentally pays $10.5 million to a woman instead of $100 refund
Imagine receiving $10.5 million while expecting a $100 refund to be transferred to your bank account and no one, except you, recognizes it until seven months have passed. That's recently what happened in Melbourne, Australia when a cryptocurrency company bestowed a fortune to a woman, initially reported by 7NEWS. Back in May 2021, Crypto.com, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading platforms, transferred the amount to Thevamanogari Manivel. Upon receiving the money, Manivel and her sister Thilagavathy Gangadory started spending it like greased lightning.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Why weed companies can't make any money
It’s not easy selling weed. The legal marijuana business is booming — revenues are projected to hit $32 billion this year, more than double what sales were just three years ago. They’re projected to double again in the next six years, propelled by the launch of big new recreational weed markets in New York, New Jersey and Virginia.
Capital One Customers Can Claim Part of a $190 Million Data Breach Settlement: Here's How to Get Your Share
More than 100 million Capital One banking customers had personal information exposed in a huge data breach in March 2019. As a result of a class-action lawsuit, the company has agreed to a proposed $190 million settlement, set to receive final approval next week. Plaintiffs claim a hacker couldn't have...
Facebook is shutting down its Nextdoor clone next month, following tests in the US and Canada
The company said it initially invested in Neighborhoods because it saw how popular local content was on its platform. But ultimately, Facebook realized the best way to move forward in this area was to allow people to continue to use Facebook Groups, as they had been doing. First quietly tested...
GM venture starts building battery cells at new Ohio factory
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors said Wednesday that a new electric vehicle battery plant built in Ohio has started producing cells, which could help customers get federal tax credits.The joint-venture plant near Warren, Ohio, is focused on training as it prepares to ramp up manufacturing. A spokeswoman for the venture said it is producing cells but they are not yet being shipped. They'll go into vehicles with GM's Ultium batteries, which currently include Hummer EVs, Chevrolet Silverado EV pickups and the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV.Eventually, though, the plant should help GM's EVs meet requirements to qualify for a $7,500-per-vehicle federal...
Security firm Cloudflare drops Kiwi Farms website — known for hosting relentless online harassment campaigns — after a surge in 'credible threats'
Though Cloudflare had faced pressure to drop Kiwi Farms, its chief executive said the decision was based on new threats made by users on the site.
