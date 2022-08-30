Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Yakama Nation demands illegal bridge blocking salmon be demolished
YAKIMA-- The Yakama Nation is demanding an illegal causeway be taken down, as the bridge has blocked salmon and invited invasive species into the Yakima and Columbia rivers. Yakama Nation leaders and supporters gathered on Thursday, Sept. 1, to bring focus to salmon restoration along the rivers. The event was...
Yakima Herald Republic
Air quality dips in Yakima Valley on Thursday as wildfire smoke arrives
Air quality in Yakima and most of Eastern Washington was "moderate" on Thursday afternoon, according to the state’s air monitoring network. Skies were noticeably hazy in the Yakima area. Under a moderate rating, the state notes that people who are sensitive to lower levels of particle pollution should reduce exposure.
Which Central Washington Area Movies Have a $3 Movie on Saturday?
Will Yakima, Sunnyside, Ellensburg, and Tri Cities Cinemas Have a $3 Movies on Saturday?. If you haven't heard by now, movie theaters all across America are going to implement a $3 movie day on September 3rd. Will Yakima cinemas get to have a $3 movie Day this Saturday? The National Cinema Foundation organization is sponsoring this national event in honor of the grand return to the movies since the coronavirus pandemic.
ifiberone.com
Chelan man killed in Yakima County crash
WEST VALLEY - The Yakima Herald Republic reports a Chelan man is dead after wrecking his vehicle in West Valley just outside of Yakima on Tuesday. The publication wrote that Kenneth Charley Nichols of Chelan was driving in the 19000 block of Cottonwood Canyon Road at about 12:30 p.m. when the crash happened.
Grant County detectives revive cold case investigation into 1999 homicide
EPHRATA, Wash. — On May 9, 1999, the body of 45-year-old Jesse Loman was recovered from a lake near the edge of Grant County and Adams County. His wounds were consistent with a homicide, but no suspects were identified and his killer was never found. 23 years later, that won’t stop detectives from trying to find out what happened to him.
qvpr.com
Letters to the editor, week of Aug. 31, 2022
I would like to thank the person that took some fun out of our fundraiser this past week that a group of dedicated seniors were putting on to help raise funds for the Quincy Senior Center. The seniors were not bothering you. They were working together for a few days before the sale, assembling the tables and pricing donated items. Carrying boxes and bags and unpacking them, moving furniture and houseware items. Not an easy task for the senior crowd, all that lifting, bending, lugging, but we did it with laughter and smiles.
KING-5
Soap Lake, Washington is home to the world's worst golf course
SOAP LAKE, Wash. — Smack dab in the middle of the state of Washington, you will find the city of Soap Lake, a slice of heaven for the thousands of people who visit and live there. But the lakeside retreat is also home to what just might be the golf course from hell.
Yakima Herald Republic
Man hopes to locate owner of photo albums found along a road outside of Yakima
With their bright floral graphics, the photo albums look like they’d hold prints from the groovy 1970s. Thomas Hull knows almost all of the photos are older than that, with some from the early 20th century. But Hull doesn’t know much more about the photos other than years written...
Shocking ‘Armory’ of Weapons Found in Othello Home
The story began a few days ago when a juvenile was arrested while driving a stolen car from Moses Lake. Then, a search turned up these. The Adams County Sheriff's Office searched a home Monday night as part of an investigation into a stolen car and gun. We reported the car was taken from Moses Lake, the juvenile dumped it during a traffic stop over the weekend, and fled on foot, was later caught. Inside the car was a Glock pistol stolen from Spokane.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Police ID body found in Walla Walla park
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- UPDATE: AUGUST 31, 2022 3:06 p.m. Sergeant Gunner Fulmer with WWPD updated that the body found was a 59-year-old man from Yakima. Detectives do not think there was any foul play in his death, but an autopsy has not been scheduled. No next of kin has been contacted.
KHQ Right Now
Fire closes westbound I-90 near Vantage Bridge, detour in place
VANTAGE, Wash. - Westbound I-90 was closed for a brief time Thursday night due to fires in the area. However, Washington State Patrol reports the roadway has reopened. Last updated: Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
qvpr.com
Quincy Valley Medical Center board moves ahead on building project, reviews audit
With the passage of Proposition 1 in the Aug. 2 primary election, the board of commissioners of Grant County Public Hospital District 2 on Aug. 22 took a number of steps toward building a new facility for Quincy Valley Medical Center. The final vote tally for Prop 1 showed 64.47%...
Drunk driver in Moses Lake North crashes car into home
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Grant County authorities brought a suspect into custody for allegedly crashing into a home in a residential community while driving under the influence. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics were dispatched to a residence near the intersection of Halsey Dr & Vandenburg Loop NE in Moses Lake N for reports of a vehicle versus home collision.
qvpr.com
Police and fire reports, week of Aug. 31, 2022
Grant County Fire District 3 responded to the following incidents Aug. 12 through Aug 26. Structure fire, 300 block of C Street Southeast. Fire alarm, 7500 block of Ridgeview Drive Northwest. Fire alarm, 8300 block of Road S Northwest. Medical aid call, 7800 block of Road R Northwest. Motor vehicle...
ncwlife.com
Vehicle suspected in earlier hit-and-run crashes off I-90
A vehicle police had been looking for in an earlier hit-and-run incident crashed and burst into flames off Interstate 90 this afternoon. The wreck and fire, which has spread to nearby brush, are in the westbound Dodson Road off-ramp west of Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the...
qvpr.com
Patriotic books arrive
Veterans Operation Creation proudly presented to the Quincy School District’s 5th graders 265 copies of the American Legion’s Our Country’s Flag comic book. In an email from local broker Debra Adams, she wrote, “The United States flag is a symbol to the world of our country’s independence, of our individual liberty and of our unity as a nation. Its history is the history of the American people. Its spirit is our spirit. When we respect the flag, we respect the men and women who sacrificed to build this country and protect its freedom. When we honor the flag, we honor our country, our people, and ourselves. The next time you see our country’s flag, think of the glorious freedoms we enjoy as Americans!”
Yakima Man Arrested After Tragic Tuesday Crash
Yakima Police say an 80-year-old driver was seriously injured and another driver arrested for Vehicular Assault Tuesday after a crash at the intersection of 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Blvd. Police say the suspect driver ran the red light at 16th and Nob Hill. Police say a 37-year-old man was...
ncwlife.com
Level 3 evacuation notices issued in fire burning between Chelan and Manson
Level 3 - get out now - evacuation notices have been issued for Windy Ridge Lane and Horizon Lane as a fire burns in Union Valley between Chelan and Manson. The fire was first reported early this afternoon along Union Valley Road and is burning in brush and some timber.
kpq.com
Underage Suspect From Moses Lake Arrested in Connection to Stolen Car, Gun
An underage suspect from Moses Lake faces charges after being tracked down to a stolen car in Othello. Adams County deputies say they used a new license plate reader to identify and pull over a stolen car Friday, but say the juvenile successfully ran away from them on foot. They...
The Top 3 Best Breakfast Spots in Yakima
It's national Better Breakfast month, and we're celebrating in the Yakima Valley because we know how to do breakfast. There are plenty of great restaurants in the Yakima Valley but there are only a handful of breakfast places. The hardest part about this list is we've tried all of these places and more so it wasn't easy to narrow it down.
