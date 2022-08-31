ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Southern Indiana Ranch is Packed Full of Fall Family Fun

Lark Ranch, in Loogootee, Indiana will be opening for the season later this month, and it's the perfect fall day trip for you and the family. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. However, one place stands out in terms of encapsulating fall family fun in the area.
Historical Whistle Stop Showcase celebrates Georgetown, Indiana Labor Day Weekend

GEORGETOWN, In (WDRB) -- Georgetown, Indiana wants to celebrate its community. WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about the 6th Annual Historical Whistle Stop Showcase happening Labor Day weekend. The 4-day celebration happens from September 2nd through the 5th. Activities happen on the Georgetown Optimist Club grounds. Friday, September 2nd / 8am-4pm.
Brenda K. Hattabaugh

Brenda K. Hattabaugh, age 62 of Salem, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in Baptist Health Floyd New Albany. Born May 2, 1960 in Salem, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Sue (Crane) Jones. She had been a life resident of Washington County, was a 1978...
Mud Pike Baptist Church and Cemetery

We were off on another daytrip in south east Indiana. We did have a couple of specific destinations, but as usual we did enjoy just coming upon interesting sights. One of these surprises was the Mud Pike Baptist Church and Cemetery which we came upon on, you guessed it, East Mud Pike Road. The church is roughly equidistant from Napoleon and Osgood, Indiana, both on US Highway 421, aka Michigan Road.
Watch Adorable Kentucky Toddler Ask For Late Night Tacos

We all know how it is to get hungry around bedtime and crave Mexican food. Why do you think Taco Bell is open until 2 or 3 am? We all know why, but that's not always the case. Sometimes, we just want it, no matter what time of day. When...
These Louisville-area theaters are showing $3 movies this Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your popcorn ready because this Saturday, select movie theaters across Louisville are showing movies for $3. In celebration of National Cinema Day, moviegoers can see any movie at any showtime for $3 on Sept. 3. Here is a list of movies coming out in September.
Señor Iguanas owner opening new brunch spot in former Bob Evans

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Laurel Deppen) — Segoviano Management Group Inc. will open its fifth restaurant concept this fall,according to Louisville Business First. The group is the owner of restaurants in Louisville and Southern Indiana, including La Catrina in New Albany, Señor Iguanas in Louisville and Clarksville, El Catrin in Sellersburg and Taqueria Don Juan in Clarksville.
Homes wash away, roads crumble in Southern Indiana flooding

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Indiana — Up to three homes washed away in floods Saturday night, according to Jefferson County Indiana Emergency Management Director Troy Morgan. One person is still unaccounted for. According to Morgan, dozens of people searched for a woman who lives in one of the washed-away homes. Two...
Have never seen tombstones like these

It is always fun to find a different cemetery to explore. Even more so when you find very different tombstones than you normally see. This was the case at the Ross Cemetery in Decatur County, Indiana. Three stones were apparently hand inscribed in wet concrete at some late date, with names and birth/death dates. These might be replacement stones.
Goldie Gibson

Goldie (Draughn) Gibson, Palmyra, died on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital in New Albany. She was born in Hazard, Kentucky, on February 24, 1932, to Cordis and Ora (Collins) Draughn. Goldie married Paul Gibson Sr. on Dec. 20, 2007. She enjoyed being outside, mowing the grass,...
Office equipment sale

Quality Tax & Bookkeeping, 407 N. Main St., Salem, is having big sale of office equipment, desks and computers. There are lots of filing cabinets, chairs, shelving, tables and miscellaneous items. The open house format sale will be held on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come...
New Albany 4-star lineman adjusting to life at his new school

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — William Spencer is doing well so far in his first year as a member of the New Albany High School football team. "It's definitely like a different atmosphere," Spencer said. "But, I'm liking it and I'm adjusting well." Spencer, a senior lineman, previously played at...
Man found dead in backyard of home in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That's off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
