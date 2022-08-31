ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson, NC

WBTV

FFE Player Of The Week Behind Center At Cave Spring

North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central faced off on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. One day after a special graduation ceremony and jersey retirement at Davidson College, NBA superstar Stephen Curry was given a key to the Queen City. 15 years later: App State upsetting Michigan...
DAVIDSON, NC
WBTV

Looking into the NC A&T and NCCU rivalry

15 years later: App State upsetting Michigan creates lifetime memories on, off the field. The Sept. 1, 2007, game against Michigan became one of the biggest upsets in college football history. Davidson College retiring NBA champ Stephen Curry’s No. 30 jersey. Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT.
DAVIDSON, NC
WBTV

Renderings: NASCAR begins work on its sleek new local facilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - NASCAR kicked off construction last week on a new state-of-the-art facility out in Concord that’ll house its productions operations. About 125 employees who had worked in Uptown at 550 South (550 S. Caldwell, formerly called the NASCAR Plaza) will move into this new building.
CONCORD, NC
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to insane UNC-Appalachian State game

The first college football Saturday has produced some great games thus far, but North Carolina’s game against Appalachian State is a game that has stood out to college football fans as by far the craziest of the day. App State made it clear from the start that they came...
BOONE, NC
carolinablitz.com

Biggest Crowd Ever: Everything You Need to Know About UNC vs App State

Carolina visits Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 3 in just the third all-time meeting between the two in-state schools and the first game held in Boone. The Tar Heels earned a 56-16 home win over the Mountaineers in the season opener of the 1940 season. In 2019, the Mountaineers picked...
BOONE, NC
WBTV

Moviegoers take advantage of special deals on National Cinema Day

North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central faced off on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Gastonia on Friday night. Gastonia police investigating shooting on North King Street. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:47 AM...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Lake Norman defeats Statesville

Monroe defeated Concord 54-10 on Friday night. Olympic defeated Hopewell 41-0 on Friday night. Providence defeated Parkwood 64-42 on Friday night. Forest Hills defeated Union Academy 52-7 on Friday night. Kyle Cunningham records pick-six to take the Week 3 Play of the Week. Updated: 16 hours ago. Indian Land's Kyle...
STATESVILLE, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Charlotte

Charlotte, NC, is a foodie hub, and some of the best restaurants in town sell seafood. Charlotte’s proximity to the ocean and the influence of Southern comfort food make the seafood scene in Charlotte second to none. I’ve spent a lot of time in Charlotte, and I love seafood,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

$388,927 Cash 5 jackpot overjoys Charlotte woman

RALEIGH, N.C. (NC LOTTERY) - Jackpot winner Heather Malo was all emotions Saturday after her $1 Cash 5 ticket was a $388,927 win. “It was definitely an exciting morning,” Malo said. She arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to claim her price of $276,177 after required state and federal tax...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Gastonia shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central faced off on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Officers say they received the call around 9:50 p.m. on North King Street, between West Airline and West Rankin avenues.
GASTONIA, NC
FOX8 News

Here’s everything being filmed in NC

(WGHP) — Lights! Camera! Action! Three movies and two TV shows are currently filming in North Carolina. Lauded actor Michael Shannon makes his directorial debut with “Eric Larue.” The film is being made in the Wilmington area and tells the story of a mother of a teen who killed three of his classmates during a […]
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTV

Charlotte’s gaming community remembers man killed in parking lot hit-and-run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man hit and killed during a parking lot argument Thursday night at the Concord Walmart was a person, more than a headline. Police say the incident began over a parking spot dispute; the man killed was 55-year-old Leon Fortner of Charlotte. He was the owner of ‘Get Some Game,’ a game and hobby store he opened 12 years ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 21-27

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 21-27. Cantina 1511, 120 Market Place Ave., Suite D, Mooresville, 100/A. Chick-Fil-A #4683, 420 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A. Cook Out #35, 355 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 94/A. Cracker Barrel #330, 123 Regency Center Drive, Mooresville, 96/A. El Cerro...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

