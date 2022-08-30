ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids, MN

High School Football Preview: ROCORI Spartans

The ROCORI Spartans return many key players and are excited for the 2022 season after posting a 5-4 record in 2021. The season already began last week for the Spartans with a 31-10 win over Becker on week zero. James Herberg is the head coach of the Spartans. He says they've put together a new offense from last year and morphed their defense into a different type of defense. Herberg was very pleased with how the team played against Becker but acknowledged some mistakes on special teams.
COLD SPRING, MN
New Principal at Foley High Ready for First Day

FOLEY -- As Foley Public Schools gets ready for the first day of classes, there’s a new face in the principal’s office. Joel Foss started as principal at Foley High School on July 1st and is looking forward to the start of school. Previously the Assistant Principal at Milaca, Foss says the small-town feel of Foley High School is one of its strengths.
FOLEY, MN
Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report

Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending August 29, 2022. Aug. 22nd: Brittany Lena Jean Athey, 33 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello - charge of violate domestic abuse no contact order; David Chandler Farr, 33 of St Cloud was arrested in Stearns Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance; Rebecca Ann Ford-Matai, 39 of Minnetonka was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance; George Calvin Hester, 59 of Otsego was arrested in Albertville - charge of 2nd degree DWI; Matthew Edgar Lemke, 30 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego - Wright Co. warrants - 5th degree-controlled substance & possession of shoplifting gear; Gregory Haakon Olson, 40 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant – theft; Ryan Michael Poppen, 37 of Brooklyn Center was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant – theft; Morgan Christine Remick, 23 of Hopkins was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree assault; Cassandra Jasmin Stein, 36 of Richfield was arrested in Aitkin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - domestic assault.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
11th Annual Caramel Apple Ride in Sauk Centre

SAUK CENTRE -- A fun ride with a sweet treat is coming up next weekend. The 11th annual Caramel Apple ride is Saturday, September 10th. Lake Wobegon Trail Association spokesman Cliff Borgerding says the ride will start in Sauk Centre at the fairgrounds, which is right next to the trail. From there you can choose to go to Melrose, West Union, or Osakis.
SAUK CENTRE, MN
The Story Behind the Settlement of St. Wendel

Every small town has a story and this is the story of St. Wendel. St. Wendel is an unincorporated town located north of St. Joseph, Avon and Holdingford in St. Wendel township in Stearns County. The community is located along Stearns County Road 4 and 130th Avenue. Longtime St. Wendel...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

MORRISON COUNTY, MN
WJON

SAINT CLOUD, MN
CLEARWATER, MN
knsiradio.com

MONTICELLO, MN
One Man Is Dead After A Melrose Township Farming Accident

(KNSI) – One man is dead after a farming accident in Melrose Township on Monday. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 76-year-old Michael Zirbes stopped to talk to a family member who was operating a New Holland Discbine mower in an alfalfa field. Zirbes went up into the cab and was set to leave after the chat was over. As Zirbes was climbing down from the machine, he slipped and fell off the ladder.
MELROSE, MN
Sartell Officials Get First Look at 2023 Preliminary Budget

SARTELL -- Sartell officials got a first look at their preliminary budget for 2023 during Monday's city council meeting. The total proposed budget would be for over $6.76-million, roughly an 8.5% increase. The proposed levy is $9.21-million, which is an increase of 17.2% from last year. The budget increases account...
SARTELL, MN
Car Crashes Into Power Pole Causing Outage

SAUK CENTRE -- An early morning crash caused a power outage in western Stearns County. The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 12:15 a.m. Monday on County Road 185 about 2 1/2 miles east of Sauk Centre. Thirty-seven-year-old Teresa Focier of Sauk Centre was heading west when a...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Eagan Man Accused of Trying to Burn Down Albany Woman’s Shed

ST. CLOUD -- An Eagan man faces an attempted arson charge after allegedly trying to burn down a woman's shed in Albany. Forty-one-year-old Anthony Vankirk is also charged with threats of violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the charges, a woman called Albany police Friday afternoon and asked...
ALBANY, MN
St. Cloud, MN
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

