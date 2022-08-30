ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

MS Governor: Federal officials could soon join state in efforts to get Jackson’s water crisis under control

By Jordon Gray, Brendan Hall
CBS 46
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

Metro Atlanta nonprofit collects water to send to Mississippi

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of families don’t have fresh drinking water right now in Mississippi. Recent flooding has left thousands of people without clean water in Mississippi. But now you can help. The nonprofit Caring For Others has spent the week collecting water donations to send to our...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
CBS 46

Abrams blames Kemp for impending hospital closure in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - People across metro Atlanta are still extremely concerned after the announcement that one of only two level one trauma hospitals in Atlanta is about to shut its doors. Now, the impending shutdown of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is taking center stage in the race for governor.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Georgia’s Democratic lawmakers want answers about Atlanta Medical Center closure

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia lawmakers are now demanding answers from Wellstar about closing the Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock and his colleagues from Georgia’s congressional delegation have sent a letter to Wellstar’s CEO Candice Saunders urging the company to “reverse course” on their decision to close the hospital.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

State commission warns AMC closure will have ‘dramatic’ ripple effect

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Health professionals are predicting the closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center (AMC) will have negative effects that stretch beyond metro Atlanta. For years, AMC was Vincent Pearson’s primary hospital. However, the 64-year-old doesn’t know what he’ll do now that the level one trauma center is closing on November 1.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

FIRST ALERT | We’ll be dodging downpours through Labor Day!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures warmed into the mid and upper 80s in many spots this afternoon. It’s cooling through the 80s and into the 70s this evening. A few showers and thunderstorms have bubbled up this evening and spotty downpours continue tonight.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
CBS 46

Grady Hospital preparing to absorb patients with AMC closure

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Grady Hospital will soon be the only level one trauma hospital in metro Atlanta. Atlanta Medical Center is scheduled to close its doors Nov. 1. “The closure of this hospital is going to put a lot of strain on the other health systems in this market,” said John Haupert, President and CEO of Grady Health System.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Here are Georgia’s remaining trauma centers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the August 31 announcement that Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1, the list of Level 1 trauma centers in Georgia is down to four. Here is a list of those facilities, as well as Georgia’s other designated trauma centers and specialty care...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Family of Brianna Grier addresses mental health

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s a call to make mental health a priority. A Georgia father who lost his daughter to mental illness made a cry for help on Wednesday. “Due to the fact that we, my wife and I, would’ve known, we would’ve watched her 24/7 and gotten her help elsewhere and we would’ve never called 911,” Brianna’s father said.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

What is a Level 1 trauma center?

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia will soon have only four Level 1 trauma centers following Wellstar’s August 31 announcement it is closing Atlanta Medical Center. According to the American Trauma Society, trauma centers are evaluated and verified by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), but does not provide designations. Those are left to each state. But the ACS does verify the facility has the resources available for trauma patients, and evaluates a facility’s preparedness, resources, policies, and quality improvement process.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Raw Water#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor
CBS 46

Out and About in the ATL | Labor Day weekend 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s Labor Day weekend and there are going to be multiple big events in metro Atlanta, including Dragon Con, college football, Atlanta Black Pride festivities, Marietta Art in the Park and more. See complete list below:. FRIDAY. Dragon Con is taking over downtown Atlanta. It’s...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy