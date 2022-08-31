ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulelake, CA

Herald and News

Mullica, Pauline A. "Pam"

Pauline A. "Pam" Mullica passed away August 26, 2022 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Pam was born October 13, 1921 in Oakland, Oregon to Frank and Mamie (Burge) McGarvin. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens. The complete obituary may be found at ohairwards.com .
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Western Wildfires

A raging California wildfire has displaced thousands of people in the small community of Weed about 50 miles south of the Oregon border. The flames raced from Roseburg Forest Products, which makes wood products, into the Lincoln Heights neighborhood where a significant number of homes burned and residents had to flee for their lives on Friday afternoon. The Mill Fire had spread to more than 6 square miles by Saturday morning and was 20% contained. At least two people were injured in the fire. California is in a deep drought as it heads into what traditionally is the worst of the fire season.
WEED, CA
Herald and News

Tupper, Clint Stormy

Clint Stormy Tupper, 74, passed away at his residence in his residence in Klamath Falls, OR, with family by his side. Funeral services to follow under Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Phillips, Brenda Jean

Brenda "Jean" Phillips passed away August 18, 2022, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She was born October 12, 1950, in Memphis, Tennessee, to George Earl Yates and Ellen Virginia (Taylor) Yates. Memorial services will be held October 2, 2022, at 2PM, at the Ross Ragland Theater. For a complete obituary, please see ohairwards.com .
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Looking Back: This week in Klamath Basin history for Sept. 3, 2022

Patrolmen McLoughlin and Brandenburg reclining comfortably in the curb in front of the Central School Wednesday afternoon earned $110 for the city. That sum was paid in the police court yesterday by the following autoists who were charged by the officers with driving past the school at a speed exceeding 12 miles per hour.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Picac, Janess Marie

Janess Marie Picac, born on October, 25, 1953, passed away on August 24, 2022, at her home, surrounded by a loving family. Services will be held at Baptist Church, 3052 Homedale Rd., Klamath Falls, on September 24, 2022. Please contact family for more information.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
