What’s Going On in Michigan This Labor Day Weekend?
The unofficial end of summer is upon us, but there's still some warm weather to go before fall fully takes over. Here are some events happening within a two hours' drive of Lansing over Labor Day Weekend, in case you're up for a little fun. The Michigan State Fair is...
Pipeline damage in Ithaca prompts service interruption to 1,400 customers
ITHACA, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is going door-to-door in Ithaca to disconnect customers’ gas lines due to a severed gas line. According to the utility, an underground pipeline on north Jerome Road was struck and damaged Friday morning. Crews are assessing the damage and going door-to-door to disconnect service Friday night and Saturday. An estimated 1,400 customers in the area will have their gas service interrupted.
Power restored after morning crash in Saginaw Twp.
SAGINAW TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - More than 1,500 people lost power in Saginaw Township Thursday morning following a crash. It happened about 6:15 a.m. on State Street and Linda Avenue, closing down State Street from Mackinaw Street to Hemmeter Road. When TV5 crews arrived on the scene, the vehicle was...
Original ‘Jason’ from Friday the 13th coming to Charlotte horror convention
A horror movie legend is coming to a convention in Charlotte this weekend.
Where did the workers go? Experts know, but say hiring woes only likely to worsen
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020 and many companies were forced to shut down, Coleman Clark lost his job at a Howell stamping company. For the 20-year-old Brighton resident, the life-altering event turned out to be a good thing. Clark now works as his own boss, making enough money...
North Pole Express to be powered by diesel locomotives in 2022
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A famous Michigan steam engine will be replaced in 2022. The North Pole Express, a four-hour holiday event that includes a ride in a steam locomotive, will be instead be powered by a more modern diesel engine while the steam engine undergoes repairs. The Steam Railroading...
Thief breaks into three businesses in one night
Three businesses, less than a mile from each other, all broken into the same night.
This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23
Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
Man in hospital after incident at Grand Ledge Meijer
UPDATE (12:54 P.M. – 09/01/2022) — The Grand Ledge Police Department released more information regarding the department’s heavy presence at a Meijer store on Thursday. According to a Facebook post from GLPD, at around 10:41 a.m. police arrived at a Meijer location on the 700 block of E. Saginaw Hwy., regarding a man who was […]
Body of Alma native missing in Grand Rapids found shot
An Alma native and mother of five who was missing 10 days is being mourned by family and friends after her body was found Wednesday. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt had left her Grand Rapids home on Aug. 21, telling her children she was heading to work, and never returned. Massive...
Whitmore Lake Michigan (What You Should Know)
A little town called Whitmore Lake may be found in east Michigan, just west of Detroit. Whitmore Lake and two other smaller lakes are located close to the town. Independence Lake County Park is located just west of the city. The park offers both young and elderly a range of enjoyable outdoor activities. While there are some indoor activities at Whitmore Lake Michigan, most of the enjoyable activities center on the lake.
Bank of America launches zero down mortgages in select cities. One is in Michigan.
First-time homebuyers have a new lending option to help them get into the market. Bank of America announced a new zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgage solution for first-time homebuyers. The new loan will be available in designated markets, with an emphasis on serving Black/African American and/or Hispanic-Latino neighborhoods.
Eugene Pratt released from Genesee County Jail on tether
FLINT, MI – Genesee County Sheriff’s Office officials have said that a former school administrator, principal and teacher at multiple Genesee County schools has been released from jail on tether. Eugene Steven Pratt, 57, is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, although additional charges may...
Fallen power lines prompts I-96 closure in Howell
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A fallen power line Wednesday night closed I-96 in Howell. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the freeway was closed between Highland and Pinckney roads at about 8 p.m. MDOT reported the freeway reopened at just before 9 p.m. If you see or suspect a...
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Mother of 16-month-old found in ditch last week speaks out
MONTROSE, Mich. (WNEM) – A grieving mother is distraught over the murder of her young son. The murder of 16-month-old Chaos Demilo, whose body was found last week in a ditch on Morrish Road near Dodge Road in Genesee County’s Montrose Township, has led to the arrest of the boy’s father - 39-year-old Michael Butler, of Mt. Morris Township.
Low-cost flights direct to hot spots take off at Michigan airports
Regional airports are trying to take advantage of Michiganders eagerness to travel, but they are fighting headwinds from a national staff pilot and crew shortage. The shortage is a national problem, but regional airports are bearing the brunt of it, said Nino Sapone, CEO of Flint’s Bishop International Airport.
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant is Known for its Legendary Burger
Michigan is filled with great burger joints but there's one particular spot that’s worth seeking out from any corner of the state. This unique dining experience combines local history with incredible fare and a healthy dose of charm. If you're looking for one of the most legendary burger joints in Michigan, look no further than Schlenker's Sandwich Shop in Jackson.
Lawsuit: Wayne County airport discriminates against white employees
A reverse discrimination lawsuit alleges the Wayne County Airport authority has created a hostile working environment for white employees, calling them "racist" over legitimate business decisions, shutting them out of meetings, and giving preferential treatment to Black workers, job applicants and minority-owned businesses because of their race. "The effect has been Black...
You may qualify for utility credit for power outage during storm
Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents who were without power for days after a storm on Monday, Aug. 29, can apply for a $25 credit from the utility companies. The Michigan Public Service Commission mandates the credit and sets the criteria to apply:. –An outage of more than 120 hours...
