Read full article on original website
Related
Herald and News
Mullica, Pauline A. "Pam"
Pauline A. "Pam" Mullica passed away August 26, 2022 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Pam was born October 13, 1921 in Oakland, Oregon to Frank and Mamie (Burge) McGarvin. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens. The complete obituary may be found at ohairwards.com .
Herald and News
Western Wildfires
A raging California wildfire has displaced thousands of people in the small community of Weed about 50 miles south of the Oregon border. The flames raced from Roseburg Forest Products, which makes wood products, into the Lincoln Heights neighborhood where a significant number of homes burned and residents had to flee for their lives on Friday afternoon. The Mill Fire had spread to more than 6 square miles by Saturday morning and was 20% contained. At least two people were injured in the fire. California is in a deep drought as it heads into what traditionally is the worst of the fire season.
Herald and News
Tupper, Clint Stormy
Clint Stormy Tupper, 74, passed away at his residence in his residence in Klamath Falls, OR, with family by his side. Funeral services to follow under Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd.
Herald and News
Phillips, Brenda Jean
Brenda "Jean" Phillips passed away August 18, 2022, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She was born October 12, 1950, in Memphis, Tennessee, to George Earl Yates and Ellen Virginia (Taylor) Yates. Memorial services will be held October 2, 2022, at 2PM, at the Ross Ragland Theater. For a complete obituary, please see ohairwards.com .
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald and News
Klamath Basin prep roundup: Mazama, Lost River ranked No. 4 in state football polls
The Mazama (Class 4A) and Lost River (1A 8-man) football teams were ranked fourth in the state in their respective Oregon School Activities Association preseason coaches' polls, leading all Klamath Basin teams. Henley was ranked No. 8 in 4A. Bonanza (1A 8-man) and Gilchrist (1A 6-man) each received votes in...
Herald and News
Looking Back: This week in Klamath Basin history for Sept. 3, 2022
Patrolmen McLoughlin and Brandenburg reclining comfortably in the curb in front of the Central School Wednesday afternoon earned $110 for the city. That sum was paid in the police court yesterday by the following autoists who were charged by the officers with driving past the school at a speed exceeding 12 miles per hour.
Herald and News
Picac, Janess Marie
Janess Marie Picac, born on October, 25, 1953, passed away on August 24, 2022, at her home, surrounded by a loving family. Services will be held at Baptist Church, 3052 Homedale Rd., Klamath Falls, on September 24, 2022. Please contact family for more information.
Herald and News
Klamath County Sports Officials announce scholarship winners
The Klamath County Sports Officials' Scholarship Committee announced it has awarded nine scholarships totaling $3,250 to high school senior student-athletes in the class of 2022. The committee set a single-year record in funds collected since it was established in 2011.
RELATED PEOPLE
Herald and News
Henley goes for it, gets win at Seaside in season opener
Henley High coach Alex Stork adhered to the coaching adage about going for the win on the road. And it paid off for the Hornets in their season opener Friday night at Seaside.
Herald and News
Klamath County libraries to close for Labor Day
All branches of the Klamath County Library District will be closed Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day. Branches with weekend hours will be open as usual Saturday and/or Sunday.
Comments / 0