MLB
Manaea's second-half slide a looming issue
LOS ANGELES -- In early April, just days before the regular season was set to begin, the Padres swung a surprise trade with Oakland to land Sean Manaea. They already had a deep starting rotation. But they learned a hard lesson about pitching depth in 2021, and Manaea had been a steady presence in the A’s rotation -- an innings-eater who rarely missed a start.
MLB
Volpe one step away from living boyhood dream
Ask Anthony Volpe about his most vivid baseball memories and the Yankees’ shortstop of the future is swiftly transported back to Yankee Stadium in the summer of 2009, when his family shared a season-ticket plan with a few other families in the 200 level down the left-field line -- prime foul-ball territory.
MLB
Bumgarner better, but D-backs fall in 10th
PHOENIX -- The D-backs lost a heartbreaker to the Brewers on Saturday night, falling, 8-6, in 10 innings at Chase Field. Holding a 6-4 lead after seven, Arizona's bullpen allowed a run in the eighth and another in the ninth to send the game into extra innings, where Tyrone Taylor's two-run homer proved to be the difference.
MLB
Brewers pick up Burnes, rally for extras win
PHOENIX -- It’s only fair that after carrying the Brewers to so many victories since transforming himself into one of the best pitchers in baseball, Corbin Burnes would occasionally get bailed out by the bats. Saturday was one of those nights. Rowdy Tellez hit the latest of his tying...
MLB
Guardians offense looking for funk-breaking spark
CLEVELAND -- A thunderous round of applause overtook Progressive Field as the score of the Twins game was flashed on the big screen. The Guardians were losing and it didn’t get any better the rest of the evening, as Cleveland eventually fell, 4-0, to Seattle on Saturday night. But the silver lining for fans was that the Twins were behind by 13 runs and getting no-hit entering the ninth inning with no chance of making a comeback.
MLB・
MLB
Kreidler gets first MLB hit, shows off 2-way value
DETROIT -- Ryan Kreidler scorched the first pitch he saw as a Major League hitter Friday night for a line-drive with a 73 percent hit probability, but it went right at a shifted infielder. He recorded two walks, two runs scored and a sacrifice fly before he could celebrate his first Major League hit. So it was fitting that the baseball gods smiled upon his soft contact Saturday.
MLB
Defensive lapses cost Phils in close bout with Giants
SAN FRANCISCO -- As the classic sports adage goes, "Defense wins championships." Then again, defense can lose games, too. The Phillies dropped a 5-4 decision to the Giants at Oracle Park on Saturday afternoon, perpetuating a funk during which they’ve lost five of their last six games. It was actually the closest game Philadelphia has played during the team's West Coast road trip, as each of the previous four games was a blowout decided by a minimum of six runs.
MLB
Dodgers reassert dominance ... and could get better
LOS ANGELES -- Given the way the Dodgers’ season has gone, watching them drop three in a row is almost shocking. It’s something that happens routinely to every team in the league. The Dodgers, as their record attests, have proven they’re not an ordinary team. So how...
MLB
Ohtani reaches new heights with 8-inning gem vs. AL's top team
ANAHEIM -- Somehow, Shohei Ohtani keeps managing to ascend to new heights. Brandishing the new sinker he recently started incorporating, the two-way star looked as dominant as ever on Saturday night at Angel Stadium, throwing eight innings of one-run ball in the Angels’ 2-1 win over the Astros in 12 innings. In the process, Ohtani reached 400 career Major League strikeouts while also setting a career high in MLB innings pitched with 136 (surpassing his total of 130 1/3 in 2021).
MLB
Oller gets tough lesson in big league 'learning curve'
BALTIMORE -- A’s manager Mark Kotsay said one key to Adam Oller’s ability to go long in his last start was pitch execution. Kotsay said Oller was “able to control the strike zone and get some length” in his eight shutout innings against New York on Aug. 27.
MLB
Contreras' tenacious start wasted by 'pen, quiet bats
PITTSBURGH -- The Blue Jays have made the Pirates’ pitchers work. It makes sense: Toronto is one of the top offensive teams, with top-five numbers league-wide in all slash line categories. The visitors’ pesky offense once again tried to chip away at Roansy Contreras in one of his biggest...
MLB
Kluber's gem brings Rays within 4 games of Yankees
ST. PETERSBURG -- Before Saturday night, Corey Kluber hadn’t thrown a single pitch in the seventh inning this season. He hadn’t worked past the sixth at any point, in fact, since he completed a no-hitter for the Yankees on May 19, 2021. No matter how efficient he was, how much he seemed to be in control, the Rays kept him to six innings every time out.
MLB
Astros top prospect Brown to debut on Labor Day
ANAHEIM -- Instead of easing him into the big leagues as a relief pitcher as originally planned, Astros top prospect Hunter Brown will make his Major League debut as a starter when he takes the ball for Monday’s series opener against the Rangers on Labor Day at Minute Maid Park.
MLB
'It's coming true': Elite prospect Casas joins Red Sox
BOSTON -- The arrival of No. 2 Red Sox prospect Triston Casas, which has been eagerly anticipated for weeks, happened on Sunday at Fenway Park. He batted sixth and played first base against Texas in his MLB debut. Casas, a towering left-handed hitter, was recalled from Triple-A Worcester for the...
MLB
Judge's 52nd HR spares Yanks from back-to-back shutouts
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Yankees were down to three outs on Saturday, their lineup still gasping for production as Aaron Judge carried his 33-ounce bat toward home plate. Throughout a second-half slide that threatens to create the wrong kind of history in the Bronx, this has been their best bet to put numbers on the scoreboard.
MLB
Rough defense digs too big a hole for bats
BOSTON -- Since holding an 8-3 lead over the Red Sox in the eighth inning of Thursday’s series opener at Fenway Park, not much has gone the way of the Rangers. Despite a late rally attempt with homers by Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe in the eighth inning on Saturday, Texas fell, 5-3, to Boston for its seventh straight loss, and its third defeat to open a seven-game road trip.
MLB
More September woes or 'just a bad week'? Phils decide that answer
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki's Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. We know where we are in the calendar, which makes these last four games so concerning. The Phillies got clobbered 13-1 on Friday night...
MLB
This Twins reliever was ready to show off his 'pretty swing'
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As if the Twins’ 3-2 victory in 10 innings over the Giants last Saturday wasn’t chaotic enough -- with a 51-minute rain delay and Minnesota’s three-run comeback in the final two frames capped by a walk-off, bases-loaded walk -- manager Rocco Baldelli mentioned in passing after the game that there was a scenario in which reliever Emilio Pagán might have been summoned to pinch-hit if the game had gone much longer.
MLB
History was just an out away: Cease nearly no-hits Twins
CHICAGO -- Two outs in the ninth inning, two strikes away and only Luis Arraez separated Dylan Cease from history in a 13-0 White Sox victory over the Twins before 31,655 fans Saturday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. The White Sox right-hander had kept the Twins hitless through 8 2/3...
MLB
One out shy of no-no, electric Cease shuts down Twins
CHICAGO – Dylan Cease fell one out shy of the 21st no-hitter in White Sox history, mesmerizing the Twins until Luis Arraez lined a single with two outs in the ninth in a 13-0 Chicago victory Saturday night before 31,655 at Guaranteed Rate Field. Cease struck out seven but...
