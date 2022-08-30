Read full article on original website
WNEM
Sheriff: Crash injures several people, man dies at hospital
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash that injured several people and killed one. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads on Friday around 12:37 p.m. Investigators said that a 2010 White Ford Ecosport, driven...
Man injures self on auger while cleaning Auburn grain bin, flown to Flint hospital
AUBURN, MI — After falling into an auger at an Auburn grain facility and suffering a severe injury, a local man was airlifted to a Flint hospital. About 9:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Ittner Bean and Grain, 301 Park St., to assist EMS personnel, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. A 44-year-old man had been cleaning a grain bin when he slipped and fell, striking an auger within the bin, the sheriff said.
wsgw.com
Vehicle Hits House in Isabella County
Two residents of a home on S. Shepherd Rd. in Isabella County’s Chippewa Township suffered minor injuries when they came out of their house after it was hit by a vehicle. Michigan State Police at the Mount Pleasant Post said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, which happened about 1:00 a.m. Thursday. Investigators said a 27-year-old woman from Harrison driving the vehicle north on S. Shepherd went off the road and hit the house. The driver was taken to McLaren Hospital for evaluation.
Eugene Pratt released from Genesee County Jail on tether
FLINT, MI – Genesee County Sheriff’s Office officials have said that a former school administrator, principal and teacher at multiple Genesee County schools has been released from jail on tether. Eugene Steven Pratt, 57, is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, although additional charges may...
nbc25news.com
VIDEO: MSP assist Flint PD responding to man firing rifle in neighborhood
FLINT, Mich. -- Michigan State Police Third District assisted Flint Police Department in responding to a man firing a rifle in the neighborhood. MSP Third District reports on Twitter that the incident occurred on August 30 with aviation footage.
MSP: Harrison Woman Crashes Vehicle Into Chippewa Township House
Michigan State Police say a 27-year-old Harrison woman crashed her vehicle into a Chippewa Township house early Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday on South Shepherd Road north of Pickard Street in Isabella County. According to troopers, the vehicle was traveling north on South Shepherd Road, left...
Man in hospital after incident at Grand Ledge Meijer
UPDATE (12:54 P.M. – 09/01/2022) — The Grand Ledge Police Department released more information regarding the department’s heavy presence at a Meijer store on Thursday. According to a Facebook post from GLPD, at around 10:41 a.m. police arrived at a Meijer location on the 700 block of E. Saginaw Hwy., regarding a man who was […]
Video captures teens jumping into action to save residents in Michigan fire
Officials are applauding the heroic actions of three teens who helped save two people during a house fire on Monday.
abc12.com
Vassar woman dies after crashing into a ditch along M-46
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Vassar woman died after crashing into a ditch along M-46 in Tuscola County on Thursday afternoon. Michigan State Police say 78-year-old Joyce D. Jackson was driving west on M-46 when she went off the road and overturned into a ditch, where she then struck a tree near Ringle Road in Tuscola County around 4:20 p.m.
WNEM
MSP: Fatal crash, other crashes cause I-75 closure
BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are investigating several traffic crashes that closed northbound I-75 near M-13 on Friday. Investigators said that the first crash happened when a 2019 GMC Acadia towing a dune buggy hit a 1997 Chevrolet pickup driven by a 17-year-old man from Ortonville. State Police said that the dune buggy became disconnected and came to rest on the side of the freeway, while the cars pulled to the shoulder.
Police release names of Bay County homicide victim and suspect killed by deputy
BANGOR TWP, MI — Police have released the names of a Bangor Township mother killed in her apartment and her alleged killer, who was in turn shot to death by a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy. The Michigan State Police confirmed 27-year-old Bethany K. Taylor was killed inside her...
Pedestrian killed on I-75, suspected impaired driver crashes into MDOT plow truck amid investigation
BUENA VISTA, MI - A series of crashes snarled traffic on I-75 in Saginaw County during the beginning of the Labor Day weekend, resulting in a man’s death. Michigan State Police Tri-City Post troopers responded to multiple crashes on northbound I-75 near M-13 and the foot of the Zilwaukee Bridge around 9:50 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.
WNEM
State police investigating deadly Tuscola Co. crash
JUNIATA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A woman is dead after police say her vehicle went off a road in Tuscola County, rolled over, and struck a tree. The crash happened near M-46 and Ringle Road in Juniata Township about 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. A 78-year-old woman from Vassar,...
WNEM
MSP: Portion of NB I-75 closed due to serious crash in Saginaw County
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police reported a traffic alert Friday evening on northbound I-75. The alert says the highway is closed at the 153 mile marker for a serious injury crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the crash after 10 p.m. MDOT said the incident occurred after...
abc12.com
Three unlocked vehicles with keys inside stolen in Saginaw Township
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police again are urging people to lock their vehicles and never leave keys inside after three thefts from Saginaw Township residences. The Saginaw Township Police Department is investigating the thefts of three vehicles late Saturday or early Sunday. Police say all three owners admitted to leaving them unlocked with the keys inside.
Morning Sun
Body of Alma native missing in Grand Rapids found shot
An Alma native and mother of five who was missing 10 days is being mourned by family and friends after her body was found Wednesday. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt had left her Grand Rapids home on Aug. 21, telling her children she was heading to work, and never returned. Massive...
Former school administrator in Genesee County remains jailed despite posting bond
FLINT, MI – Eugene Steven Pratt, a former school administrator, principal, and teacher at multiple Genesee County schools, has posted bond but remains jailed because authorities say there is currently no place for him to tether to. That information was announced at a Wednesday, Aug. 31, news conference by...
You’d Swear This House in Saginaw is the One From ‘Home Alone’
Talk about a doppelganger. You'd swear this home recently listed for sale in Saginaw belongs to the McCallister family from 'Home Alone.'. Wait a second. Take a look at the picture above. (And then check out the pics below.) This home on Michigan Avenue in Saginaw went on the market roughly 90 days ago according to the Zillow listing. That puts us at about the beginning of the summer of 2022, give or take, right? But the photo shows a large front yard covered with a thin layer of snow. Clearly, this photo wasn't taken in June.
Bay City man pleads to felony years after viral YouTube video showed him meeting with suspected minor
CARO, MI — A Bay City man and former chaplain charged with two felonies after a YouTube vigilante published a video of him trying to meet up with what he thought was a minor has accepted a plea deal. Jeffery L. Bader, 50, in late July appeared in Tuscola...
mycitymag.com
A Brief History of Saginaw Street
Before the cars, the bricks and the buildings, the roads and highways, and before the United States were established, a small footpath led the way from the lands of the Ottawa in the south (Detroit) to the lands of the Chippewa (Saginaw) in the north. Native Americans strode this path for centuries, up and down the state as they hunted, formed treaties, celebrated and settled. In the middle of this long and winding path flowed Peiconigowink – “the river of the firestone.” At the point where the path met the river, a rich history was born in 1811, when a fur trader named Jacob Smith built a trading post around which sprang up a city. The path, named the Saginaw Trail, became an iconic thoroughfare now known as Saginaw Street. This central path through the remarkable city of Flint was the setting for celebrations and parades, protests and upheaval, triumphs and tragedies. It perseveres, as Flint does, through changes both good and bad, still holding open the door for travelers coming home or simply passing through.
