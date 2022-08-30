ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, WA

KATU.com

Yakama Nation demands illegal bridge blocking salmon be demolished

YAKIMA-- The Yakama Nation is demanding an illegal causeway be taken down, as the bridge has blocked salmon and invited invasive species into the Yakima and Columbia rivers. Yakama Nation leaders and supporters gathered on Thursday, Sept. 1, to bring focus to salmon restoration along the rivers. The event was...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Air quality dips in Yakima Valley on Thursday as wildfire smoke arrives

Air quality in Yakima and most of Eastern Washington was "moderate" on Thursday afternoon, according to the state’s air monitoring network. Skies were noticeably hazy in the Yakima area. Under a moderate rating, the state notes that people who are sensitive to lower levels of particle pollution should reduce exposure.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Which Central Washington Area Movies Have a $3 Movie on Saturday?

Will Yakima, Sunnyside, Ellensburg, and Tri Cities Cinemas Have a $3 Movies on Saturday?. If you haven't heard by now, movie theaters all across America are going to implement a $3 movie day on September 3rd. Will Yakima cinemas get to have a $3 movie Day this Saturday? The National Cinema Foundation organization is sponsoring this national event in honor of the grand return to the movies since the coronavirus pandemic.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Chelan man killed in Yakima County crash

WEST VALLEY - The Yakima Herald Republic reports a Chelan man is dead after wrecking his vehicle in West Valley just outside of Yakima on Tuesday. The publication wrote that Kenneth Charley Nichols of Chelan was driving in the 19000 block of Cottonwood Canyon Road at about 12:30 p.m. when the crash happened.
YAKIMA, WA
qvpr.com

Letters to the editor, week of Aug. 31, 2022

I would like to thank the person that took some fun out of our fundraiser this past week that a group of dedicated seniors were putting on to help raise funds for the Quincy Senior Center. The seniors were not bothering you. They were working together for a few days before the sale, assembling the tables and pricing donated items. Carrying boxes and bags and unpacking them, moving furniture and houseware items. Not an easy task for the senior crowd, all that lifting, bending, lugging, but we did it with laughter and smiles.
QUINCY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Police ID body found in Walla Walla park

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- UPDATE: AUGUST 31, 2022 3:06 p.m. Sergeant Gunner Fulmer with WWPD updated that the body found was a 59-year-old man from Yakima. Detectives do not think there was any foul play in his death, but an autopsy has not been scheduled. No next of kin has been contacted.
WALLA WALLA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Drunk driver in Moses Lake North crashes car into home

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Grant County authorities brought a suspect into custody for allegedly crashing into a home in a residential community while driving under the influence. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics were dispatched to a residence near the intersection of Halsey Dr & Vandenburg Loop NE in Moses Lake N for reports of a vehicle versus home collision.
MOSES LAKE, WA
qvpr.com

Police and fire reports, week of Aug. 31, 2022

Grant County Fire District 3 responded to the following incidents Aug. 12 through Aug 26. Structure fire, 300 block of C Street Southeast. Fire alarm, 7500 block of Ridgeview Drive Northwest. Fire alarm, 8300 block of Road S Northwest. Medical aid call, 7800 block of Road R Northwest. Motor vehicle...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Vehicle suspected in earlier hit-and-run crashes off I-90

A vehicle police had been looking for in an earlier hit-and-run incident crashed and burst into flames off Interstate 90 this afternoon. The wreck and fire, which has spread to nearby brush, are in the westbound Dodson Road off-ramp west of Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the...
MOSES LAKE, WA
qvpr.com

Patriotic books arrive

Veterans Operation Creation proudly presented to the Quincy School District’s 5th graders 265 copies of the American Legion’s Our Country’s Flag comic book. In an email from local broker Debra Adams, she wrote, “The United States flag is a symbol to the world of our country’s independence, of our individual liberty and of our unity as a nation. Its history is the history of the American people. Its spirit is our spirit. When we respect the flag, we respect the men and women who sacrificed to build this country and protect its freedom. When we honor the flag, we honor our country, our people, and ourselves. The next time you see our country’s flag, think of the glorious freedoms we enjoy as Americans!”
QUINCY, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Man Arrested After Tragic Tuesday Crash

Yakima Police say an 80-year-old driver was seriously injured and another driver arrested for Vehicular Assault Tuesday after a crash at the intersection of 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Blvd. Police say the suspect driver ran the red light at 16th and Nob Hill. Police say a 37-year-old man was...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Underage Suspect From Moses Lake Arrested in Connection to Stolen Car, Gun

An underage suspect from Moses Lake faces charges after being tracked down to a stolen car in Othello. Adams County deputies say they used a new license plate reader to identify and pull over a stolen car Friday, but say the juvenile successfully ran away from them on foot. They...
News Talk KIT

The Top 3 Best Breakfast Spots in Yakima

It's national Better Breakfast month, and we're celebrating in the Yakima Valley because we know how to do breakfast. There are plenty of great restaurants in the Yakima Valley but there are only a handful of breakfast places. The hardest part about this list is we've tried all of these places and more so it wasn't easy to narrow it down.
YAKIMA, WA

