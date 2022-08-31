Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
Related
Help Wanted: Bay Area school district asks parents if teachers can move in amid soaring rents
Most teachers struggle to make ends meet and with the high cost of living in the Bay Area, so one school district is asking parents for help by renting out extra rooms.
NBC Bay Area
Heat Wave Forces Bay Area Schools to Adjust
The heat wave hitting the Bay Area is affecting how schools handle recess and lunchtime for students. Contra Costa County officials are reminding schools to not take the hot weather lightly and to stay prepared. "Limiting the amount of time and energy that’s spent outside during the hottest parts of...
Changes for local wineries amid Labor Day weekend heat
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — It is that special time of the year at local wineries where the grapes are ripe and ready to come off the vines, but with the excessive heat hitting the Bay Area wine makers will need to make changes. This year at Wood Family Vineyards the picking kicks off at 2 a.m. […]
Where, when Bay Area residents can get updated COVID-19 boosters
Here’s an updating list of Bay Area public health departments that have announced how they will distribute the omicron-specific booster shots: Moderna’s, which is available to all adults, and Pfizer’s, for everyone who is at least 12 years old.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in Fremont
Tesla has submitted an application with the City of Fremont to add a battery production line to their main factory building in South Fremont. The company is hoping to expand their production capabilities which includes the full assembly of battery modules in-house. At this time, the cost appears to be $1.5 million, which would indicate this to be a somewhat small project.
climaterwc.com
Redwood City car show benefits veterans
Attended by many who served in Vietnam, the Redwood City Veterans Memorial Senior Center’s sixth annual car show and barbecue on Saturday, August 27, raised funds for the Fisher House Foundation of Palo Alto. The foundation operates homes located near veterans’ hospitals throughout the U.S. that help family members remain close to wounded service members during rehab and other medical treatment.
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Closes Family Aquatic Complex Due to Excessive Heat Forecast
On Friday, the City of Brentwood announced due to excessive heat, they are closing the Family Aquatic Complex Sunday, Sept. 4 through Tuesday, Sept. 6. For the health and safety of our staff and patrons, the Brentwood Family Aquatic Complex will be closed Sunday, September 4 through Tuesday, September 6 due to the excessive heat forecasted on those days.
Walnut Creek nursing home suspends employees after resident's death
WALNUT CREEK – Employees at a nursing home in Walnut Creek have been suspended and an investigation is underway after a resident suffered an apparent "negative reaction" to something he ate and died several days later.A spokesperson from Atria Senior Living told KPIX on Friday that he experienced the negative reaction on the night of Aug. 23. Staff contacted 911 "immediately" and alerted his family.Following the reaction, the resident was transferred to a hospital. After being told the resident was doing well, the facility learned that he had died on Wednesday.The home did not release his identity.Facility officials said Friday...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bay Area school district offering low-cost apartments to teachers to combat shortages
School districts across the country are grappling with teacher shortages — and communities with unaffordable housing are often hit the hardest. "There's been times when we didn't have a math teacher, or we didn't have a language teacher," Megan Carey, the principal of Terra Nova High School, located just south of San Francisco, told CBS News. The reason? "High cost of living — 100%!" she said.Now, her school district is trying something new: affordable housing on school property. It's a 122-unit apartment complex that was approved by local voters and built for teachers and staff on property owned by the Jefferson Union...
The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
NBC Bay Area
Train Strikes Vehicle on Tracks in Redwood City
A freight train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Redwood City Friday afternoon, officials said. No injuries were reported. The collision happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Seaport Boulevard and Blomquist Street, Union Pacific said. A man who was in the car was evaluated by first...
