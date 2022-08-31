ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinez, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Heat Wave Forces Bay Area Schools to Adjust

The heat wave hitting the Bay Area is affecting how schools handle recess and lunchtime for students. Contra Costa County officials are reminding schools to not take the hot weather lightly and to stay prepared. "Limiting the amount of time and energy that’s spent outside during the hottest parts of...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Changes for local wineries amid Labor Day weekend heat

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — It is that special time of the year at local wineries where the grapes are ripe and ready to come off the vines, but with the excessive heat hitting the Bay Area wine makers will need to make changes.  This year at Wood Family Vineyards the picking kicks off at 2 a.m. […]
LIVERMORE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Martinez, CA
Martinez, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Anthony J Lynch

Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in Fremont

Tesla has submitted an application with the City of Fremont to add a battery production line to their main factory building in South Fremont. The company is hoping to expand their production capabilities which includes the full assembly of battery modules in-house. At this time, the cost appears to be $1.5 million, which would indicate this to be a somewhat small project.
FREMONT, CA
climaterwc.com

Redwood City car show benefits veterans

Attended by many who served in Vietnam, the Redwood City Veterans Memorial Senior Center’s sixth annual car show and barbecue on Saturday, August 27, raised funds for the Fisher House Foundation of Palo Alto. The foundation operates homes located near veterans’ hospitals throughout the U.S. that help family members remain close to wounded service members during rehab and other medical treatment.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood Closes Family Aquatic Complex Due to Excessive Heat Forecast

On Friday, the City of Brentwood announced due to excessive heat, they are closing the Family Aquatic Complex Sunday, Sept. 4 through Tuesday, Sept. 6. For the health and safety of our staff and patrons, the Brentwood Family Aquatic Complex will be closed Sunday, September 4 through Tuesday, September 6 due to the excessive heat forecasted on those days.
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Walnut Creek nursing home suspends employees after resident's death

WALNUT CREEK – Employees at a nursing home in Walnut Creek have been suspended and an investigation is underway after a resident suffered an apparent "negative reaction" to something he ate and died several days later.A spokesperson from Atria Senior Living told KPIX on Friday that he experienced the negative reaction on the night of Aug. 23. Staff contacted 911 "immediately" and alerted his family.Following the reaction, the resident was transferred to a hospital. After being told the resident was doing well, the facility learned that he had died on Wednesday.The home did not release his identity.Facility officials said Friday...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Chandler
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area school district offering low-cost apartments to teachers to combat shortages

School districts across the country are grappling with teacher shortages — and communities with unaffordable housing are often hit the hardest. "There's been times when we didn't have a math teacher, or we didn't have a language teacher," Megan Carey, the principal of Terra Nova High School, located just south of San Francisco, told CBS News. The reason? "High cost of living — 100%!" she said.Now, her school district is trying something new: affordable housing on school property. It's a 122-unit apartment complex that was approved by local voters and built for teachers and staff on property owned by the Jefferson Union...
REAL ESTATE
KRON4 News

The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
AUBURN, CA
NBC Bay Area

Train Strikes Vehicle on Tracks in Redwood City

A freight train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Redwood City Friday afternoon, officials said. No injuries were reported. The collision happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Seaport Boulevard and Blomquist Street, Union Pacific said. A man who was in the car was evaluated by first...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Secret SF

A Fun And Inspiring Tiny House Expo Is Coming To The Bay Area September 10-11

Tiny house enthusiasts, mark your calendars because TinyFest is coming to the Alameda Country Fairground in Pleasanton on September 10th and 11th. The festival brings together homeowners, builders, and nomads from around the country to learn, share and connect. The festival ranges will feature a variety of small, non-traditional dwellings such as tiny homes, elaborately converted vans, buses, ambulances, even shipping containers, and other space-conscious dwellings. You be able to chat with popular vendors and builders like Nomadik customs, Wanderlust Vintage Trailers, and Moksha Designs, to name a few. You’ll be able to check out numerous show models, and privately owned dwellings, in addition to vendor demonstrations, guest speakers, and plenty of live music and food. The event is a celebration but also shines an important spotlight on a movement grounded in sustainability, human connection, adventure, and freedom. One day passes ar $15 and weekend passes are $20, when purchased online at the Tiny Fest website . Tickets will be sold on-site for $20-$25, credit card fees apply. Kids under 12 get in free.
PLEASANTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti Racism#Nextdoor#The Planning Commission#Cultural Commission
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area fire crews on standby as wildfire threat intensifies

SANTA ROSA (KPIX) -- The Mill Fire near Mount Shasta is a reminder that we are just getting into the most dangerous part of fire season."Watching what's happening in Weed right now is a stark reminder of what can happen anywhere around California," said Santa Rosa Fire Marshall Paul Lowenthal.RELATED: State of emergency declared in Siskiyou County as Mill Fire ragesThe National Weather Service has issued an elevated fire risk due to extreme heat expected to arrive this Labor Day weekend. The California Office of Emergency Services has also started requisitioning resources just in case a fire sparks in a...
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
KRON4 News

Statewide Flex Alert extended thru Thursday

California is expecting to see scorching temperatures this week, and the California Independent System Operator has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday, according to a press release from ISO.
Secret SF

The Presidio’s Chuseok (Korean Harvest) Festival Is Coming Up On September 10

Save the date for the 4th annual Chuseok (Korean Harvest) Festival, happening at the Presidio’s Main Parade Lawn on September 10 from 11am-5pm. The popular event will have endless Korean food and beverages, as well as live performances from local Korean choirs and dance groups. SF’s Korean Center is putting together a wonderful program to celebrate the best of Korean culture in the Bay Area, with a huge variety of food vendors, makers, family-friendly activities, and art. Food options include Korean barbecue from Mama Cho’s, garlic noodles from Noodle Belly, fried chicken from K-Pop Chicken and Seoul Bird, craft beer from Dokkaebier and Fermentation Lab, desserts from Crazy Block Cheesecake, and many others. You can also browse wares from makers including Affinity Artwork, the Korean American Artist Collective, Lui Jewelry, and Min’s ClayArt, to name a few. The event will include all-day performances from several local organizations. Watch K-Pop dance performances from groups K-Pop-Up, Eclipse, and Parang; and fan dancing and drumming from Urisawe. Both the Korean American Senior Choir and Silicon Valley Korean Children’s Choir will perform, as will Korean American rappers Year of the Ox. Guests will also have the chance to observe a traditional Korean wedding ceremony.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy