Kermit Street Porch Fest held in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - The Kermit Street Porch Fest was held in Flint Saturday. The event included live music, food, and bounce houses. New links: Ahead of the holiday, campgrounds are already packed. Bonnie Grass, a member of the Kermit Street Blook Club says that neighborhood fellowship helps grow the community.
A Brief History of Saginaw Street
Before the cars, the bricks and the buildings, the roads and highways, and before the United States were established, a small footpath led the way from the lands of the Ottawa in the south (Detroit) to the lands of the Chippewa (Saginaw) in the north. Native Americans strode this path for centuries, up and down the state as they hunted, formed treaties, celebrated and settled. In the middle of this long and winding path flowed Peiconigowink – “the river of the firestone.” At the point where the path met the river, a rich history was born in 1811, when a fur trader named Jacob Smith built a trading post around which sprang up a city. The path, named the Saginaw Trail, became an iconic thoroughfare now known as Saginaw Street. This central path through the remarkable city of Flint was the setting for celebrations and parades, protests and upheaval, triumphs and tragedies. It perseveres, as Flint does, through changes both good and bad, still holding open the door for travelers coming home or simply passing through.
Mt. Morris Township street named for Margaret A. Perry, ‘champion for the community’
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI -- When friends and family visit Margaret A. Perry in the future, they’ll still navigate down Flamingo Drive to reach her home, but they’ll also see evidence of just how much she’s still loved in an area she served for 16 years as a member of the township Board of Trustees.
Grand Blanc schools make ‘successful’ swap from late starts to virtual Fridays
GRAND BLANC, MI – Every K-12 administrator knows. Michigan parents nowadays are much more in tune with their child’s education than they were pre-pandemic. From helping them log into virtual classrooms to listening in on instruction at home, an infrastructure of virtual learning was built out of necessity.
Nurses needed at Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center facilities across the state
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw’s Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center is recruiting nurses to work at health care facilities throughout Michigan, including in Saginaw, Traverse City, Cadillac, Grayling and Oscoda. VA Nurse Recruiter Kristine Rodgers said the health system, which employs more than 300 nurses across the state,...
Bay County woman claims $218,000 jackpot from Club Keno The Jack
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay County woman's husband missed a couple digits in the text message she sent him about a $218,000 jackpot she won from Club Keno The Jack. The 61-year-old matched her easy pick The Jack numbers -- 03-12-14-17-37-45-66-78 -- to eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers in a drawing on Aug. 13. She bought her ticket at Village Mini Mart at 1100 S. Euclid Ave. in Bay City.
Sheriff: Missing Gratiot Co. man found safe
ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - The Gratiot County Sheriff says that a man missing since Friday has been found safe. 72-year-old Carl Bradburn went missing from the Ithaca AFC home. He was wearing a t-shirt and bleu sweatpants. The Gratiot County Sheriff said in a Facebook post they were grateful for...
What’s Going On in Michigan This Labor Day Weekend?
The unofficial end of summer is upon us, but there's still some warm weather to go before fall fully takes over. Here are some events happening within a two hours' drive of Lansing over Labor Day Weekend, in case you're up for a little fun. The Michigan State Fair is...
Michigan’s Largest Covered Wooden Bridge
Officially named “Holz Brücke” for wooden bridge in German, this covered bridge in Frankenmuth is the largest in Michigan. It has stood as a cross point over the Cass River since 1980 and the story of how it came into place is fascinating. About. The idea for...
North Pole Express won't run with Perre Marquette 1225 in 2022
OWOSSO, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2022 North Pole Express will run as this fall and winter but it won't be with the nostalgic steam-powered Pere Marquette 1225. Instead, this year's version will be pulled by a diesel engine. In a press release from the Steam Railroading Institute, the Pere...
Mi Coffee opening next week in downtown Flint
FLINT, MI - Lance McLean has never been a business owner before. He’s set to open up Mi Coffee Co. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, inside of the Ferris Wheel building located at 615 Saginaw St., a venture he has worked on for the past month. The new business will...
High-friction treatment to close section of Montrose area road for 5 weeks
MONTROSE TWP., MI -- A curved section of Seymour Road is scheduled to be closed starting next week as the Genesee County Road Commission rebuilds it with a high-friction surface treatment designed to provide better traction and prevent crashes. The county said the closing is expected to last for more...
Body of Alma native missing in Grand Rapids found shot
An Alma native and mother of five who was missing 10 days is being mourned by family and friends after her body was found Wednesday. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt had left her Grand Rapids home on Aug. 21, telling her children she was heading to work, and never returned. Massive...
Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for September 2022
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for September at locations throughout the city. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the...
New business give vacant Bay City buildings new life
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - New business are skating into Bay City, bringing new life into abandoned buildings. Call it the tale of two streets – one full of bars and another full of abandoned storefronts. But there is new hope to transform the area in Bay City. On...
MSP: Portion of NB I-75 closed due to serious crash in Saginaw County
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police reported a traffic alert Friday evening on northbound I-75. The alert says the highway is closed at the 153 mile marker for a serious injury crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the crash after 10 p.m. MDOT said the incident occurred after...
Flint football highlights: Swartz Creek establishes itself as team to beat in Metro League
FLINT – Swartz Creek has established itself as the team to the beat in the Flint Metro League football race. The Dragons beat defending Metro champion Lake Fenton 36-14 Thursday to open the season with its second straight victory while dropping Lake Fenton to 0-2. Sophomore quarterback Brett Hoffman...
VIDEO: MSP assist Flint PD responding to man firing rifle in neighborhood
FLINT, Mich. -- Michigan State Police Third District assisted Flint Police Department in responding to a man firing a rifle in the neighborhood. MSP Third District reports on Twitter that the incident occurred on August 30 with aviation footage.
Thief breaks into three businesses in one night
Three businesses, less than a mile from each other, all broken into the same night.
Is Michigan Celebrating a Communist Holiday This Weekend?
A Labor Day Parade in Muskegon. The Labor Day Festival of Lights in Ypsilanti. Labor Fest in Grand Rapids. Labor Day cookouts and BBQs all over the state, as Michiganders mark the unofficial end of summer. People all over Michigan will be commemorating Labor Day in a variety of ways...
