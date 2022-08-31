BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust, And Air T, And Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks
A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Be One to Hold Forever
Costamare's quiet but steady dividend increases and ability to consistently pay out make it a smart asset to hold.
Here's My Top Dividend Stock to Buy in September
This retailer is seeing explosive growth in its dividend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The stock market could surge another 12% through the end of the year as more than $100 billion pours into equity funds, JPMorgan says
The stock market could surge another 12% into year-end as technicals turn positive, according to JPMorgan. The bank said more than $100 billion from trend followers are on the verge of pouring into stocks. "Trend following strategies that were largely short equities this year are covering shorts," JPMorgan said. The...
Motley Fool
3 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now
Investors should not split from Amazon despite sluggish retail sales. Don't overthink it; Tesla still looks like the best long-term EV stock to own. This digital advertising giant boasts an attractive valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
The stock market is in for another bottom by year-end as investors are too focused on the Fed and too optimistic about earnings, Morgan Stanley's investment chief says
The market is in for another bottom before the end of the year, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said. Wilson thinks markets are too focused on the Fed and are not adequately pricing in earnings risk. He sees the S&P 500 falling as much as 25% in there's a recession, or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks
The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- and Both Could Make You Rich Over Time
The ARK Innovation ETF is loading up on these names. Should you do the same?
Flex LNG: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Flex LNG FLNG. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share. On Wednesday, Flex LNG will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.25 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
How About Receiving Monthly Dividend Payments? 2 REITs And 1 Energy Company To Consider
As high returns are harder to come by today than in the past two years, investing in dividend stocks that pay distributions monthly is a big advantage, as most firms tend to pay dividends quarterly. Although a high dividend yield may be attractive, investors should seek companies with strong fundamentals...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13 Toxic Investments You Should Avoid
These toxic investments could wreak havoc on your portfolio if you aren't careful.
8 Goldman Sachs ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Will Generate Big and Safe Passive Income
Bank of America, PepsiCo and these other Goldman Sachs Conviction List stock picks for concerned investors have a defensive posture, pay solid dividends and make sense now as we enter the weakest time of the year for the equity markets.
20 Investments That Are Recession-Proof
Here’s a look at some recession-proof options, as well as some ideas for what may outperform nearer to the end of the recession.
Is Viatris Inc. a Contrarian Dividend Option for Your Portfolio?
Does Viatris Inc. make a good contrarian dividend play? It potentially could — for the right investor. Let's look at why you might want to invest.
Alliancebernstein Ntnl: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Alliancebernstein Ntnl AFB. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 4.48 per share. On Thursday, Alliancebernstein Ntnl will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4.48 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield
The S&P 500 broke below 4,000 this week, for the first time since the end of July. It has investors wondering: Does this mark the low point of a roller coaster ride? Stocks rose all last year, fell from January to June, rallied from July to mid-August, and now are falling again.
This Dividend Growth Stock Is a Passive Income Machine
Home Depot is the largest home improvement retailer in the world by a wide margin.
Comments / 0