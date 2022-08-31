Read full article on original website
Related
This Southern Indiana Ranch is Packed Full of Fall Family Fun
Lark Ranch, in Loogootee, Indiana will be opening for the season later this month, and it's the perfect fall day trip for you and the family. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. However, one place stands out in terms of encapsulating fall family fun in the area.
WLKY.com
Louisville 5-year-old with spina bifida moving easier with help of special horse therapy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 5-year-old girl from Louisville won't let physical challenges hold her back from living a full life. Dakota Erwin is making significant progress through specialized therapy. The young girl was born with the most severe form of spina bifida: a birth defect that caused her spine...
wdrb.com
Historical Whistle Stop Showcase celebrates Georgetown, Indiana Labor Day Weekend
GEORGETOWN, In (WDRB) -- Georgetown, Indiana wants to celebrate its community. WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about the 6th Annual Historical Whistle Stop Showcase happening Labor Day weekend. The 4-day celebration happens from September 2nd through the 5th. Activities happen on the Georgetown Optimist Club grounds. Friday, September 2nd / 8am-4pm.
salemleader.com
Brenda K. Hattabaugh
Brenda K. Hattabaugh, age 62 of Salem, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in Baptist Health Floyd New Albany. Born May 2, 1960 in Salem, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Sue (Crane) Jones. She had been a life resident of Washington County, was a 1978...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
You Can Get a Campsite For Free at This Indiana Campground, But There’s a Christmas Themed Catch
You can enjoy a free campsite, but there's a Christmas-themed catch!. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
roadtirement.com
Mud Pike Baptist Church and Cemetery
We were off on another daytrip in south east Indiana. We did have a couple of specific destinations, but as usual we did enjoy just coming upon interesting sights. One of these surprises was the Mud Pike Baptist Church and Cemetery which we came upon on, you guessed it, East Mud Pike Road. The church is roughly equidistant from Napoleon and Osgood, Indiana, both on US Highway 421, aka Michigan Road.
Watch Adorable Kentucky Toddler Ask For Late Night Tacos
We all know how it is to get hungry around bedtime and crave Mexican food. Why do you think Taco Bell is open until 2 or 3 am? We all know why, but that's not always the case. Sometimes, we just want it, no matter what time of day. When...
wdrb.com
Neighbors oppose 'retreat center' for previously incarcerated men in southern Indiana
MARYSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The proposal for what Clark County has referred to as a "retreat center" is concerning neighbors in Marysville. Tony and Kim Cash of Freedom Lake Ministries have put in a zoning request to re-zone over 100 acres of land on Gilbert Road in Marysville to operate a "disciple-making ministry."
RELATED PEOPLE
WLKY.com
These Louisville-area theaters are showing $3 movies this Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your popcorn ready because this Saturday, select movie theaters across Louisville are showing movies for $3. In celebration of National Cinema Day, moviegoers can see any movie at any showtime for $3 on Sept. 3. Here is a list of movies coming out in September.
WLKY.com
Señor Iguanas owner opening new brunch spot in former Bob Evans
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Laurel Deppen) — Segoviano Management Group Inc. will open its fifth restaurant concept this fall,according to Louisville Business First. The group is the owner of restaurants in Louisville and Southern Indiana, including La Catrina in New Albany, Señor Iguanas in Louisville and Clarksville, El Catrin in Sellersburg and Taqueria Don Juan in Clarksville.
WHAS 11
Homes wash away, roads crumble in Southern Indiana flooding
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Indiana — Up to three homes washed away in floods Saturday night, according to Jefferson County Indiana Emergency Management Director Troy Morgan. One person is still unaccounted for. According to Morgan, dozens of people searched for a woman who lives in one of the washed-away homes. Two...
roadtirement.com
Have never seen tombstones like these
It is always fun to find a different cemetery to explore. Even more so when you find very different tombstones than you normally see. This was the case at the Ross Cemetery in Decatur County, Indiana. Three stones were apparently hand inscribed in wet concrete at some late date, with names and birth/death dates. These might be replacement stones.
IN THIS ARTICLE
salemleader.com
Goldie Gibson
Goldie (Draughn) Gibson, Palmyra, died on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital in New Albany. She was born in Hazard, Kentucky, on February 24, 1932, to Cordis and Ora (Collins) Draughn. Goldie married Paul Gibson Sr. on Dec. 20, 2007. She enjoyed being outside, mowing the grass,...
salemleader.com
Office equipment sale
Quality Tax & Bookkeeping, 407 N. Main St., Salem, is having big sale of office equipment, desks and computers. There are lots of filing cabinets, chairs, shelving, tables and miscellaneous items. The open house format sale will be held on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come...
WTHI
Three arrested in Greene County in connection to a burglary investigation
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people face charges in Greene County after police served a search warrant at a Bloomfield home. It happened Friday morning at a home on Iron Mountain Road. Police started their investigation after a burglary in Bloomfield on August 30. While police were searching the...
WLKY.com
Louisville Ultimate Halloween fest balloon glow at new location this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Ultimate Halloween fest balloon glow will be moving to a new location this year. The fest announced in a news release that instead of being at Pope Lick Park, the balloon glow will be ay Lynn Family Stadium this year. It will feature hot-air balloon...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
New Albany 4-star lineman adjusting to life at his new school
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — William Spencer is doing well so far in his first year as a member of the New Albany High School football team. "It's definitely like a different atmosphere," Spencer said. "But, I'm liking it and I'm adjusting well." Spencer, a senior lineman, previously played at...
wdrb.com
Man found dead in backyard of home in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That's off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
WBKO
Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away homes; woman’s body found downstream
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Officials in Jefferson County, Ind. confirmed one death and multiple homes damaged in Saturday night’s flash flooding. According to the Jefferson County Emergency Manager, reports came in around 5 p.m. on Saturday for homes that had been washed away in Madison on East Brushy Fork Road.
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Yacht club where diver electrocuted shut down by Ky. fire marshal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ahead of the busy Labor Day weekend, a yacht club on the Ohio River will not open for business. Diver Keith Elkins was electrocuted working under the Prospect Yacht Club’s barges back in April. A troubleshooter investigation last month uncovered the state had issued two...
Comments / 0