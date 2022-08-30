Excessive Heat Warning issued August 30 at 12:30PM PDT until September 5 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Read full article on original website
Related
KESQ
Excessive Heat Warning issued September 3 at 1:38AM MST until September 6 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 107 to. * WHERE…In Arizona, Parker. In California, Joshua Tree National. Park, eastern Riverside County, and the Imperial VAlley. including the city of El Centro. * WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS…High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps.
KESQ
Hot and humid conditions continue this Labor Day weekend
This Labor day weekend is shaping up to be a hot one as moisture that continues to cycle into the Coachella Valley drives heat index temperatures upwards. Dew point temperatures are hovering in the mid-to late-60s which makes temperatures in the lowers 100s feel 5° to 10° warmer.
KESQ
HOT start to meteorological fall (Sept. 1st)
September 1st marks the start of meteorological fall (easier for record-keeping), but astronomically speaking, autumn doesn't begin until the equinox, which is on September 22nd this year. Regardless, the average high for today's date is 106°, and we are far from that "fall-like" feeling. An Excessive Heat Warning is...
KESQ
Excessive heat continues into Labor Day Weekend
High pressure continues to build over the Great Basin, shooting temperatures up across the region and cycling in additional moisture locally. Most of California and Nevada remain under Excessive Heat Warnings or Heat Advisories from the National Weather Service. In the Coachella Valley, we'll continue to see a warning until next Tuesday at 8 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KESQ
5 shot in Northern California at house party
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Police say five people were shot Saturday in Northern California at a house party, police said. All five were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the shooting broke out around 1:45 a.m., the Chico Police Department said in a statement. Three have since been released.
KESQ
Correction: Connecticut Assistant Principal-Investigation
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — In a story published August 31, 2022, about comments by a Connecticut assistant principal, The Associated Press erroneously reported that a message seeking comment was sent to his personal email. The message was sent to an email address that belongs to someone with the same name, not the principal. A message was later sent to the principal’s work email.
KESQ
Mastriano sues Jan. 6 committee over deposition authority
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor is suing the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, contesting its legal ability to force him to answer questions about it. The lawsuit filed Thursday by Doug Mastriano contends that the committee lacks House Republican appointees, and doesn’t comply with House rules for conducting a compelled deposition of witnesses. A committee spokesperson declined comment. Mastriano’s lawyer has said his client is willing to voluntarily testify publicly before the panel. Mastriano helped organize efforts in Pennsylvania to submit alternate presidential electors beholden to former President Donald Trump and was seen outside the Capitol as pro-Trump demonstrators attacked police.
Comments / 0