clayconews.com
Suspect that Robbed a Bank in Hazel, Kentucky identified as a Water Valley Resident and captured in Carbondale, Illionis
HAZEL, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that Detectives with KSP Post 1 continue to investigate a robbery at The Murray Bank branch in Hazel, KY. The suspect has been identified as Robert P. Riley, 56 years old, of Water Valley, KY. Riley was located in Carbondale,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man arrested for starting fire in vacant home
Centralia Police arrested a 40-year-old Centralia man for felony criminal damage to property by fire following a fire Thursday afternoon that caused minor damage to a vacant home. Edwin Steinkamp of West Noleman was arrested when returning to the home at 1124 South Hickory Street Thursday night. Centralia City Firemen...
wjpf.com
Fatal Traffic Crash Under Investigation in Saline County
Illinois State Police are investigating a four vehicle fatal traffic crash in Saline County. The crash happened Thursday, September 1st around 4:45pm on US Route 45 southbound at Feazel Road in Harrisburg. The investigation indicated a 2016 Ram truck driven by 50 year old Michael Woolley of Texas, was traveling...
wfcnnews.com
One dead in four-vehicle Harrisburg crash
SALINE COUNTY - One person has been killed following a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday near Harrisburg. According to Illinois State Police, the accident occurred on Thursday around 4:45pm on Route 45 near Feazel Road. A preliminary investigation suggests the accident occurred after a Ram truck, driven by Michael Woodley, 50,...
kbsi23.com
Southern Illinois Truck Showdown draws hundreds of trucks, paves way for future success
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A little rain couldn’t stop the Southern Illinois Truck Showdown from invading Rent One Park for the first time. About 300 trucks from 13 different states filled the ballpark’s parking lot with thousands and thousands of horsepower. Promoter Brett Sullivan said that with...
thunderboltradio.com
Arrest Made in Calloway County Bank Robbery on Thursday
An arrest has been made in connection with a bank robbery in Calloway County on Thursday. Kentucky State Police say 56 year old Robert P. Riley, of Water Valley, was identified as the person responsible for the robbery of The Murray Bank in Hazel. Post 1 reports said Riley was...
KFVS12
Paducah police investigating report of shots fired
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired on Thursday evening, September 1. According to Paducah police, just after 5 p.m. multiple callers reported hearing gunshots on H.C. Mathis Drive near North 27th Street, then continuing down Laclede Avenue. They said several callers reported seeing two...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau hit-and-run suspect arrested
Send us your photo of the great outdoors to cNews@KFVS12.com or upload load it in the First Alert Weather App. We could share it on The Breakfast Show Too.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, September 1st, 2022
A 37-year-old Alma man has been arrested by Centralia Police for violation of bail bond and two outstanding warrants. Gregory Bryan of Broadway is wanted on a Marion County failure to appear warrant for harassing and communications with a witness with a bond set at $100,000 and an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant.
KFVS12
Police following 'strong leads' in Cape Girardeau business burglary investigations
Heartland Heritage 8/31/22. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. We're looking at a flurry of
wish989.com
Woodlawn Man Free on Bond Arrested on New Charges
MT. VERNON – A 55-year-old Woodlawn man was arrested Wednesday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on multiple drug and weapons charges. According to the sheriff’s office, David Lamar was arrested for Being an Armed Habitual Criminal, Being a Felon in Possession/Use of a Firearm while on Parole, Possession of a Meth Precursor, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Meth, and on a Parole Violation.
x95radio.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests;. 29-year-old Lavell Elion of Mt. Vernon was arrested Wednesday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Aggravated Domestic Battery. 22-year-old Benjamin Duncan of Bonnie was arrested...
wpsdlocal6.com
KSP investigating Calloway County bank robbery
HAZEL, KY — Kentucky State Police are on scene at the Murray Bank in Hazel, Kentucky, investigating a report of a robbery. Investigators say the suspect is a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, who was last seen wearing a long-sleeved striped shirt and blue jeans. Troopers say he was last seen traveling south towards Tennessee.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, September 2nd, 2022
A 25-year-old Granite City man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged possession of meth, resisting arrest, and on a Madison County warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Nicolas Cook was taken to the Marion County Jail. Bond on the warrant is set at $50,000. A 25-year-old Kell man has...
spotonillinois.com
Week ending Sept. 10: one inmate sentenced in Saline County to be released
There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Saline County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Sept. 10. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated...
KFVS12
CDL requirements impact Cape Girardeau city services
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As you are taking your garbage cans to the street this week, you probably don’t think of the training that the garbage truck driver had to do just to pick up your trash. Now, that training is becoming more complicated. Cape Girardeau was able...
wmix94.com
Circle K offering holiday fuel discount
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Local Circle K stores are giving people a reason hit the road this weekend — a large discount on fuel. Stores in Centralia, Mt. Vernon and Salem are among Circle K stores across the country offering drivers 40 cents off per gallon of fuel on Thursday ahead of Labor Day Weekend.
KFVS12
Apartment complex fire in Cape Girardeau
Baton Rouge's parks and recreation department is urging the public to register for several upcoming fall activities. Crews in Belchertown respond to house fire on Main Street. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Emergency crews were called to Main Street in Belchertown Saturday morning for reports of a fire at
kbsi23.com
Safety changes coming to SEMO District Fair
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Beginning September 10, Arena Park will host the 167th SEMO District Fair, but for the first time, fairgoers will have to pass through metal detectors before entering the fairgrounds. Cape Girardeau Police Department Public Information Officer Cpl. Ryan Droege said that while the goal...
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Department Picks Up Six On White County Warrants
On August 26th, Deputy Nick Capeheart went to 600 Eighth Street in Carmi to serve an arrest warrant on 53 year old, Beverly J Newman. Capeheart arrived at the residence and informed Newman that there was a warrant for her arrest for Criminal Damage to Property. Newman was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $250. Following a court appearance Monday morning, Newman paid bond and was released. A court date for Newman has been set for October 11th.
