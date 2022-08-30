ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Workers at several Midstate nursing home intend to go on strike

By Madison Montag
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple nursing home employees intend to go on strike as Comprehensive and Priority Homes are yet to reach an agreement with the workers’ union.

Staff at The Meadows at Blue Ridge, West Shore, and Gettysburg, along with Rose City Nursing and Rehab in Lancaster are planning to go on strike on Friday, Sept. 2.

SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania and Guardian Health members reached a contract agreement with nursing home workers at ten different facilities.

