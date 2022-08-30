ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Breakup Rumors Fly Amid Tour Drama

By bibacadams
 3 days ago

Source: Jackson Lee / Getty


Rumors say actress Megan Fox and her rapper fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly are “on the rocks” after several incidents during his Mainstream Sellout Tour .

The Mirror UK is reporting that Megan Fox is growing tired of the 32-year-old rapper’s “childish ways” including a recent incident where MGK smashed a champagne glass in his own face .

The report notes that an insider told the publication that “Megan wanted a break from Colson and his drama,” they added, “She only went to one or two of his early tour dates, and that kind of sent him off the deep end and resulted in a lot of tense FaceTime calls while he was on the road.”

The Mirror notes that the Hollywood starlet hasn’t posted pictures of MGK since earlier this spring. “As much as Megan loves him , she finds his attention-seeking and his ego hard to take at times. At the end of the day, Megan wants a quieter, less chaotic life, and she’s made it clear to Colson he needs to treat her a lot better than some glorified rock groupie.”

Fox has previously said that she “manifested” her relationship with the rocker/rapper telling Glamour UK earlier this year, “Because he’s literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four. I’m also four years older than him.”

“So, I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me.”

Despite the breakup rumors, a recent tweet from what appears to be a fan account, shared a photo of the couple dressed alike out for lunch in Brentwood, California.

The post Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Breakup Rumors Fly Amid Tour Drama appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

