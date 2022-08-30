Read full article on original website
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival
This weekend, the Michigan Chicken Wing Festival returns with an impressive variety of wings, live music, pro wrestling, spirits, craft vendors and more. According to its website, “This festival is not about how many wing vendors participate; it’s more about the different flavors of wings you can buy at the festival.”
Is Costco Going to Build a Store in Grand Blanc, MI?
Would you like to see a Costco in Grand Blanc, Michigan?. Let me just say this right off the bat, we cannot confirm if any of these rumors are true. While scrolling through different community Facebook pages and groups, we came across an interesting post about the possibility of Costco coming to Grand Blanc.
What’s Going On in Michigan This Labor Day Weekend?
The unofficial end of summer is upon us, but there's still some warm weather to go before fall fully takes over. Here are some events happening within a two hours' drive of Lansing over Labor Day Weekend, in case you're up for a little fun. The Michigan State Fair is...
Meijer small format grocery stores slated for early 2023 in Lake Orion, Macomb Twp.
Meijer, the Grand Rapids-based retailer known for its supercenters, is going small. The retailer's newest venture is a small-format concept yet a full grocery store. Two new stores are expected to open in early 2023, one in Lake Orion and the other in Macomb Township, the retailer announced Thursday. The stores will also include...
Bay County Woman Wins Big Michigan Lottery Prize
A woman from Bay County is the lucky winner of a $218,305 Club Keno The Jack prize from the Michigan Lottery. The player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched her easy pick The Jack numbers – 03-12-14-17-37-45-66-78 – to eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers drawn in draw 2110534. She bought her winning ticket at Village Mini Mart, located at 1100 South Euclid Avenue in Bay City.
Thief breaks into three businesses in one night
Three businesses, less than a mile from each other, all broken into the same night.
Man in hospital after incident at Grand Ledge Meijer
UPDATE (12:54 P.M. – 09/01/2022) — The Grand Ledge Police Department released more information regarding the department’s heavy presence at a Meijer store on Thursday. According to a Facebook post from GLPD, at around 10:41 a.m. police arrived at a Meijer location on the 700 block of E. Saginaw Hwy., regarding a man who was […]
Body of Alma native missing in Grand Rapids found shot
An Alma native and mother of five who was missing 10 days is being mourned by family and friends after her body was found Wednesday. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt had left her Grand Rapids home on Aug. 21, telling her children she was heading to work, and never returned. Massive...
Mother of 16-month-old found in ditch last week speaks out
MONTROSE, Mich. (WNEM) – A grieving mother is distraught over the murder of her young son. The murder of 16-month-old Chaos Demilo, whose body was found last week in a ditch on Morrish Road near Dodge Road in Genesee County’s Montrose Township, has led to the arrest of the boy’s father - 39-year-old Michael Butler, of Mt. Morris Township.
North Pole Express to be powered by diesel locomotives in 2022
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A famous Michigan steam engine will be replaced in 2022. The North Pole Express, a four-hour holiday event that includes a ride in a steam locomotive, will be instead be powered by a more modern diesel engine while the steam engine undergoes repairs. The Steam Railroading...
Boil water advisory lifted for Mt. Morris, parts of Mt. Morris Twp, Vienna Township
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. -UPDATE: The Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office, has announced that the precautionary boil order for the City of Mt. Morris, as well as the sections of Mt. Morris and Vienna Townships, has been lifted. The advisory was issued Wednesday, out of an abundance of caution due...
Westland couple hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - For many homeowners without power in Metro Detroit, a generator can be a life-saver. But one Westland couple found out improperly storing a generator can have dangerous consequences. They had their generator on, but it was too close to the home. "They did put it...
Eyesore of the Week
Built in 1916, this home was expected to be part of the housing stock for just 50 years, according to the City of Lansing Assessor records. But this two-story building is still standing, wrapped with multiple ramps and decks for both the front and back entrance to address the hilly property.
This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23
Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
Gov. Whitmer Cuts the Ribbon on New Semiconductor Chip Factory
A major step in controlling the global chip shortage is being built in Michigan. Semiconductor chips have been in short supply around the world for two years. These chips are used in a variety of machines, vehicles and electronics. The world needs them to be made more quickly. A company...
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Michigan Republican SOS candidate Kristina Karamo tried to crash car with family in it, according to court filing
Court filings have emerged in which Michigan’s Republican nominee for secretary of state Kristina Karamo’s ex-husband alleged she tried to crash a moving car with her children inside. Karamo’s ex-husband, Adom Karamo, wanted to be awarded more parenting time with the two daughters they shared when making the...
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant is Known for its Legendary Burger
Michigan is filled with great burger joints but there's one particular spot that’s worth seeking out from any corner of the state. This unique dining experience combines local history with incredible fare and a healthy dose of charm. If you're looking for one of the most legendary burger joints in Michigan, look no further than Schlenker's Sandwich Shop in Jackson.
Whitmore Lake Michigan (What You Should Know)
A little town called Whitmore Lake may be found in east Michigan, just west of Detroit. Whitmore Lake and two other smaller lakes are located close to the town. Independence Lake County Park is located just west of the city. The park offers both young and elderly a range of enjoyable outdoor activities. While there are some indoor activities at Whitmore Lake Michigan, most of the enjoyable activities center on the lake.
Former school administrator in Genesee County remains jailed despite posting bond
FLINT, MI – Eugene Steven Pratt, a former school administrator, principal, and teacher at multiple Genesee County schools, has posted bond but remains jailed because authorities say there is currently no place for him to tether to. That information was announced at a Wednesday, Aug. 31, news conference by...
