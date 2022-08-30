ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiawassee County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan Chicken Wing Festival

This weekend, the Michigan Chicken Wing Festival returns with an impressive variety of wings, live music, pro wrestling, spirits, craft vendors and more. According to its website, “This festival is not about how many wing vendors participate; it’s more about the different flavors of wings you can buy at the festival.”
LANSING, MI
Banana 101.5

Is Costco Going to Build a Store in Grand Blanc, MI?

Would you like to see a Costco in Grand Blanc, Michigan?. Let me just say this right off the bat, we cannot confirm if any of these rumors are true. While scrolling through different community Facebook pages and groups, we came across an interesting post about the possibility of Costco coming to Grand Blanc.
GRAND BLANC, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shiawassee County, MI
Government
County
Shiawassee County, MI
Shiawassee County, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
City
Christmas, MI
wsgw.com

Bay County Woman Wins Big Michigan Lottery Prize

A woman from Bay County is the lucky winner of a $218,305 Club Keno The Jack prize from the Michigan Lottery. The player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched her easy pick The Jack numbers – 03-12-14-17-37-45-66-78 – to eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers drawn in draw 2110534. She bought her winning ticket at Village Mini Mart, located at 1100 South Euclid Avenue in Bay City.
BAY COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Man in hospital after incident at Grand Ledge Meijer

UPDATE (12:54 P.M. – 09/01/2022) — The Grand Ledge Police Department released more information regarding the department’s heavy presence at a Meijer store on Thursday. According to a Facebook post from GLPD, at around 10:41 a.m. police arrived at a Meijer location on the 700 block of E. Saginaw Hwy., regarding a man who was […]
GRAND LEDGE, MI
Morning Sun

Body of Alma native missing in Grand Rapids found shot

An Alma native and mother of five who was missing 10 days is being mourned by family and friends after her body was found Wednesday. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt had left her Grand Rapids home on Aug. 21, telling her children she was heading to work, and never returned. Massive...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsboys#Volunteers#Health And Welfare#Auction#Charity#The Shiawassee County Old#The Durand Eagles#The Clothes Closets#The School Board#Clothes Closets
WNEM

Mother of 16-month-old found in ditch last week speaks out

MONTROSE, Mich. (WNEM) – A grieving mother is distraught over the murder of her young son. The murder of 16-month-old Chaos Demilo, whose body was found last week in a ditch on Morrish Road near Dodge Road in Genesee County’s Montrose Township, has led to the arrest of the boy’s father - 39-year-old Michael Butler, of Mt. Morris Township.
MONTROSE, MI
WILX-TV

North Pole Express to be powered by diesel locomotives in 2022

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A famous Michigan steam engine will be replaced in 2022. The North Pole Express, a four-hour holiday event that includes a ride in a steam locomotive, will be instead be powered by a more modern diesel engine while the steam engine undergoes repairs. The Steam Railroading...
OWOSSO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
lansingcitypulse.com

Eyesore of the Week

Built in 1916, this home was expected to be part of the housing stock for just 50 years, according to the City of Lansing Assessor records. But this two-story building is still standing, wrapped with multiple ramps and decks for both the front and back entrance to address the hilly property.
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23

Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
LANSING, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
travelyouman.com

Whitmore Lake Michigan (What You Should Know)

A little town called Whitmore Lake may be found in east Michigan, just west of Detroit. Whitmore Lake and two other smaller lakes are located close to the town. Independence Lake County Park is located just west of the city. The park offers both young and elderly a range of enjoyable outdoor activities. While there are some indoor activities at Whitmore Lake Michigan, most of the enjoyable activities center on the lake.
WHITMORE LAKE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy