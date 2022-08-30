Read full article on original website
African American Heritage Society hosts monthly 'Porch Talks'
On Friday morning, the African American Heritage Society (AAHS) of Williamson County hosted its monthly Porch Talks at the American Legion Post 215, three doors north of the McLemore House Museum. The event featured Thelma Battle, Williamson County African American historian, and Jo Ann McClellan, Maury County historian, who discussed “Keeping History Alive” in Middle Tennessee.
African American Heritage Society hosts history, art programs
The African American Heritage Society will be hosting two events Friday, both in the Hard Bargain neighborhood in Franklin. September’s Porch Talks will feature Thelma Battle, Williamson County African American historian, and Jo Ann McClellan, Maury County historian who will talk about “Keeping History Alive.” Battle and McClellan will also talk about their own journey as historians.
Monday’s 23rd Franklin Classic to benefit Mercy Community Healthcare
Before heading out for the annual Labor Day cookouts, family reunions or “motoring” on the lake, get the party started early in the day at “Franklin’s marquee running event,” the Mercy Community Healthcare 23rd Annual Franklin Classic in historic downtown Franklin. Run or cheer on...
Entrepreneurship & Innovation Center partners with Pilgrimage Festival for 'Battle of the Bands'
Offering fun and entertainment for all ages, Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is partnering with the Williamson County Schools' Entrepreneurship & Innovation Center (EIC) to host a Battle of the Bands for high school acts during its upcoming pep rally. Pilgrimage Festival is scheduled for Sept. 24-25 at The Park...
Roundup: 4 games postponed; Brentwood Academy, CPA clinch wins
A wild weather night stretched four Williamson County high school football games into the weekend, while a handful of others were called early Friday night in Week 3. The Independence at Centennial and Franklin at Ravenwood contests will resume at 1 p.m. Saturday if weather allows. Both games were delayed because of constant lightning Friday night.
Commentary: No win weather night for WillCo football
SPRING HILL – I’ve lived in Middle Tennessee all of my life, save a few months at a time in college. One thing I’ve never witnessed is a weather night like Friday night. Every game played in Williamson County was affected by an unusual weather pattern that waited until about 6:30 p.m. to develop, then rolled thunderstorms and pouring rain through the area like bowling balls on the return rack. Oh, we’ve seen rain like this before, but never accompanied by the near non-stop lightning produced.
Ravenwood’s Rayl, Page’s Hurd named Gateway Tire Athletes of the Week
FRANKLIN – Ravenwood High School senior runner Jordan Rayl and Page High senior football star Colin Hurd earned Gateway Tire Athlete of the Week honors for the week ending Aug. 28. Rayl won her first cross country meet of the season in Hendersonville, while Hurd scored three touchdowns in...
June Louise Smith Johnson
June Louise Smith Johnson age 71 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Aug. 30, 2022. She was born in Auburn, New York to the late William Howard Smith, Sr. and Janet Louise O’Neal Smith. June was formerly employed as an office manager with Masterfonics. She is survived by her husband...
Obituary: Minnie Harper
Minnie Harper, age 83 of Chapel Hill, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Minnie was born in Bon Aqua, Tennessee, daughter of the late Carl and Minnie Martin. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Harper; children, Robert and James Harper;...
Obituary: T. Bradford “Brad” Phillips
T. Bradford “Brad” Phillips, age 72 of Franklin, died from complications of cancer on Aug 25, 2022. He was the son of Dr. and Mrs. Nicholas T. Phillips. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Sylvia Phillips, his children, Caroline Soto, Whitney Nance (Richard), and Shawn Brown (Tammy), his grandchildren, Oscar (Kara) Emmary, Jacob Emmary (Natalie) and Matthew Nance, a great granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Emmary, his sister, Joan Elizabeth (Richard), his brother, William Hines Phillips and nephews, Bradford Mount (Kimberly) and Chandler Mount (Christina). Brad had a bent for community service.
Volleyball: Miller leads Brentwood past Raptors
The Brentwood High School volleyball team bounced back from a District 11-AAA setback earlier this week at Nolensville by stopping rival Ravenwood on Thursday. The Bruins posted a 25-22, 25-16, 25-23 district sweep of the visiting Raptors. Ashley Miller led the way with 19 kills for the Brentwood offense, guided...
Considered ‘Mama’ of Mental Health Court, McCurry is stern but caring
Soft spoken, calm, patient and with enough advise and heart to get through to a scared and troubled probationer, Williamson County Probation officer Tawanda McCurry is “Mama” to many of the defendants in Mental Health Court. McCurry is known to be fair, firm, consistent and reliable. She is...
Commentary: Brentwood Academy’s home field turns 50
BRENTWOOD – Brentwood Academy’s football field hosted its first home game 50 years ago on Sept. 1, 1972. The Eagles’ football team was homeless during its first two years in 1970 and 1971, as all games were played on the opponents’ field or neutral sites. Legendary...
