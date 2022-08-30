The Nebraska cross country team began its season at the Augustana Twilight on Friday night at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Husker women placed second in the team standings with 97 points, trailing only South Dakota State with 84 points. Alea Hardie won the women's 5K in her collegiate debut, covering the course in 17:00.07. Lindsey Blehm was the second Husker in the top 10, running an 18:12.39 to place 10th. Jade Hallgrimson and Zoie Ecord finished back-to-back with times of 18:50.35 and 18:50.69 to finish 29th and 30th, respectively. Emma Ralston rounded out the scoring for the women with a 34th-place finish with a run of 18:56.39.

