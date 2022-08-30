Workers at several Midstate nursing home intend to go on strike
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple nursing home employees intend to go on strike as Comprehensive and Priority Homes are yet to reach an agreement with the workers’ union.
Staff at The Meadows at Blue Ridge, West Shore, and Gettysburg, along with Rose City Nursing and Rehab in Lancaster are planning to go on strike on Friday, Sept. 2.
Stay up to date with the latest news with the free abc27 News app for iPhone and Android
SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania and Guardian Health members reached a contract agreement with nursing home workers at ten different facilities.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.
Comments / 0