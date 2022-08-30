Read full article on original website
Related
KIII TV3
Gov. Abbott says raising age to buy assault-style rifle 'unconstitutional,' based on recent court rulings
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that it would be unconstitutional to increase the minimum age to buy assault-style rifles from 18 to 21 years old — a key proposal Uvalde parents have called for after an 18-year-old gunned down their children’s school in May.
KIII TV3
Her baby had a 100% chance of dying. Still, a Dallas mom needed to go out of state for an abortion
DALLAS, Texas — Thursday marked the first anniversary since Texas' controversial law, SB 8, was put into effect by Gov. Greg Abbott. The bill, which would later trigger an abortion ban in Texas following the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, at the time was one of the more extreme pieces of anti-abortion legislation in the country.
KIII TV3
Gov. Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke agree to debate Sept. 30 in Edinburg
AUSTIN, Texas — This story originally appeared in The Texas Tribune: Gov. Greg Abbott, Beto O'Rourke agree to debate Sept. 30 in Edinburg. Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democratic opponent, Beto O’Rourke, have agreed to a Sept. 30 debate in the Rio Grande Valley. Abbott announced last month...
KIII TV3
Texas adds Chicago to list of cities its sending buses of migrants, Gov. Abbott announces
CHICAGO — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced the state has started sending charter buses of migrants from the Texas border to Chicago, joining Washington D.C. and New York City as drop-off points. Since April, when Abbott announced the state's plan, there have been between 8,000 to 9,000...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIII TV3
State of Texas awards almost $300K to fund at-risk youth in Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas — The State of Texas has awarded almost $300,000 in state money to help fund at-risk youth in Uvalde. The $295,562 Discretionary State Aid Grant was given to the Uvalde County Juvenile Probation Department (UCJPD) to help fund a program for young people exhibiting emotional or behavioral problems at school and who need additional help beyond what the school can provide.
KIII TV3
Texas gas companies face fines up to $1 million for failing to prepare for extreme weather
TEXAS, USA — A year and a half after a severe winter storm nearly collapsed the state’s power grid, Texas oil and gas regulators approved new rules Tuesday that would require natural gas companies to properly prepare their equipment for extreme weather. The rules will require oil and...
KIII TV3
More people in Central Texas are turning to shipping containers to build homes
BASTROP, Texas — Ellen and Gary Bearicks live in Sugarland, but they are frequently at their property in Bastrop, where they stay in their two shipping containers. “Isn't that a weird idea?” Ellen Bearicks said with a smile. They used to stay in their trailer but found that...
KIII TV3
Texas’ heat index could reach 125 degrees over the next 30 years, study finds
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE — Texans can expect a greater annual number of dangerous days of heat — when the heat index crosses 100 degrees — according to a study predicting the ramifications of climate change. Those living along the eastern and southern border will see the highest...
Comments / 0