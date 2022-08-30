MS Governor: Federal officials could soon join state in efforts to get Jackson’s water crisis under control

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
'Take A Vacation. Enjoy Great Places To Grab A Burger This Labor Day Weekend Or Any Weekend Around Jackson, Mississippi'InsiderJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Is Jackson the Camp LeJeune of Mississippi?Sarah Walker GorrellJackson, MS
CBS 46
Local non-profit collects water to send to Mississippi amid water crisis
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Caring For Others non-profit team has spent the week collecting water donations to send to our neighbors in Jackson, Mississippi who were ravaged by severe flooding in the Pearl River last week. Now, officials say they need your help to keep clean water flowing their...
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta nonprofit collects water to send to Mississippi
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of families don’t have fresh drinking water right now in Mississippi. Recent flooding has left thousands of people without clean water in Mississippi. But now you can help. The nonprofit Caring For Others has spent the week collecting water donations to send to our...
CBS 46
Politicians debate whether Medicaid expansion would save AMC, other hospitals
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia is one of a dozen states in the U.S. that have not fully expanded Medicaid coverage. State Democrats say it’s necessary and could help keep places like AMC Medical Center running. Republicans say otherwise. This week Stacey Abrams told CBS46 that if she’s elected...
CBS 46
Kemp extends suspension of gas tax again ahead of busy holiday travel weekend
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp signed two executive orders Thursday morning extending the temporary suspension of state taxes on motor and locomotive fuel as well as the supply chain state of emergency. As Georgians continue to face sky-high inflation, Gov. Kemp is acting to ease the burden these...
CBS 46
Abrams blames Kemp for impending hospital closure in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - People across metro Atlanta are still extremely concerned after the announcement that one of only two level one trauma hospitals in Atlanta is about to shut its doors. Now, the impending shutdown of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is taking center stage in the race for governor.
CBS 46
Georgia’s Democratic lawmakers want answers about Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia lawmakers are now demanding answers from Wellstar about closing the Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock and his colleagues from Georgia’s congressional delegation have sent a letter to Wellstar’s CEO Candice Saunders urging the company to “reverse course” on their decision to close the hospital.
CBS 46
State commission warns AMC closure will have ‘dramatic’ ripple effect
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Health professionals are predicting the closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center (AMC) will have negative effects that stretch beyond metro Atlanta. For years, AMC was Vincent Pearson’s primary hospital. However, the 64-year-old doesn’t know what he’ll do now that the level one trauma center is closing on November 1.
CBS 46
FIRST ALERT | We’ll be dodging downpours through Labor Day!
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures warmed into the mid and upper 80s in many spots this afternoon. It’s cooling through the 80s and into the 70s this evening. A few showers and thunderstorms have bubbled up this evening and spotty downpours continue tonight.
CBS 46
Grady Hospital preparing to absorb patients with AMC closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Grady Hospital will soon be the only level one trauma hospital in metro Atlanta. Atlanta Medical Center is scheduled to close its doors Nov. 1. “The closure of this hospital is going to put a lot of strain on the other health systems in this market,” said John Haupert, President and CEO of Grady Health System.
CBS 46
Here are Georgia’s remaining trauma centers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the August 31 announcement that Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1, the list of Level 1 trauma centers in Georgia is down to four. Here is a list of those facilities, as well as Georgia’s other designated trauma centers and specialty care...
CBS 46
Family of Brianna Grier addresses mental health
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s a call to make mental health a priority. A Georgia father who lost his daughter to mental illness made a cry for help on Wednesday. “Due to the fact that we, my wife and I, would’ve known, we would’ve watched her 24/7 and gotten her help elsewhere and we would’ve never called 911,” Brianna’s father said.
CBS 46
What is a Level 1 trauma center?
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia will soon have only four Level 1 trauma centers following Wellstar’s August 31 announcement it is closing Atlanta Medical Center. According to the American Trauma Society, trauma centers are evaluated and verified by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), but does not provide designations. Those are left to each state. But the ACS does verify the facility has the resources available for trauma patients, and evaluates a facility’s preparedness, resources, policies, and quality improvement process.
CBS 46
Georgia family requesting birthday cards for 8-year-old with autism after no shows
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When you are 8 years old, it is important to know that people care about you; that is what a Georgia family is trying to make clear for their little boy. He has had several birthday parties where no one showed up, and now his mom and aunt are asking Georgians to step up.
CBS 46
Police identify man accused of stabbing employee in Macy’s at Mall of Georgia
Man found shot dead in street, Atlanta police looking for shooter. Man found shot dead in street, Atlanta police looking for shooter. Actress Lisa Raye McCoy and producer Tanya Sam stopped by CBS 46 to talk about their new film 'Single Not Searching.'. 911 caller suggests robbery and kidnapping at...
CBS 46
Out and About in the ATL | Labor Day weekend 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s Labor Day weekend and there are going to be multiple big events in metro Atlanta, including Dragon Con, college football, Atlanta Black Pride festivities, Marietta Art in the Park and more. See complete list below:. FRIDAY. Dragon Con is taking over downtown Atlanta. It’s...
