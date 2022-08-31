Read full article on original website
KYTV
Police identify pregnant woman killed in crash in Springfield Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a pregnant woman who died in a rollover crash Saturday night in Springfield. Kaylee Fields, 19, of Humansville, Mo., died in the crash. Fields was four months pregnant. The crash happened at 8 p.m., near Grant and Meadowmere, near Parkview High School. Investigators say...
KYTV
A drowning at Stockton Lake is under investigation
STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at Stockton Lake. John Gray, 60, of Fort Scott, Kansas, was found in Orleans Trail Cove just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The patrol reports it doesn’t know the circumstances surrounding the drowning. The last time anyone talked to Gray was Monday morning.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Garrett Russell
Family is worried about the well-being of Garrett Russell. The 30-year-old was last heard from on Aug. 24, 2022, in Ottawa, Kan. Garrett’s sister said it’s unlike him to go without contacting family. A person told family that they last contacted Garrett, and said he was in Osawatomie – less than 30 miles east of Ottawa.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: auto fatality in Crawford county and Kansas gives the green light to legal sports betting
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. – Authorities release information concerning a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevy Tahoe traveling south on S. 200th left the roadway to the right, hit a culvert, and overturned. The driver, 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, died at the scene. Click here to read more about this story.
newstalkkzrg.com
Accident claims life of Pittsburg man
A crash in Crawford County, Kansas, Wednesday night claimed the life of a 21-year-old man from Pittsburg. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the accident happened on S. 200th Street near the Atkinson Municipal Airport when Caden Anderson’s Chevy Tahoe went off the road, hit a culvert and overturned. Anderson...
Wanted on warrants in Cherokee County, Kan.
— Sheriff David Groves share two priority ‘Fugitive Friday’ individuals wanted and their outstanding warrants. Two men are wanted on separate and unrelated charges. They are seeking the location of individuals listed on the flyers. You may remain anonymous: 📞call 620-429-3992 or text 88877 ‘tip cherokee’ with any information.
KAKE TV
Man killed in rollover crash in southeast Kansas
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KAKE) - A 21-year-old man was killed Wednesday when his vehicle left the road and overturned near Atkinson Municipal Airport in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Caden Anderson, of Pittsburg, was driving southbound on south 200th Street shortly before 9 p.m. when his Chevy Tahoe left the road and struck a culvert, causing it to overturn.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: fire damages a Joplin tire store and authorities recover a drowning victim from Stockton Lake
JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin tire store suffers heavy damage after a fire. Authorities investigate the cause of the fire at the Ozarko Tire Center located behind the Pilot Travel Plaza. MODOT temporarily shut down a portion of Highway 43 near I-44 as crews battled the fire. Employees say there were more than a thousand new tires in the warehouse. Click here if you’re interested in reading more about this story.
21-year-old loses his life in Crawford County crash
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – Authorities release information on a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. The crash happened Wednesday evening shortly before 9:00 pm. It was located on 200th Street (Lonestar Road) about 2.5 miles north of K126. “Emergency personnel are working injury accident on 200th Street...
KYTV
Police say more methamphetamine in Springfield than ever, despite fewer meth lab busts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As of August 2022, there have been zero meth lab busts in Springfield. Investigators with Springfield Police Department say there’s more meth in the community than ever. It’s just not homemade. “When I was an officer in special investigations years ago, we seized more...
KYTV
Motorcyclist identified in a deadly crash involving SUV in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash in Springfield on Wednesday. Kyle McMillin, 24, of Springfield, died in the crash. Officers responded to Chestnut and Park around 3:30 p.m. Investigators say the motorcyclist struck an SUV, which was turning onto Park. Investigators say the crash is under investigation. However, they say impairment is not believed to be a factor.
carthagenewsonline.com
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 8-31-22
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 7/30/2022 James L Carter , 63 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Sex Offender Registration Violation. 7/30/2022 Terry Richards, 67 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Sex Offender Registration Violation. 7/31/2022 Ethan H Brown, 21 of Watts, OK was arrested for: Driving While...
Cause of fire at historic Kansas church under investigation
BOURBON COUNTY —The Kansas Fire Marshal's office is working with local officials to determine the cause of a fire that caused significant damage to a historic church in southeast Kansas. Just after 9p.m. Monday, crews responded to St Mary’s Catholic Church, 714 South Eddy Street, in Fort Scott for...
WIBW
One pronounced dead after rollover crash in rural Crawford Co.
CRAWFORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been pronounced dead after a rollover crash in rural Crawford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, emergency crews were called to an area of Crawford Co. about 2.5 miles north of K-126 and .5 miles south of E 570th. Ave.
KTTS
UPDATE: Police Identify Motorcyclist Killed In Crash
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash Wednesday at Chestnut and Park. Police say Kyle McMillin, 24, from Springfield was headed westbound at a high rate of speed when he hit an SUV that was making a turn. Police say there were...
fourstateshomepage.com
Man sentenced 16 years for trafficking meth in Jasper Co.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Louisville, Kentucky man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday, August 31, 2022, for possessing methamphetamine hidden inside a rental vehicle after he was stopped on I-44 in Jasper County, Mo. Quennel A. Young, 31, was sentenced to 16 years and eight months in federal prison...
KTTS
Woman Gets Life In Prison For Springfield Road Rage Incident
(KTTS News) — A woman has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for a deadly road rage crash in Springfield in November 2018. A Greene County jury found Elizabeth McKeown guilty of first-degree murder in June. Police say McKeown rear-ended Barbara Foster’s car because...
Kansas couple held in jail on burglary complaints; suspect allegedly left underwear at the scene
MIAMI, Okla. – A Kansas couple who allegedly teamed up to lure a truck driver to a casino parking lot where he told authorities he was robbed are being held in the Ottawa County jail, said Drug Task Force Director Mike Eason on Sunday. Kalen Ray McRay, 35, of Independence, Kan., and Karla Joan […]
933kwto.com
Body Found Near Creek In Springfield
Springfield Police are investigating a body found near a creek. The body was found near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body. Police believe the person may have died of natural causes. They do not suspect foul play.
Woman dies in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 49
A Harrisonville, Missouri, woman died after a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Cass County.
