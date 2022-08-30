Read full article on original website
Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/3/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength. FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC (FNF) is a large-cap...
Wall Street Analysts See a 94% Upside in PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU) have gained 11.1% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $5.11, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $9.93 indicates a potential upside of 94.3%.
Here's Why Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors
It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
John Bean Technologies (JBT) Closes Bevcorp Buyout for $290M
John Bean Technologies JBT announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Bevcorp, a beverage processing and packaging solutions provider for $290 million. The acquisition augments JBT's capabilities in the carbonated beverage processing and packaging market. Established in 1992, OH-based Bevcorp provides equipment and aftermarket support for the...
Interesting SOXL Put And Call Options For October 21st
Investors in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shs (Symbol: SOXL) saw new options become available this week, for the October 21st expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the SOXL options chain for the new October 21st contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Why Flying Car Stocks Fell in August
Few emerging industries seem more inspired by science fiction than battery-powered personal aircraft. So perhaps it is no surprise that in a market where investors are fleeing from pre-revenue, speculative investments, so-called "flying car" stocks have taken it on the chin. In August, shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE: EVTL) fell...
Why Plug Power Shares Plunged 4% on Friday
Shares of hydrogen company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 4% on Friday, losing some of the momentum it had earlier in the week. Shares ended the week down 9%, and that's concerning given some big announcements. So what. Yesterday, Plug Power announced a deal with SK Plug Hyverse, Coupang Fulfillment...
Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) investors have a reputation for buying meme stocks and cryptocurrencies, presumably because they're fishing for quick gains instead of long-term returns. The average Robinhood account was also only worth $2,803 in the brokerage's latest quarter, and some investors might think that's not enough cash for a serious investment.
Why Light & Wonder Stock Went Dark This Week
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ: LNW), the digital gaming platform developer previously known as Scientific Games, had a bad turn at the roulette wheel this week. Across the five trading days, the company's stock lost more than 11% of its value, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence -- but that isn't an unusual occurrence when a leader steps down.
Why Devon Energy Stock Surged 12% in August
Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) rallied 12.4% in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Fueling the oil producer's gain was its second-quarter results and news it's buying more cash-gushing oil assets. That continued the oil stock's ferocious rally this year, with shares rocketing more than 50% higher thanks to higher crude prices.
Digital Realty Trust: Bull vs. Bear
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) is a rare growth-stock real estate investment Ttust (REIT). REITs are required to pay out most of their net income as dividends, so they are rarely fast growers. Digital Realty's presence in the technology arena has helped it keep growing while also churning out a nice dividend for investors.
Why Global-e Online Shares Skyrocketed in August
Shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) gained 38.8% in August 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Israel-based provider of international e-commerce shopping and shipping services posted impressive results in the second quarter, followed by a surge of bullish analyst reports. The stock gained 34% in the span of two days.
Why Freeport-McMoRan Stock Was in Free Fall This Week
Shares of Freeport McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) were holding up pretty well in August -- until this week, when they crashed. Although the copper stock gained some ground on Friday, it was still down about 11.6% for the week as of 2:20 p.m. ET, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Are Investors Undervaluing Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) By 24%?
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.
Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Moves -0.7%: What You Should Know
Northrop Grumman (NOC) closed at $476.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.7% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the...
TFI International Inc. (TFII) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know
TFI International Inc. (TFII) closed at $103.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of...
2 Software Stocks Bucking the Market's Drop Friday
Early Friday, it seemed as though Wall Street had gotten exactly what it wanted, with an employment report that signaled solid job growth without signs of an overheating economy. Yet even though the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all headed higher in the morning, they lost ground near the close, and all finished the day lower by more than 1%.
Is It Too Late to Buy Amazon Stock?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been the king of e-commerce for many years. The industry has been changing in unpredictable ways recently, fueled by unforeseen events. It took a huge leap forward at the beginning of the pandemic, and as its growth evens out, is its high growth finished? And how will that affect Amazon stock?
3 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
A company that conducts a stock split typically does so to reduce its high share price so it's more attractive to smaller investors. Therefore, what do most stock-splitters have in common? They've created so much value over the long term that their share prices have soared into the hundreds or even thousands of dollars.
Range Resources (RRC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Range Resources (RRC) closed at $32.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.66% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.07% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the independent...