A Fun And Inspiring Tiny House Expo Is Coming To The Bay Area September 10-11
Tiny house enthusiasts, mark your calendars because TinyFest is coming to the Alameda Country Fairground in Pleasanton on September 10th and 11th. The festival brings together homeowners, builders, and nomads from around the country to learn, share and connect. The festival ranges will feature a variety of small, non-traditional dwellings such as tiny homes, elaborately converted vans, buses, ambulances, even shipping containers, and other space-conscious dwellings. You be able to chat with popular vendors and builders like Nomadik customs, Wanderlust Vintage Trailers, and Moksha Designs, to name a few. You’ll be able to check out numerous show models, and privately owned dwellings, in addition to vendor demonstrations, guest speakers, and plenty of live music and food. The event is a celebration but also shines an important spotlight on a movement grounded in sustainability, human connection, adventure, and freedom. One day passes ar $15 and weekend passes are $20, when purchased online at the Tiny Fest website . Tickets will be sold on-site for $20-$25, credit card fees apply. Kids under 12 get in free.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay Area fire crews on standby as wildfire threat intensifies
SANTA ROSA (KPIX) -- The Mill Fire near Mount Shasta is a reminder that we are just getting into the most dangerous part of fire season."Watching what's happening in Weed right now is a stark reminder of what can happen anywhere around California," said Santa Rosa Fire Marshall Paul Lowenthal.RELATED: State of emergency declared in Siskiyou County as Mill Fire ragesThe National Weather Service has issued an elevated fire risk due to extreme heat expected to arrive this Labor Day weekend. The California Office of Emergency Services has also started requisitioning resources just in case a fire sparks in a...
marinlocalnews.com
Properly Subversive: When it comes to homelessness in Marin, no good deed goes unpunished
After all that Sausalito residents went through to do what the town’s moms and dads thought was the compassionate and right thing to do for the homeless, it ended last month with taxpayers paying the Homeless Union $500,000 in a settlement, part of which gives $18,000 each to the 30-some folks who lived in the tent camp when the deal was reached.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Harry’s Second-Hand Warehouse in Santa Rosa to close after 45 years, for real this time
Harry Kniffin likes to brag that his warehouse of antiques and collectibles is the largest, single-owned, second-hand store in Sonoma County, with the walls of his red-block warehouse covered with antique clocks and paintings. But after being in business for 45 years, Kniffin is ready to put down the knickknacks...
Hundreds pay tribute at funeral for Richmond Minister Marvin Webb
Minister Marvin Webb “had the heart of the champion,” according to Richmond City Councilmember Nat Bates. While on the baseball field, he played hard, played to win — a big reason he went on to play professionally. And when he moved on to become the coach at Contra Costa College, he had “a very tremendous and positive impact on the players,” Bates added.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Bay Area
Redwood City Students Face Expulsion After Lunchtime Protest Over New Rules
Over a dozen students are facing expulsion at a Redwood City high school after a lunchtime protest of new cell phone and hallway pass rules, parents said. It all started with a demonstration during the lunch hours last week at Design Tech Charter School next to the Oracle campus. “My...
7 Bay Area Citibank customers say $600K combined drained from accounts by online scammers
For some, that money represents most of their life savings. 7 On Your Side looked into how it might have happened.
Statewide Flex Alert extended thru Thursday
California is expecting to see scorching temperatures this week, and the California Independent System Operator has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday, according to a press release from ISO.
The Presidio’s Chuseok (Korean Harvest) Festival Is Coming Up On September 10
Save the date for the 4th annual Chuseok (Korean Harvest) Festival, happening at the Presidio’s Main Parade Lawn on September 10 from 11am-5pm. The popular event will have endless Korean food and beverages, as well as live performances from local Korean choirs and dance groups. SF’s Korean Center is putting together a wonderful program to celebrate the best of Korean culture in the Bay Area, with a huge variety of food vendors, makers, family-friendly activities, and art. Food options include Korean barbecue from Mama Cho’s, garlic noodles from Noodle Belly, fried chicken from K-Pop Chicken and Seoul Bird, craft beer from Dokkaebier and Fermentation Lab, desserts from Crazy Block Cheesecake, and many others. You can also browse wares from makers including Affinity Artwork, the Korean American Artist Collective, Lui Jewelry, and Min’s ClayArt, to name a few. The event will include all-day performances from several local organizations. Watch K-Pop dance performances from groups K-Pop-Up, Eclipse, and Parang; and fan dancing and drumming from Urisawe. Both the Korean American Senior Choir and Silicon Valley Korean Children’s Choir will perform, as will Korean American rappers Year of the Ox. Guests will also have the chance to observe a traditional Korean wedding ceremony.
Comments / 0