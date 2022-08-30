Read full article on original website
High School Football Preview: Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres
A return to their winnings ways. That's the goal for the Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres. Head Coach Scott Hentges who says the Sabres were 1-8 last season but have already started this season 1-0 after posting a 42-21 win over Tech last week on week zero. Hentges says they have good...
High School Football Preview: ROCORI Spartans
The ROCORI Spartans return many key players and are excited for the 2022 season after posting a 5-4 record in 2021. The season already began last week for the Spartans with a 31-10 win over Becker on week zero. James Herberg is the head coach of the Spartans. He says they've put together a new offense from last year and morphed their defense into a different type of defense. Herberg was very pleased with how the team played against Becker but acknowledged some mistakes on special teams.
New Principal at Foley High Ready for First Day
FOLEY -- As Foley Public Schools gets ready for the first day of classes, there’s a new face in the principal’s office. Joel Foss started as principal at Foley High School on July 1st and is looking forward to the start of school. Previously the Assistant Principal at Milaca, Foss says the small-town feel of Foley High School is one of its strengths.
Metrodome seats get new life in Litchfield after vandals strike
LITCHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Optimist Park is the heart and soul of town ball in Litchfield, but the home of the Blues was hit hard by vandals on Monday night. "There was quite a bit of damage out here for one night," said head groundskeeper Zack Piepenburg. The vandals...
Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report
Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending August 29, 2022. Aug. 22nd: Brittany Lena Jean Athey, 33 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello - charge of violate domestic abuse no contact order; David Chandler Farr, 33 of St Cloud was arrested in Stearns Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance; Rebecca Ann Ford-Matai, 39 of Minnetonka was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance; George Calvin Hester, 59 of Otsego was arrested in Albertville - charge of 2nd degree DWI; Matthew Edgar Lemke, 30 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego - Wright Co. warrants - 5th degree-controlled substance & possession of shoplifting gear; Gregory Haakon Olson, 40 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant – theft; Ryan Michael Poppen, 37 of Brooklyn Center was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant – theft; Morgan Christine Remick, 23 of Hopkins was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree assault; Cassandra Jasmin Stein, 36 of Richfield was arrested in Aitkin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - domestic assault.
11th Annual Caramel Apple Ride in Sauk Centre
SAUK CENTRE -- A fun ride with a sweet treat is coming up next weekend. The 11th annual Caramel Apple ride is Saturday, September 10th. Lake Wobegon Trail Association spokesman Cliff Borgerding says the ride will start in Sauk Centre at the fairgrounds, which is right next to the trail. From there you can choose to go to Melrose, West Union, or Osakis.
Feel The ‘Magic of the Ice Palace’ This Winter At This Central Minnesota Winery!
Yes, it is ONLY Labor Day weekend, but that isn't stopping me from thinking about winter and starting to plan out some trips that we will want to take. One of the trips we are planning on taking this year will be to Delano to see this Ice Palace that is being planned at Fountain Hill Winery.
The Story Behind the Settlement of St. Wendel
Every small town has a story and this is the story of St. Wendel. St. Wendel is an unincorporated town located north of St. Joseph, Avon and Holdingford in St. Wendel township in Stearns County. The community is located along Stearns County Road 4 and 130th Avenue. Longtime St. Wendel...
The Annual Llama Costume Contest Was Held at the State Fair [Photos]
When I worked for Todd County 4-H in high school, there was only a couple of kids that participated in the Llama project. We would have one or two at the fair and that's about it, which I found really unfortunate because I love llamas and alpacas. Also, selfishly, I really wanted there to be a llama costume contest on a local level I could watch.
Woman Thrown From Boat in Morrison County
(KNSI) – A woman is recovering after a boating accident in Morrison County. First responders were called to Round Lake, about four miles northeast of Randall, after a woman was thrown from a boat at around 7:00 on Wednesday night. The sheriff’s office says 56-year-old Harold Parduhn of Baxter...
Farm accident kills Sauk Centre Man
MELROSE TWP -- A farming accident has claimed the life of a Sauk Centre man. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical emergency at the intersection of County Road 17 and 360th Avenue in Melrose Township, about three miles North of Melrose Monday afternoon. Seventy-six-year-old Michael Zirbes...
Your Guide to Oktoberfest Celebrations Around St. Cloud
Oktoberfest is a German celebration that has taken some deep roots in American culture. The original Oktoberfest happens in Munich, Germany and is the world's largest Volksfest, featuring a beer festival and a traveling funfair. At the OG festival, the events run 16 to 18 days starting in mid- or late-September to around the first Sunday in October.
$100,000 Lottery Winner in Clearwater
CLEARWATER -- Somebody turned $50 into $100,000 in Clearwater. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $100,000 winning ticket sold playing the scratch-off game CASH at the Kwik Trip on Monday. That's the top prize in that game. LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state. Just saying...
Monticello Man Sentenced for Secretly Recording Young Girl
BUFFALO -- A Monticello man was sentenced to prison for secretly recording a young girl in her home. A Wright County judge has sentenced 27-year-old Matthew Winter to three years and three months in prison. Winter pleaded guilty to five counts of interference with privacy against a minor in July.
This Weekend Is The Last Huge 3 Day Flea Market Of The Season
For some reason, I've always been a big fan of flea markets, . I think it's that it's all not just run of the mill stuff you find in most stores and a lot of the stuff, you just know, probably has some stories behind it. It happens early every...
Monticello Man Sentenced for Secretly Filming and Photographing Teen Girl
(KNSI) — A 27-year-old from Monticello is headed to prison after it was discovered he was secretly filming and photographing his girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter. In April, the teen told police, she discovered a hidden camera in a floor vent in her bedroom. She also found another concealed in a charging block plugged into an outlet in her room, which was on a shared wall with the bedroom her mother shared with her boyfriend, Matthew Winter. She also found a camera in an electrical outlet pointing into the bathroom and her old iPhone stashed in the bathroom’s ceiling vent.
One Man Is Dead After A Melrose Township Farming Accident
(KNSI) – One man is dead after a farming accident in Melrose Township on Monday. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 76-year-old Michael Zirbes stopped to talk to a family member who was operating a New Holland Discbine mower in an alfalfa field. Zirbes went up into the cab and was set to leave after the chat was over. As Zirbes was climbing down from the machine, he slipped and fell off the ladder.
Sartell Officials Get First Look at 2023 Preliminary Budget
SARTELL -- Sartell officials got a first look at their preliminary budget for 2023 during Monday's city council meeting. The total proposed budget would be for over $6.76-million, roughly an 8.5% increase. The proposed levy is $9.21-million, which is an increase of 17.2% from last year. The budget increases account...
Car Crashes Into Power Pole Causing Outage
SAUK CENTRE -- An early morning crash caused a power outage in western Stearns County. The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 12:15 a.m. Monday on County Road 185 about 2 1/2 miles east of Sauk Centre. Thirty-seven-year-old Teresa Focier of Sauk Centre was heading west when a...
Eagan Man Accused of Trying to Burn Down Albany Woman’s Shed
ST. CLOUD -- An Eagan man faces an attempted arson charge after allegedly trying to burn down a woman's shed in Albany. Forty-one-year-old Anthony Vankirk is also charged with threats of violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the charges, a woman called Albany police Friday afternoon and asked...
