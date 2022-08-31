This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As if the Twins’ 3-2 victory in 10 innings over the Giants last Saturday wasn’t chaotic enough -- with a 51-minute rain delay and Minnesota’s three-run comeback in the final two frames capped by a walk-off, bases-loaded walk -- manager Rocco Baldelli mentioned in passing after the game that there was a scenario in which reliever Emilio Pagán might have been summoned to pinch-hit if the game had gone much longer.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO