San Diego County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued August 30 at 12:30PM PDT until September 5 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By National Weather Service
 4 days ago
Hot and humid conditions continue this Labor Day weekend

This Labor day weekend is shaping up to be a hot one as moisture that continues to cycle into the Coachella Valley drives heat index temperatures upwards. Dew point temperatures are hovering in the mid-to late-60s which makes temperatures in the lowers 100s feel 5° to 10° warmer.
HOT start to meteorological fall (Sept. 1st)

September 1st marks the start of meteorological fall (easier for record-keeping), but astronomically speaking, autumn doesn't begin until the equinox, which is on September 22nd this year. Regardless, the average high for today's date is 106°, and we are far from that "fall-like" feeling. An Excessive Heat Warning is...
Excessive heat continues into Labor Day Weekend

High pressure continues to build over the Great Basin, shooting temperatures up across the region and cycling in additional moisture locally. Most of California and Nevada remain under Excessive Heat Warnings or Heat Advisories from the National Weather Service. In the Coachella Valley, we'll continue to see a warning until next Tuesday at 8 p.m.
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
5 shot in Northern California at house party

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Police say five people were shot Saturday in Northern California at a house party, police said. All five were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the shooting broke out around 1:45 a.m., the Chico Police Department said in a statement. Three have since been released.
Correction: Connecticut Assistant Principal-Investigation

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — In a story published August 31, 2022, about comments by a Connecticut assistant principal, The Associated Press erroneously reported that a message seeking comment was sent to his personal email. The message was sent to an email address that belongs to someone with the same name, not the principal. A message was later sent to the principal’s work email.
Mastriano sues Jan. 6 committee over deposition authority

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor is suing the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, contesting its legal ability to force him to answer questions about it. The lawsuit filed Thursday by Doug Mastriano contends that the committee lacks House Republican appointees, and doesn’t comply with House rules for conducting a compelled deposition of witnesses. A committee spokesperson declined comment. Mastriano’s lawyer has said his client is willing to voluntarily testify publicly before the panel. Mastriano helped organize efforts in Pennsylvania to submit alternate presidential electors beholden to former President Donald Trump and was seen outside the Capitol as pro-Trump demonstrators attacked police.
