Office equipment sale
Quality Tax & Bookkeeping, 407 N. Main St., Salem, is having big sale of office equipment, desks and computers. There are lots of filing cabinets, chairs, shelving, tables and miscellaneous items. The open house format sale will be held on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come...
Brenda K. Hattabaugh
Brenda K. Hattabaugh, age 62 of Salem, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in Baptist Health Floyd New Albany. Born May 2, 1960 in Salem, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Sue (Crane) Jones. She had been a life resident of Washington County, was a 1978...
Republican meeting
The next meeting of Washington County Republicans will be held on Thursday, Sept. 8. The gathering starts at 7 p.m. at Cobblestone Hotel, 1015 E. Hackberry St. Discussions will be about the upcoming election. All are welcome to attend.
