Excessive Heat Warning issued August 30 at 12:30PM PDT until September 5 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued September 3 at 1:38AM MST until September 6 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 107 to. * WHERE…In Arizona, Parker. In California, Joshua Tree National. Park, eastern Riverside County, and the Imperial VAlley. including the city of El Centro. * WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS…High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps.
Explosive growth of fire in Los Angeles County should be a ‘wake-up call’ for the days ahead, official says
After a wildfire raging in Los Angeles County swelled to more than 5,200 acres in less than 48 hours, a top fire official warned the explosive growth should be a “wake-up call” to residents. The Route Fire began Wednesday around noon near Castaic Lake and grew so quickly...
LAPD officers help deliver baby at Van Nuys gas station
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Dramatic new bodycam video shows the moment two Los Angeles Police Department officers raced to deliver a baby at a gas station in Van Nuys. After a radio call for help, the officers found a woman in active labor early Wednesday morning on the sidewalk near an ice machine.
Week 3 of high school football features CV-LQ matchup, lot of road games for local teams
The high school football season rolls on with week 3, headlined by an all-local matchup between Coachella Valley and La Quinta. Also, as it just so happens, the majority of our teams hit the road. Thursday 9/1. Shadow Hills 0 at Great Oak 35. Friday 9/2. Coachella Valley at La...
