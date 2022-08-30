ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owosso, MI

nbc25news.com

Kermit Street Porch Fest held in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - The Kermit Street Porch Fest was held in Flint Saturday. The event included live music, food, and bounce houses. New links: Ahead of the holiday, campgrounds are already packed. Bonnie Grass, a member of the Kermit Street Blook Club says that neighborhood fellowship helps grow the community.
FLINT, MI
mycitymag.com

A Brief History of Saginaw Street

Before the cars, the bricks and the buildings, the roads and highways, and before the United States were established, a small footpath led the way from the lands of the Ottawa in the south (Detroit) to the lands of the Chippewa (Saginaw) in the north. Native Americans strode this path for centuries, up and down the state as they hunted, formed treaties, celebrated and settled. In the middle of this long and winding path flowed Peiconigowink – “the river of the firestone.” At the point where the path met the river, a rich history was born in 1811, when a fur trader named Jacob Smith built a trading post around which sprang up a city. The path, named the Saginaw Trail, became an iconic thoroughfare now known as Saginaw Street. This central path through the remarkable city of Flint was the setting for celebrations and parades, protests and upheaval, triumphs and tragedies. It perseveres, as Flint does, through changes both good and bad, still holding open the door for travelers coming home or simply passing through.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Bay County woman claims $218,000 jackpot from Club Keno The Jack

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay County woman's husband missed a couple digits in the text message she sent him about a $218,000 jackpot she won from Club Keno The Jack. The 61-year-old matched her easy pick The Jack numbers -- 03-12-14-17-37-45-66-78 -- to eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers in a drawing on Aug. 13. She bought her ticket at Village Mini Mart at 1100 S. Euclid Ave. in Bay City.
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Missing Gratiot Co. man found safe

ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - The Gratiot County Sheriff says that a man missing since Friday has been found safe. 72-year-old Carl Bradburn went missing from the Ithaca AFC home. He was wearing a t-shirt and bleu sweatpants. The Gratiot County Sheriff said in a Facebook post they were grateful for...
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
violetskyadventures.com

Michigan’s Largest Covered Wooden Bridge

Officially named “Holz Brücke” for wooden bridge in German, this covered bridge in Frankenmuth is the largest in Michigan. It has stood as a cross point over the Cass River since 1980 and the story of how it came into place is fascinating. About. The idea for...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
fox2detroit.com

North Pole Express won't run with Perre Marquette 1225 in 2022

OWOSSO, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2022 North Pole Express will run as this fall and winter but it won't be with the nostalgic steam-powered Pere Marquette 1225. Instead, this year's version will be pulled by a diesel engine. In a press release from the Steam Railroading Institute, the Pere...
OWOSSO, MI
The Flint Journal

Mi Coffee opening next week in downtown Flint

FLINT, MI - Lance McLean has never been a business owner before. He’s set to open up Mi Coffee Co. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, inside of the Ferris Wheel building located at 615 Saginaw St., a venture he has worked on for the past month. The new business will...
FLINT, MI
Morning Sun

Body of Alma native missing in Grand Rapids found shot

An Alma native and mother of five who was missing 10 days is being mourned by family and friends after her body was found Wednesday. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt had left her Grand Rapids home on Aug. 21, telling her children she was heading to work, and never returned. Massive...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
abc12.com

Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for September 2022

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for September at locations throughout the city. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

New business give vacant Bay City buildings new life

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - New business are skating into Bay City, bringing new life into abandoned buildings. Call it the tale of two streets – one full of bars and another full of abandoned storefronts. But there is new hope to transform the area in Bay City. On...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

MSP: Portion of NB I-75 closed due to serious crash in Saginaw County

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police reported a traffic alert Friday evening on northbound I-75. The alert says the highway is closed at the 153 mile marker for a serious injury crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the crash after 10 p.m. MDOT said the incident occurred after...
SAGINAW, MI
