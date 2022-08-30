Read full article on original website
Related
Trouble in paradise: Millionaire owners of Sandbanks homes are livid at plans for 'absolute eyesore' 60ft 5G mast in their exclusive Dorset neighbourhood
Sandbanks millionaires are outraged at the 'absolute eyesore' 5G mast plans threatening the astronomical property prices in the area. Mobile phone giants Three UK and EE want to upgrade a 20ft tall 3G mast with a 5G structure that will be double the height at 60ft. The plans show how...
For $230 a night, you and 12 friends can rent out a 16th-century castle in Scotland that was once in ruins. Take a look inside.
Fenton Tower on the east coast of Scotland was built in the 16th century and stood in ruins for more than 300 years until it was completely restored.
BBC
Charity uses online returns to help hard-up families
Last Christmas, hundreds of local residents in Fife ended up with an unexpected present - a colander worth £60. The kitchen utensils had ended up back at a local Amazon distribution warehouse - after a company went bust. But that was just the beginning. Since then, about 34,000 local...
Can I convert an old barn for sale on the outskirts of my village into a family home without planning permission?
There is an old barn for sale just outside my village, which would make a great home for me and my family. I have heard you can use permitted development rights to convert barns into houses without needing planning permission, is that right? JS. MailOnline Property expert Myra Butterworth replies:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Do I need planning permission to knock through from my terrace house to a downstairs flat next door that I want to buy?
I live in a terraced house but it has a small kitchen and garden. I am thinking of buying the next door flat. It's basically just the downstairs. Were I to ever manage this, would I need permission to knock my kitchen into theirs and add a door on the front under part of the house to connect them?
‘I’ve lived here for 30 years’: Welsh shipping container resident faces eviction
Stephen Gibbons left mystified by Newport council ruling, which claims he kept building secret
Comments / 0