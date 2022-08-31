In this article, we will be looking at how to know if you are in an abusive relationship and what signs to identify if your relationship is unhealthy. Intimate relationships that are abusive employ a variety of tactics by one partner, the abuser, to exercise power and control over the other, the victim. Contrary to popular belief, not all abusers are male, as is widely believed. So both male and female spouse abusers are discussed in this article.

3 DAYS AGO