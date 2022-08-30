ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiawassee County, MI

WNEM

Sheriff: Crash injures several people, man dies at hospital

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash that injured several people and killed one. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads on Friday around 12:37 p.m. Investigators said that a 2010 White Ford Ecosport, driven...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man injures self on auger while cleaning Auburn grain bin, flown to Flint hospital

AUBURN, MI — After falling into an auger at an Auburn grain facility and suffering a severe injury, a local man was airlifted to a Flint hospital. About 9:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Ittner Bean and Grain, 301 Park St., to assist EMS personnel, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. A 44-year-old man had been cleaning a grain bin when he slipped and fell, striking an auger within the bin, the sheriff said.
AUBURN, MI
wsgw.com

Vehicle Hits House in Isabella County

Two residents of a home on S. Shepherd Rd. in Isabella County’s Chippewa Township suffered minor injuries when they came out of their house after it was hit by a vehicle. Michigan State Police at the Mount Pleasant Post said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, which happened about 1:00 a.m. Thursday. Investigators said a 27-year-old woman from Harrison driving the vehicle north on S. Shepherd went off the road and hit the house. The driver was taken to McLaren Hospital for evaluation.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

MSP: Harrison Woman Crashes Vehicle Into Chippewa Township House

Michigan State Police say a 27-year-old Harrison woman crashed her vehicle into a Chippewa Township house early Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday on South Shepherd Road north of Pickard Street in Isabella County. According to troopers, the vehicle was traveling north on South Shepherd Road, left...
WLNS

Man in hospital after incident at Grand Ledge Meijer

UPDATE (12:54 P.M. – 09/01/2022) — The Grand Ledge Police Department released more information regarding the department’s heavy presence at a Meijer store on Thursday. According to a Facebook post from GLPD, at around 10:41 a.m. police arrived at a Meijer location on the 700 block of E. Saginaw Hwy., regarding a man who was […]
GRAND LEDGE, MI
abc12.com

Vassar woman dies after crashing into a ditch along M-46

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Vassar woman died after crashing into a ditch along M-46 in Tuscola County on Thursday afternoon. Michigan State Police say 78-year-old Joyce D. Jackson was driving west on M-46 when she went off the road and overturned into a ditch, where she then struck a tree near Ringle Road in Tuscola County around 4:20 p.m.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

MSP: Fatal crash, other crashes cause I-75 closure

BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are investigating several traffic crashes that closed northbound I-75 near M-13 on Friday. Investigators said that the first crash happened when a 2019 GMC Acadia towing a dune buggy hit a 1997 Chevrolet pickup driven by a 17-year-old man from Ortonville. State Police said that the dune buggy became disconnected and came to rest on the side of the freeway, while the cars pulled to the shoulder.
FLUSHING, MI
WNEM

State police investigating deadly Tuscola Co. crash

JUNIATA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A woman is dead after police say her vehicle went off a road in Tuscola County, rolled over, and struck a tree. The crash happened near M-46 and Ringle Road in Juniata Township about 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. A 78-year-old woman from Vassar,...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

MSP: Portion of NB I-75 closed due to serious crash in Saginaw County

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police reported a traffic alert Friday evening on northbound I-75. The alert says the highway is closed at the 153 mile marker for a serious injury crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the crash after 10 p.m. MDOT said the incident occurred after...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Three unlocked vehicles with keys inside stolen in Saginaw Township

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police again are urging people to lock their vehicles and never leave keys inside after three thefts from Saginaw Township residences. The Saginaw Township Police Department is investigating the thefts of three vehicles late Saturday or early Sunday. Police say all three owners admitted to leaving them unlocked with the keys inside.
SAGINAW, MI
Morning Sun

Body of Alma native missing in Grand Rapids found shot

An Alma native and mother of five who was missing 10 days is being mourned by family and friends after her body was found Wednesday. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt had left her Grand Rapids home on Aug. 21, telling her children she was heading to work, and never returned. Massive...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Banana 101.5

You’d Swear This House in Saginaw is the One From ‘Home Alone’

Talk about a doppelganger. You'd swear this home recently listed for sale in Saginaw belongs to the McCallister family from 'Home Alone.'. Wait a second. Take a look at the picture above. (And then check out the pics below.) This home on Michigan Avenue in Saginaw went on the market roughly 90 days ago according to the Zillow listing. That puts us at about the beginning of the summer of 2022, give or take, right? But the photo shows a large front yard covered with a thin layer of snow. Clearly, this photo wasn't taken in June.
SAGINAW, MI
mycitymag.com

A Brief History of Saginaw Street

Before the cars, the bricks and the buildings, the roads and highways, and before the United States were established, a small footpath led the way from the lands of the Ottawa in the south (Detroit) to the lands of the Chippewa (Saginaw) in the north. Native Americans strode this path for centuries, up and down the state as they hunted, formed treaties, celebrated and settled. In the middle of this long and winding path flowed Peiconigowink – “the river of the firestone.” At the point where the path met the river, a rich history was born in 1811, when a fur trader named Jacob Smith built a trading post around which sprang up a city. The path, named the Saginaw Trail, became an iconic thoroughfare now known as Saginaw Street. This central path through the remarkable city of Flint was the setting for celebrations and parades, protests and upheaval, triumphs and tragedies. It perseveres, as Flint does, through changes both good and bad, still holding open the door for travelers coming home or simply passing through.
FLINT, MI

