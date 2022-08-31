Read full article on original website
Evansville Food Truck Announces They Will Be Closing
After hitting the streets earlier this Summer, an Evansville food truck announced they will be closing up shop. I don't know what it is, but for some reason when food comes off of a truck it just tastes fantastic! I don't know if it's the allure because you can only get food truck food when the food truck is out and about, or if it's just because we have so many delicious food trucks in the Tri-State area, but I'm always down for food truck food.
Where to Buy Discounted All-You-Can-Ride Fall Festival Wristbands in Evansville
The 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival will kick off on October 3rd (2022), and as they have done for the past several years, the Club is giving you the chance to save some money on all-you-can-ride wristbands before this year's Festival gets underway. Save $5 on All-You-Can-Ride...
‘Buzz in the Burgh’ released to keep community up-to-date
The "buzz" on the streets of Newburgh is about a new community-wide texting program The program is intended to communicate with Newburgh resident about all the events, initiatives and happenings in Downtown Newburgh.
14news.com
Inside look: Santa Claus estate selling for $47.9 million
SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - Big Tree Farm sits on 550 acres of land in Spencer County, sporting 65,000 square feet of various buildings. [Previous Story: $47.9 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana]. Those buildings host 15 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. Each building is a little different, and...
Evansville Auto Repair Shop Hosts Cruise-In Fundraiser for SMILE on Down Syndrome
I have found that most folks really don't "need" a reason to have a cruise-in. Car owners will jump at the chance to show off all the hard work they have put into their vehicles, and folks like me (who know nothing about cars) love the opportunity to see these 4-wheeled masterpieces. Often, though, there is a good reason for a cruise-in - they are often used as fundraisers for nonprofit organizations. I want to tell you about a cruise-in that hopes to raise a bunch of money for one of the best nonprofits in the Evansville area.
Local food truck closes permanently
A sad day in Evansville as another food truck closes. The Mexican food truck, Taco Cultura is a female and LGBT+ owned business who announced on Facebook Tuesday that they will be closing permanently.
Two Kentucky Farms Bring Farm To Table Event To Town [PHOTOS]
Farmers are what make the world go round. They bless our lives with the hard work they do. Two Kentucky Farms have come together to host a Farm To Table Event. Farming is so much more than people realize. Farmers provide food to our homes each and every day. According...
14news.com
Memorial Villas celebrates 7 new homes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Memorial Community Development Corporation held several groundbreakings and a ribbon cutting on Friday. These events were a part of the Memorial Villas phase, which celebrates seven new homes that are in various stages of construction and will be completed within the next year. These houses are being developed to be more affordable In order to meet a need in the community.
wevv.com
Fireworks festival canceled in Owensboro due to bad weather
A fireworks festival that was scheduled to happen in Owensboro, Kentucky on Saturday has been canceled. Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court said that Saturday's Independence Bank Fireworks Festival at Panther Creek Park was being canceled due to bad weather. The event was originally scheduled to kick off at...
14news.com
Independence Bank Fireworks Festival cancelled
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Independence Bank Fireworks Festival has been cancelled due to inclement weather. The event was expected to take place at Panther Creek Park on Saturday. According to a press release, the Daviess County Fiscal Court will discuss the potential for a makeup date.
Evansville Charcuterie Business Hosting Hocus Pocus Themed Charcuterie Classes in September
If you're late to the game and wondering what exactly charcuterie (or in this case the punnier version charBOOTerie) is, in the most basic of terms, it's Lunchables for adults. You take delicious meats, cheeses, and fruit, and lay them out on a wooden board so they look super appetizing. I would eat a charcuterie board for dinner every day if I could!
cbs4indy.com
SEE IT: $47.9 million home for sale in Santa Claus, IN
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — Wondering what almost $50 million worth of real estate can get you in Indiana?. For this home in Santa Claus, it can get you a lot. It’s called Big Tree Farm. This one-of-a-kind estate on a 550 acre lot with 50,782 square feet in buildings.
14news.com
Demo underway at former Clarion Inn on Highway 41 in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Demolition is underway at a former Evansville hotel. The Clarion Inn near the intersection of Highway 41 and Lynch Road has been closed since 2014. It was sold back in March to a group from out of town. The realtor says only the “common area” of...
spencercountyonline.com
Dale Fall Festival Queen Pageant to be held Sunday night
The Dale Fall Festival Scholarship Queen pageant will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 4, in the Heritage Hills High School auditorium. The eight contestants are students at Heritage Hills High School in Lincoln City or are recent graduates. The theme for the festival this year is, “Lighting...
Henderson Police join cyclists for morning ride
HENDERSON, Ky. — A group of cyclists were joined by Henderson Police officers during their regular trip downtown. “HPD would like to thank the Downtown Community Bicycle Riders for allowing Officers Matt Forker and Collin Shelton to join them on this beautiful morning by the river front,” the police department posted to Facebook. They rode […]
The Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse
It is often simply called the "Old Courthouse," and was once the center of Vanderburgh County, Indiana government. Construction started in the spring of 1888 and was completed in November 1890. The building was ready to be occupied by the county government in early 1891. It sits in the heart of downtown Evansville.
See Photos from Inside the New Lady Luck Tattoo Shop in Henderson, KY
Today's a big day in Henderson, Kentucky for an Owensboro business owner. Melissa Smith, proud owner of Lady Luck Tattoo and Body Piercing here in town is opening the doors of her second shop. Yes! This is opening day for Lady Luck Tattoo and Body Piercing II and have a sneak peek at photos from inside the new shop.
Pics of This $48 Million Compound in Indiana Are Jaw-Dropping
This gigantic Indiana home has guest quarters, a garden amphitheater, a shooting range, a basketball court, and a pool pavilion. Built in 2003, Big Tree Farms is just a 7-minute drive from the very popular amusement park Holiday World and is a 3-hour drive from Nashville, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Louisville, and Cincinnati according to the listing. Santa Claus, Indiana is an interesting location, but that's not as much of a selling point as the photos of this incredible residence. Before we go gaga over the photos, check out the details of this property that's listed as a "single-family" dwelling on Realitor.com.
HFD: Car suspended in air, halfway inside Dollar Tree
The Henderson Fire Department responded to the Dollar Tree in the 400 block of south Green Street due to a report of a car hitting the store. When first responders got to the scene they realized the car was halfway inside the building.
‘You’re not going to believe this folks’; Car crashes into Walgreens
Not only a few hours after a car crashed into a Dollar Tree, Henderson strikes again! This time the target was the Walgreens on the intersection of 2nd and Green Street, right down the road from the previously mentioned Dollar Tree.
