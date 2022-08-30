ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KIII TV3

Gov. Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke agree to debate Sept. 30 in Edinburg

AUSTIN, Texas — This story originally appeared in The Texas Tribune: Gov. Greg Abbott, Beto O'Rourke agree to debate Sept. 30 in Edinburg. Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democratic opponent, Beto O’Rourke, have agreed to a Sept. 30 debate in the Rio Grande Valley. Abbott announced last month...
EDINBURG, TX
KIII TV3

State of Texas awards almost $300K to fund at-risk youth in Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas — The State of Texas has awarded almost $300,000 in state money to help fund at-risk youth in Uvalde. The $295,562 Discretionary State Aid Grant was given to the Uvalde County Juvenile Probation Department (UCJPD) to help fund a program for young people exhibiting emotional or behavioral problems at school and who need additional help beyond what the school can provide.
UVALDE, TX

