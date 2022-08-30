Veterans Operation Creation proudly presented to the Quincy School District’s 5th graders 265 copies of the American Legion’s Our Country’s Flag comic book. In an email from local broker Debra Adams, she wrote, “The United States flag is a symbol to the world of our country’s independence, of our individual liberty and of our unity as a nation. Its history is the history of the American people. Its spirit is our spirit. When we respect the flag, we respect the men and women who sacrificed to build this country and protect its freedom. When we honor the flag, we honor our country, our people, and ourselves. The next time you see our country’s flag, think of the glorious freedoms we enjoy as Americans!”

QUINCY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO