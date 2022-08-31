JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin tire store suffers heavy damage after a fire. Authorities investigate the cause of the fire at the Ozarko Tire Center located behind the Pilot Travel Plaza. MODOT temporarily shut down a portion of Highway 43 near I-44 as crews battled the fire. Employees say there were more than a thousand new tires in the warehouse. Click here if you’re interested in reading more about this story.

